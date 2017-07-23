ONTD Original: Lainey Blind Items Revealed (Part Quatro!)
Hey ONTD... ready for another round of blind items that have been revealed?
These are all blind items that Lainey Gossip. Here's the tea with Lainey: she's an entertainment insider, so she has a lot of dirty gossip that she reveals, sparingly, in her blind items. Think the reveals are too subtle? She says that she has to be sneaky in order to prevent lawsuits and protect her sources. But her blind items are rock solid-- she has insider knowledge and doesn't just post shit, because she has to protect her career.
Heeeeeere we go!
NOTES ON A LOVE TRIANGLE
“She started out as a song girl, then acted, keeps trying to do both. At the beginning it was promising but mostly, over the last few years, it’s been a series of disappointments. Personally though, she seemed to have it together. A steady relationship, a solid commitment, no drama…
Or maybe it’s because we weren’t paying attention.
She and her playing partner have been having problems for a while. They’ve been trying hard to work it out. But that might not turn out so well if she finds out that he hooked up with a much more successful song girl, someone with a similar early sound and origin, though that’s evolving now. Despite her many changes, contrived or organic, this was probably not the intended image.”
Taylor Swift, Ryan Adams, and Mandy Moore. (This one had me shooketh, tbh)
Blind, plus receipts, receipts, receipts, and more receipts.
Untitled, 2015 blind
“Who’s the douchebag who justifies his hate for media but can’t justify what a dick he is to the people who work to support him? For someone who fronts like he’s so tough, all he ever does is whinge about how nobody takes care of him, how nobody knows what he wants for lunch, and when he’s done moaning about that, his mean streak kicks in and he doesn’t stop until he’s made people cry. There’s no defence for being a coddled movie star and berating someone until they run out of the room, sobbing.”
Blind
reveal.
ACTOR VS. DIRECTOR 2015
“An acclaimed actor. And an acclaimed director. A director with a huge ego, recently made even bigger, and his acclaimed friends are pricks too, so it’s not like there’s anyone around to check his behaviour... until he took it a step too far with someone who has some experience with knocking around douchebags on set.
So it’s been a long shoot. And this is a technically particular director. His exacting demands have made it so that production is taking a long, long time. He berates and belittles the crew, he’s impatient, and he’s often cruel, even unethical in his pursuit to get the “perfect shot”. With the hardware now, he feels even more justified in being as unkind as he wants to be, because in his mind, art is often not compatible with compassion. Compassion was the problem when one of his leads, due to a physical ailment, relied on wardrobe to come up with a solution that would alleviate some of his pain. It was a relief to the actor and, for the most part, it wasn’t a big deal aesthetically, until a long shot was required, at which point the director noticed that an adjustment had been made to help with the actor’s discomfort.
The director went ballistic. He got right up in the actor’s face. They start screaming at each other. They decide to take their argument somewhere private, where they continue to yell at each other. It’s LOUD. It’s ugly. It’s level 15 on intensity. The director won’t forgive, the actor won’t apologise. Everyone can hear. And then…
Silence.
The actor exits. On his own.
The director?
Is found by the crew moments later. On the ground in his tent. One punch.”
Tom Hardy punched Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu
Blind
Reveals 1, 2, and 3.
ON LOCATION INFLUENCES 2015
“Serious actor with a more serious actor friend, even though their friendship isn’t as public as some of the others. No pictures, but still, their names will appear together on party reports, and it’s always the kind of parties that feature douchebags leering at young models. They’ve come together again on a new project, working away on location. While on location, away from the media, away from the paparazzi, one influences the other. Which would be fine, because that’s his lifestyle, famously it’s his lifestyle, but his friend happens to be married. And it’s not his wife he’s taking back to his hotel room every night. The side piece works at the casino and that’s probably not a good place to be around for someone with his history. You just replace one addiction with the other.
