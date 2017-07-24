dog winter

Rita Ora's guilty food pleasure is banana sandwich with tabasco sauce

The pop icon joined the Sunday Brunch show to chat about her upcoming musical moves and help out with the cooking.

Rita then revealed her guilty food pleasure, banana sandwiches with tabasco sauce.

"I don't know if you're going to like it but I like it! It gives it the sweet/salty factor. I'm a bit of a weirdo, I'm not going to lie!"

