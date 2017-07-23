Promo for Claws (TNT) 1x08 "Teatro"


With a shocking revelation affecting the entire crew, Jennifer (Jenn Lyon) finds unexpected solace in her square-dancing instructor, Hank (Hunter Burke). Polly (Carrie Preston) uses all of her powers of bad for good, for the first time, while Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) is torn about a big decision. Scary times are in store for Virginia (Karrueche Tran), but for Desna (Niecy Nash) most of all.

Source

Tagged: , , , , ,