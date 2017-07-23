lowkey bummed that lawrence didn't mysterously die.



I thank God every time Jay Ellis is on screen. Fuck me up daddy. Reply

MTE. They need to show his dick too, HBO, where's my full frontal male nudity? Reply

I'm a little sad she did the Hollywood weight loss thing. Tonight's episode was hella good though. Reply

She looks phenomenal now tho. Went from girl next door hot to literal goddess. Reply

I'm sure being on TV has something to do with it but according to her she's always struggled with weight and was trying to lose since even before HBO. Reply

Yeah, I remember her chapter on it in the Awkward Black Girl book. Reply

yeah it probs just helps that she has hbo level trainers now Reply

i remember watching her series on youtube :P is this worth watching on tv? Reply

Yes it is!

yup! it has a similar vibe and theme as her youtube series. Reply

Yea it's fun Reply

bitchhhh i clutched ma pearls during that last sex scene Reply

But it was so obvious something like this is going to happen, lol.

It was relatable, I know I had this exact same situation Reply

That scene​ had me wanting to call my recent ex to pick up his things! Reply

lmfao irl Reply

don't do it sis Reply

sammmeee i thought it was just a fantasy sequence but NOPE Reply

But these are clips from season one. Reply

ikr, I was wating for some kind of season trailer or at least a teaser for the next episode at the end of the episode I torrented. I hate when rippers don't do all the work Reply

Anyone has a link to tonight's ep? I finished season 1 last night and i'm in love <3 Kinda wanna kill Molly though, bitch is hot as fuck, has a great life but she keeps obsessing over dudes/being single. Reply

So far this season she seems to be not focused on being single/looking for a dude (even tho it's just 1 ep) it's refreshing Reply

Did her boyfriend screw that random chick again? That scene in the season finale was hot! Reply

yeah they're fucking on the reg now Reply

They still got hot scenes of them fucking. Lawrence can put it down apparently Reply

Yea I gotta admit I don't mind their sex scenes. Theyre hot w hot bodies Reply

THeyre fwb now. But she's catching feelings it seems. He just goes to her apt , fucks, and never takes her out . I hate when women settle for this when it's not what they want 🙄 Reply

My favourite parts are always the montages of the goofy shit Issa says in front of the mirror.

btw Melina is getting better and better, even when I thought she perfected her craft. I hope she'll start directing hollywood blockbusters in few years Reply

Melina Matsoukas? I've always loved her aesthetic when she directed mvs, didn't know she was directing for HBO! Good for her. Reply

Yup, she's one of my favourite music video directors ever, she has so much classics, like, Losing You, Just Dance, We Found Love. I love her eye for composition, like, this episode, there were just shots of snacks Issa and Freeda brought for the kids in school and every single one of them can be print-screened and posted on some ~~~~aesthetiques tumblr Reply

I loved it.



My favorite part was when the party became out of control. I died when the guy started dancing. Reply

I deadass fell out at "I'm bout to bonnect" and as the fires raging "ay let me get yo' numba" "NIGGA NO!" ...AND the dancing? like real life out loud laughing Reply

OP YES, THANK YOU.



I laughed out loud, like, every 2 minutes-this was a fantastic season opener. Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell are iconic, any scene they're in guarantees a cackle out of me, especially Natasha's character.



Lawrence is transforming into a total fuckboii, so that should be interesting to see. I wasnt surprised by the final scene, but...*clutching my pearls*



LOVE the subplot with Molly being paid less than her white male coworker, I relate as a young black female (lawyer too) and am interested to see what happens next.



Im so so so so so so SO glad (can you tell?) that this show is back. LETS GO, THIS SEASON FINNA BE LIT! Reply

It actually had me laughing out loud, which very few shows can do Reply

Omg and I loved Issa's shady brother. He better be in more episodes. Reply

OH shit I forgot, second to the party scenes the next best scene is the Issa preparing for Lawrence to come pick up his mail scene. "JURY BOOTY" Im criiiiineee Reply

THISSS, I WAS LAUGHING OUT LOUD Reply

laughed so hard at that guy dancing at the party and issa looking at him like wtf did he choreograph this Reply

im done now, sorry for blowing up your post OP! LOL okay 1 more comment-- Im so hype. If you're not already, get on black twitter when watching this show. It will have you wheezing. The whole construct of the #LawrenceHive (even tho alllll the aiint shit niggas come out the woodwork!!!) has given some great twitter content lmfaoim done now, sorry for blowing up your post OP! Reply

im looking at the twitter and its a sea of postive comments and then i see some lone wolf shitting on issa and being all team lawrence is too good for her. i look over at the s/n and its charlamagne. cause of course he would. Reply

Charlamagne is being extra for the laughs (but he really does love it) so I dont take him too seriously, but these regular ass negros? They're feeling themselves LOL Reply

I was CONVINCED that Final scene was a fantasy until it wasn't!



SHOOK! Reply

