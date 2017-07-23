Promo for Claws (TNT) 1x08 "Teatro"

Roller is fucking back! I have no idea how this is going to go down and I wonder if he will have slight amnesia.



I dont know why I am attracted to him in this show. Reply

I don't think he has amnesia. He recognized Virginia and Dean and ran away from them. I think he is going to pretend to have amnesia. Reply

I wasn't here for Roller being alive at first. But the preview for next week has been excited. Reply

Me too! Reply

Talon nails are so hideous Reply

i like almond shaped nails. i can't imagine being able to get things done w/talons bc i'd poke everything Reply

All I can think about when I see those things is how can you go to the bathroom without scratching yourself?



I love almond shaped nails, I had to cut my nails short recently but I'm growing them out again and I really want to get red almond shaped nails with silver tips. Reply

Look I really love this show but the racist jokes towards Karucchie's character are really bad.



Is there a way to contact them about this? They need to cut that shit out Reply

twitter? idk. i missed a bunch of tonight's episode, i have it dvr-ed to watch after GoT (which i also dvr-ed and am watching rn [i'm gonna miss this hbo free preview when it ends tomorrow!]). i had hoped that maybe they'd ceased....and we found a nickname beyond "china doll" :( Reply

It was towards the end when Desi was making a crack about her dressing like Rainbow Bright. They called her something something Wang.



It just really stands out bc I feel like this show is unique and progressive in a lot of other ways. I don't know why they cheapen it with those lines. And it's in nearly every episode. Reply

On one hand I get it. On the other hand everyone in the show is white/ghetto/black trash and tbh folks like that don't give a shit about being PC. Is it offensive? Yeah. Hopefully they change it for season 2.



I do like how Virginia called Desna out though Reply

+1 honestly. please don't ruin this great show, hopefully it gets better Reply

oh good, im glad im not the only one who noticed. seconding the twitter suggestion. ive considered tweeting them about not casting an actual autistic black man for the role of dean, even tho it's very good that a black autistic character is on television cos it's usually white men who get represented. Reply

If they ended up with a spinoff of just Roller and crazy Pube Lady I'd watch. Reply

That was pretty entertaining! I wonder if that character is done or if she will be back Reply

i love this crazy ass show. Reply

Polly remains the best



[ My Nails this week ]



That crazy ass pube lady omgPolly remains the best Reply

is that what you've got on? i like it! i have this on (not my hand). it's tough to photograph, it's this vivid blue with superfine pink shimmer Reply

OMG....what is a crazy pube lady? Should I watch this show? Reply

YES Reply

Honestly yes! It is so campy and fun and has an actually solid women's friendship at the heart of the story. I'm really enjoying it Reply

sí Reply

I stopped watching this a few eps ago, so I'm so confused. Lol How the hell is he alive? Reply

IIRC That woman found him in his boat and captured him Reply

Roller is fine. And I'm glad he's back...it's very soapy. Reply

This show has been the perfect summer show. I love all the ladies so much.



Next episode is about to be so intense with Roller coming back. Reply

aww yaas Reply

I love this show so much. It's wild and I love the cast. Reply

I just started this and I love it! Strong WON, interesting plot,yass. Reply

karrueche is so damn fine, her bamboo earrings are iconique Reply

