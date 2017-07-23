ONTD Original: Lainey Blind Items Revealed (Part Quatro!)

God bless u for your work, op Reply

Lol the last two of these posts flopped and idk why. The first one got like 700 comments tho! O.o Reply

It's all about when you post, I think. Reply

o.0 what went on in the first one bc it is locked? also cinco is 5, not 4 lol. Reply

Where is part 4? Reply

Honestly weekends arent good for ontd Reply

tom hardy doesn't need to be influenced by leo dicaprio to cheat on his wife, sounds like he is capable of making that decision alone. tom hardy seems like a raging asshole, wasn't he a complete dick on the mad max set too? Reply

never heard about him being a complete dick but him and charlize pretty much hated each other Reply

For real? You haven't heard about how he punches people, makes publicists cry, is an ass to film reporters, etc? None of that? Reply

Yeah, didn't he admit he's overlapped his relationships before? Reply

i think one of the production assistants (?) or someone make a comment that one of the stars (alluding to hardy) always made them wait on set/constantly was late and they couldn't film. Reply

He's "method" and never leaves character basically so if his character is an asshole, then that's how he's going to act. DDL was the same way as well. Reply

i've told this story before but i attended a workshop by a hollywood screenwriter and the last day he told us about good and bad people to work with. he said tom hardy was an ass and had a horrible reputation among crews bc he was such an entitled douche. Reply

Right? Tom Hardy is an entitled, violent dick, I honestly don't understand how or why he has fans. Reply

I feel like i heard Tom Hardy has a shoe/heels fetish too so lmao at Noomi's choice of sexy song... Reply

He picks out what shoes his wife wears to red carpet events. Reply

quentin is taking notes rn Reply

i hate myself for knowing most of these already smh Reply

That Zac Efron reveal... who uses Michelle Rodriguez as a beard? i mean rly... Reply

Mte Reply

I got confused and had to read it twice... Reply

lol mte, he just needs to use some minoxidil to make that beard grow bigger Reply

I'm sorry, but I have never believed the Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway one.



same Reply

it seems really out there for me as well but who knows lol Reply

IA Reply

This is the first I've ever heard of it. I'm shocked lol Reply

Eh, I can believe it. If the blind is accurate, it was a standard set affair that the studio was afraid would turn into a mess but never did. Reply

I can totally see Anne Hathaway being all dramatically swept into an affair. Reply

I have tea about this blind!!!



It's fake. Lainey knows it's fake. However it was fed to her by none other than Anne's own publicist who wanted to give anne a bit of a dangerous/sexy vibe before TDKR was released. Reply

Parent

Well that's fucked up. He's married with a child. Reply

Wow Reply

this i can believe oop Reply

Well, that's disrespectful. But also hilarious. Reply

Yeah I've said it before and I'll say it again. Its not so much that I refused to believe CBale would cheat. I just don't see it with AnnE. Marion Cotillard maybe but not walking avocado toast Anne Hathaway. Reply

Bless you for these posts op! Reply

didnt we all know that Michelle was Zac's beard for a long time. I remember there being pics where he was with her and some older dude, like waaaay older guy Reply

that was Gianluca Vacchi. Reply

I had to google this guy to see who he was and this video came up and now I am left with more questions than answers.

i hate this guy tbh Reply

Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale WHAAAAAAAAAAA Reply

also wtf at miranda kerr, that's fucking nasty. i don't understand her choice in men or her general life choices Reply

wait demi and justin??

idts.... selena wouldnt have dated him if that happened wtf? Reply

Maybe she didn't know and then when she found out it caused the great Demi/Selena friendship rift?? *Gasps* Reply

the soap opera continues... the days of their lives! Reply

Parent

This comment confused me for a moment because I'd totally read "Demi Moore" in the OP... Lovato is still such a non entity to me that my brain autocorrected lol



I'm relieved tbh, I was clutching my pearls a bit... Reply

Parent

i remember thinking that first BI involved jenny lewis instead of taylor... damn Reply

That BI is the only time I've ever seen Taylor connected to the break-up. Everyone else thought it made more sense to be Jenny Reply

yeah, especially the "early sound and origin" part Reply

lol I read that as Juliette Lewis first and I was like, "...well that would be unexpected." Reply

I always thought it was Jenny, especially since she and Johnathan Rice broke up soon thereafter. Reply

yep, it was adding up. good for jenny that it wasn't her though! lol Reply

Parent

yes! i remember the post about it Reply

This is so silly of me to think, but I never thought it was Jenny because Mandy follows her on instagram. She doesn't follow Taylor though... Reply

everything about the last one.... Reply

mte Reply

she don't love herself Reply

so everybody cheats their partners. boo Reply

tom hardy is a fucking mess and i 100 percent believe he's a cheater. his timeline with his current wife is sketchy too - his ex was pregnant with his kid, they broke up and like a month later he's with his (now) wife whom he was working with at the time. Reply

