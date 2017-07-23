Promo for Claws (TNT) 1x08 "Teatro"
With a shocking revelation affecting the entire crew, Jennifer (Jenn Lyon) finds unexpected solace in her square-dancing instructor, Hank (Hunter Burke). Polly (Carrie Preston) uses all of her powers of bad for good, for the first time, while Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) is torn about a big decision. Scary times are in store for Virginia (Karrueche Tran), but for Desna (Niecy Nash) most of all.
I dont know why I am attracted to him in this show.
Ew.
All I can think about when I see those things is how can you go to the bathroom without scratching yourself?
Is there a way to contact them about this? They need to cut that shit out
It just really stands out bc I feel like this show is unique and progressive in a lot of other ways. I don't know why they cheapen it with those lines. And it's in nearly every episode.
I do like how Virginia called Desna out though
Polly remains the best
[My Nails this week]
Next episode is about to be so intense with Roller coming back.