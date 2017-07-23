Issa Rae Shows Us How to Not Give a F*ck
Issa Rae, star, writer and producer of HBO's Insecure previews clips from Season 2 with a lesson in not giving a fuck.
Shameless excuse to discuss the season premiere.
so excited for the season!
It was relatable, I know I had this exact same situation
btw Melina is getting better and better, even when I thought she perfected her craft. I hope she'll start directing hollywood blockbusters in few years
My favorite part was when the party became out of control. I died when the guy started dancing.
I laughed out loud, like, every 2 minutes-this was a fantastic season opener. Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell are iconic, any scene they're in guarantees a cackle out of me, especially Natasha's character.
Lawrence is transforming into a total fuckboii, so that should be interesting to see. I wasnt surprised by the final scene, but...*clutching my pearls*
LOVE the subplot with Molly being paid less than her white male coworker, I relate as a young black female (lawyer too) and am interested to see what happens next.
Im so so so so so so SO glad (can you tell?) that this show is back. LETS GO, THIS SEASON FINNA BE LIT!
im done now, sorry for blowing up your post OP!
SHOOK!