This isn’t the first time we’ve run into some out of bounds play with him though. All of us were wondering if he’d paused on his long term relationship a couple of years ago with another co-star. That ended up fading, he got married, and now…well… now he has a temporary waiting in bed for him until he gets to go home.”
Leonardo Dicaprio influencing Tom Hardy, who cheated on his fiancee with costar Noomi Rapace.
Blind
Reveal
THREE WEEKS & A FRIEND’S COUCH
“Two separate riddles here...
1. It was instant attraction when they started rehearsals, despite the fact that he’s supposed to be happily married. On set flirtation, some touching in the trailer, soon became after work “prep time”, and heavy petting in the car, and before long it was a full blown affair. May have been a method situation for him, which would surprise no one, but for her, even though she told herself this was a big girl, mature woman thing to do – take a co-star lover – of course she fell in love, although she obediently went back to her boyfriend and tried to shake it off he cut it off after three weeks as soon as his wife came over to stay. He seems to be able to pretend like it never happened. Which, naturally, is confusing her because she thought it was so real. Of course she did. As it happened, there was a break in the schedule and they haven’t had to work together for a while, much to the studio’s relief. These are big names on a big film with big expectation and there was already enough drama last time around. But shooting with everyone resumes again in a few days, and they’ll be sending an executive to stay around through the stretch to keep a close eye. Babysitting is exactly what it is.
2. Here’s a story her side has been working hard to put out there: that one night he hurt her so badly she had to leave and because she’s so famous, and was so distraught, a hotel wasn’t an option. So she drove herself – a crazy notion in and of itself – to a friend’s, and actually slept on the couch, also hard to believe. But home was supposedly not a safe place for her that night. This is why they’re helping her make a new one.”
Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Blind item, reveal 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.
BOY CRAZY
“Everyone’s expecting the next wave of straight up psycho to hit any time now, or at least just as soon as her current romance sours. Especially those who had experience with it last time, seeing as she keeps picking men who inevitably step out on her.
Her ex was cheating, and he wasn’t careful about. Word got out to a magazine because the other girl talked. She of course lost her f-cking sh-t. Complete meltdown. Which is not unusual, no. But you don’t let them see, right? You should never let them see.
What did she do?
Mega A List star calls up the editor. Of a tabloid. And wails her ass. WAILS. Screaming, cursing, threatening… and then this:
“I hope that bitch gets cancer. You can print that.”
Embarrassing, right?
Amazingly, they spared her the humiliation and did not publish the quote. But the publicist owed some favours after that. And next time, with a new regime, she may not be so lucky.”
Cameron Diaz
Blind.
Reveal 1, 2, 3, 4.
SKEEVE IN REAL LIFE TOO
"Theirs is known as one of the most solid show business marriages. Both of them are talented. Both of them work steadily. Both are well-respected. Both can be rather high-brow though they’ve tried at blockbusters and secretly aspire to big movie status without the big movie star lifestyle though, seeing as they do try to live under the radar. Which works for him because he steps out on her all the time. Sometimes it’s with civilians. One time it was with a young actress with mesmerising eyes and the hair of an angel. It was dirty and undercover, just like their subject matter.
So when you see him in movies, and he always plays the skeevy older creep? It’s not exactly a stretch."
I GUESS SHE'S INTO SKEEVES?
"Last time we blinded about her, she’d had an affair on set with a married actor with a skeevy character vibe. His marriage is still intact. Another marriage, however, has ended. And she was, again, involved. Once again it started as a working situation. Of the two of them, she’s definitely more well-known. But even if you don’t know him by name, he books steady jobs, and his face should be familiar to you. He too is good at playing assholes.
