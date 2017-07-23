I still can't get over how perfect 13 Beaches is.



Damn what happened to that performance? That was pretty terrible Reply

aren't they all like that? Reply

I thought she had gotten a lot better in recent years. But that was a straight throwback to SNL Reply

Mte lmao Reply

that choreo LOL Reply

I saw her at Lolla in Chicago last year and she was great then; idk what's happening here. Reply

I love that song but it doesn't do well live... At least from what I've seen online like on youtube Reply

Shes a hit or miss when it comes to live performances. Reply

I saw her in 2012 and thought she was great then but... idk. Reply

That graphic omg lmao Reply

i like her music but she has 0 stage presence Reply

idk if it was bc im an obsessed stan but i've seen her live and her performances i've witnessed don't begin to compare to the tragedy that this video is about Reply

I'm still loving her new album though. So many amazing songs- Change, In My feelings, 13 Beaches, that Coachella one



I even sent some of the songs to my mom and she's into it! Reply

Queen of dropping an amazing album and the only promo needed is walking through an airport. Reply

It's amazing how she's doing so well on iTunes. She's been on top since the release date. Reply

in her live performances she sounds and looks like a random drunk girl who got on stage at a festival around 9:30 pm when the day's ending and everyone's wasted af so they tolerate her off key ramblings and just yell over her screeching Reply

that's part of her charm Reply

LOL it so is. Reply

I just want to know why she loves those pink shoes so much. Reply

God I love her new album.



tomorrow never came has been in my head ALL DAY Reply

So, so, SO good! It's kinda eery how Sean Lennon's singing voice sounds exactly like his dad's though. Reply

I like that one! but the "when the world was at war" song is stuck in mine Reply

A straight up amazing song. I was like, sean lennon, ok, but he's perfect on it. Reply

Lmao her performances are so tragic </3 Her lack of charisma will always be what keeps her from breaking free of being an indie Tumblr artist. She just doesn't have that "it" factor. Reply

thx 4 this post to remind me that I never want to see her live <3 Reply

i think ultraviolence is her masterpiece but this album isn't far behind imo



that shoe @ the airport though....... tragic Reply

ia

uv is honestly incredible. i just finished listening to it for the millionth time lol. Reply

Those are the same flats she wore with the adidas swearpants during her Spotify listening party. Her inner trailer park queen is shining through! Reply

ia, i honestly thing uv > btd Reply

damn, I wish I could say the same, I was not going through a very good time in my life when that album came out and it did NOT help lol there are some songs I can hear but I just rather not.



Edited at 2017-07-24 05:16 am (UTC)

I have not heard it yet but this is promising... Ultraviolence is my fave. Reply

ia Reply

announce the tour bih. i want to see a tragique performance in the flesh 💜 Reply

I want to see her live but I heard her crowd sucks? I'm too old to get owned by flower crowns.



Anyway, album of the year imo Reply

i went to one about two years

a bunch of middle schoolers smoking weed in platform sneakers and shit

was tragic but i had a good time Reply

Lol, all that matters Reply

yeah this, and couples, etc. but it didn't bother me at all. but i had good seats lol Reply

I saw her at ACL one year and the crowd was mostly a bunch of frat boys smoking weed and making gross comments about how chill she seemed and how hot she was and how "down" she would be for whatever and a bunch of girls wearing flower crowns and doing very OTT hand in the air/wrist twirling dancing. but maybe that's festivals in general lol Reply

1 of my friends went and she hated the crowd. she almost got crushed with 1 of her other friends smh. Reply

lol it's not worth it. she has no stage presence whatsoever and she'll spend like 30 minutes taking selfies with fans while performing Reply

don't go! i love her but the crowd SUCKS big time made me dislike ha for a while Reply

I feel like if Lana was anything but White, nobody would go out of their way to pretend she's actually an enjoyable artist. Reply

pls take ur disrespect to a different thread Reply

mte 😂 Reply

nnnnnnnnn Reply

lmao Reply

pantless_deacon

I'll pray for you- you and that disgusting mouth of yours. God bless. Reply

I do agree. She grew up rich and is basically an industry plant. If she were black this post wouldn't even exist. And neither would she! Reply

