Rita Ora's guilty food pleasure is banana sandwich with tabasco sauce
The pop icon joined the Sunday Brunch show to chat about her upcoming musical moves and help out with the cooking.
Rita then revealed her guilty food pleasure, banana sandwiches with tabasco sauce.
"I don't know if you're going to like it but I like it! It gives it the sweet/salty factor. I'm a bit of a weirdo, I'm not going to lie!"
What's your favorite sandwich?
As a Louisiana native, I am offended.
I love bánh mì, but I don't eat them anymore. The more carrots and daikon, the better.
Except fruit tho wtf
Idk what it's called but you can buy it on the street from vendors in LA and Miami
Pretty sure thats mexican... i think the sauce youre takking about is chamoy...
Also...Mexico is in North America.
And to answer OP my favorite sandwich is still a bologna sandwich on white bread, cheese & a bit of mayo. My Dad made me one for almost every school lunch I had.
I like any type of sandwich: fried eggs and cheese, or omelet or chicken, or tuna...
in fact im eating it rn