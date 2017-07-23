Liev Shrieber's son dresses as Harley Quinn for Comic-Con
Liev Schreiber is an awesome dad for this! 😍 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NzrE0wc9jF— Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) July 22, 2017
source
Awesome parents for this*
what r fat pads
Like props for allowing their son to dress as a female character because so many parents wouldn't and it's such bullshit, but I'm uncomfortable with any young child cosplaying as Harley, male or female.
The outfit has ripped stockings, this is like toddlers in tiara's getup but I guess if the kids is trans it's seen as being progressive.
Edited at 2017-07-24 09:06 am (UTC)