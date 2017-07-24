Rita Ora's guilty food pleasure is banana sandwich with tabasco sauce

Idk why people eat Tabasco. It's basically red water. Reply

I agree, but a rep gave us a bunch of samples of different kinds at work and they had a garlic one that was awesome. Reply

its only good with ramen and nothing else Reply

But it taste so good on hot fries Reply

i like it on my salad Reply

As a Louisiana native, I am offended. Reply

They're aliens



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

like sour red water Reply

cholula ftw Reply

Franks Hot Sauce > Reply

my mum added tabasco in pretty much every meal she had while on vacation in the UK. The food there was too bland for her Asian taste buds. Tabasco did help her a bit but not much. Lol Reply

I'm black from Louisiana and I hate it. I'd rather just use seasoning Reply

Ikr. Tbh cholula >>>>> Reply

nandos peri peri hot sauce >>> Reply

she would like that...disgusting Reply

mte Reply

no 1 c Reply

what is wrong with her? Reply

I use Tapatío, which may or may not be any better than Tabasco.



I love bánh mì, but I don't eat them anymore. The more carrots and daikon, the better. Reply

I get the veggie ones and they're amazing Reply

That's fucking gross. Reply

Ew Reply

I am disgusted Reply

what the fuck Reply

idk if i have any weird food combos? i will put basil pesto on practically anything, i love herb cream cheese on burgers Reply

That combo actually sounds really yummy. Reply

Herbed cream cheese on a burger sounds amazing tbh Reply

I put hot sauce (not that Tabasco shit) on basically everything



Except fruit tho wtf Reply

There is actually this amazing South American fruit salad with spicy pepper sauce on it and it is the best thing you can eat on a summer day.



Idk what it's called but you can buy it on the street from vendors in LA and Miami Reply

Pretty sure thats mexican... i think the sauce youre takking about is chamoy... Also...Mexico is in North America. Reply

You an alien? Reply

Eww.



And to answer OP my favorite sandwich is still a bologna sandwich on white bread, cheese & a bit of mayo. My Dad made me one for almost every school lunch I had. Reply

This is so cute. My grandma/grandpa used to make me turkey sandwiches on wheat with cheese and I always thought that they were the best sandwiches ever and I'd look forward to visiting them so we could eat a sandwich and share a coke while I got to sit on this special stool at the table in their kitchen. Reply

This is so similar to how my visits to my grandparents were when I was a kid (even down to the stool omg) and thank you for that because it gave me such a blast from the past and I miss them. Reply

Okay. I love bologna sandwiches. Have you ever cooked/fried the bologna? My dad showed me this when I was younger and it gives it a sort of crispy texture. Loooove it. Reply

That close-up tells me her skin is great and I need to moisturize more.



I like any type of sandwich: fried eggs and cheese, or omelet or chicken, or tuna... Reply

right? I was like... oh. my skin has improved in leaps and bounds recently but it's still reddish over my nose and chin. Reply

a banana sandwhich sounds disgusting enough on its own Reply

finally someone else who shares this sentiment! Reply

You make a good point Reply

Banana and peanut butter sandwiches are amazing. If you use natural peanut butter it's actually really healthy as well Reply

