Still Star-Crossed Series Finale Promo "Something Wicked This Way Comes"
Still Star-Crossed 1x07 "Something Wicked This Way Comes" (Series Finale) - When Rosaline returns to Verona and tries to prove Benvolio’s innocence, Paris decides to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Lady Capulet’s relationship with Paris comes to a head, and a shocking discovery about Lord Montague’s past is revealed.
Someone recced this to me because they know I love a good arranged marriage but I prefer when they get married as soon as possible. The marriage is the best part of an arranged marriage.
I couldn't believe how diverse the cast was when I first heard of it, how the whole setting was colorblind. This show was so promising. :/
I hope that they give as a satisfying ending at least. It's a shame they are rushing to wrap up everything in only 7 episodes.
Now for the hard hitting questions... did Benvolio and Rosaline finally makeout?! lol.