When they met, she had a boyfriend and he was about to celebrate a milestone with his wife. Stage life and real life soon blurred, they were hooking up in and out of character, and she was texting him explicitly. They couldn’t let it go after wrapping up production. Which is why he’s not married anymore. He left his wife for her. According to their inner circle, they were so into each other that she followed him while he was on anniversary holiday in Europe with his wife. He would make up excuses during that trip to slip away and spend time with her. Eventually her boyfriend busted her and they broke up. He ended up filing for divorce in August and they insist they’re just friends, that nothing shady went down, that no one knows the real story. But those who saw all of it go down say they’re totally together now but are trying to put enough distance between the end of the marriage and their coming out so that people won’t suspect how they started, if that is, they last that long."
These are Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Thomas Sadoski.
Blind 1
Blind 2
Reveal 1, 2, 3.
NOT A HAPPY DAY
“It’s supposed to a happy day. Especially for a woman. Her wedding day recently was not a happy day. Unfortunately, she made it miserable, for herself and for everyone involved. And you make people miserable on a day that’s about celebration, you can’t really expect them not to talk sh-t about you, right?
She was raging all day. She was pissy about the flowers, she was pissy about the photos. She was so pissed she threatened to fire the florists and the photographers on the spot while they were shooting her in her wedding gown. It was the same with the wedding planner. Soon as she woke up that day, wedding day, she went nuclear on the wedding planner and started rearranging everything by herself. All her vendors were berated, the wedding planner was sobbing. Nothing was right that day. Not even her dress. She only wore it for an hour and then changed.
If you can’t help but be a hideous person on the day that’s supposed to be filled with love and joy… what does every other day look like? Is it too late to reconsider?”
Christina Ricci
Blind, reveal.
SHE’S COVERING FOR HIM
“He’s had his problems over the last year. He’s found himself in some sh-tty situations because of it. Why the darkness? It was stress. The stress of feeling that he can’t come out publicly.
Lately though…there’s been a turnaround. Career is in good shape. And there’s someone new in his life. What’s she doing for him? They get along well. They both party…HARD. But she’s not his lover, she’s his front. Because when she’s around, he can hook up with men. And she’s happy to cover for him. She’s playing her part so that no one’s looking at what’s really going on – which is that he’s been messing around with a wealthy older man who spoils him…with sex and drugs.
So the stress is gone. But not the habits.”
Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez.
Blind,, reveal, reveal
2 DAYS AND 20 YEARS
“She’s married and they have a child. And these days she’s much more visible -- all over -- than he is. There have been rumours, since they seem to be apart so often, that their relationship has been unstable. Though they’ve recently been seen together, and appear to be happy, he might not feel so secure if he were to find out who she’s sleeping with behind his back, and so indiscriminately.
My sources confirm that there was a boy, a very young, very famous, pop boy with his own fragile love situation who she f-cked for sh-ts and giggles. Just 2 nights later, it was another very famous former pop boy (of sorts) 20 years older who, obviously, specifically targets her small demographic. One night only. Those would be her more famous indiscretions. But they say she’s been cheating all over the place and all the time.”
Miranda Kerr cheated on Orlando Bloom with Justin Bieber and Leonardo Dicaprio.
Blind
Reveal 1, Reveal 2
HOW HE LOST IT
“What’s “it”? What else?
He gave it to a more experienced older woman, if you can call her that, also living the public life and with it all its attendant miseries. Which could explain why she chose to, um, initiate him the way she did. Because his first time was certainly not conventional, at least not when I was growing up, but then again, maybe that’s what they do at summer camp now: losing your virginity through the backdoor...? Like he doesn’t have enough to swagger about these days, he also gets to boast about the fact that he’s already tried what so many boys to men and grown men want to try so badly. Now that’s a story that he can tell forever, and probably will, in a few years, when everyone stops caring.”
Justin Bieber lost his virginity to Demi Lovato through anal.
Blind, reveal.
It's fake. Lainey knows it's fake. However it was fed to her by none other than Anne's own publicist who wanted to give anne a bit of a dangerous/sexy vibe before TDKR was released.
idts.... selena wouldnt have dated him if that happened wtf?
I'm relieved tbh, I was clutching my pearls a bit...