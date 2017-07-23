Still Star-Crossed Series Finale Promo "Something Wicked This Way Comes"

as cheesy as it is, i really enjoyed this show and i liked that it was super diverse without anyone questioning it on the show. too bad it had a low budget and bad promotion lol Reply

Thread

Link

did it get cancelled? i just binged it a few days ago and i really like it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not sure but i think it will be. they moved it to saturday night which is usually death night and they seem to be dumping the entire season as quickly as they can during the summer. it's a cute and ridiculous show, it's fun, i'm going to miss it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. the actor who plays paris confirmed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes it was. a couple weeks ago! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's been cancelled but they moved it to Saturdays to air the rest of the season. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked that too! I didn't think it came across too low budget for what it was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Certainly not any lower than Reign, that's for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so upset. i love the leads so much and this is just another selfie in my life Reply

Thread

Link

This weeks episode was a whole lot of nothing. I'm sad it's going to be over next week Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it dragged on for way too long. They could have fit a lot more into this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prince Escalus is such a whiny baby. I need Princess Isabella to step in and take charge. Reply

Thread

Link

Did they get married? I get bored quickly with arranged marriage plot where they don't marry at once. The best part is the awkward sharing a bed with a person you don't even like. Then being attacked by surprise feels and the angst. Oh, noes I'm falling in love with the person I married. Reply

Thread

Link

nope. other things happened (i don't wanna spoil), so basically they are not getting married any more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a feeling, bah.



Someone recced this to me because they know I love a good arranged marriage but I prefer when they get married as soon as possible. The marriage is the best part of an arranged marriage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna miss this show ;_;

I couldn't believe how diverse the cast was when I first heard of it, how the whole setting was colorblind. This show was so promising. :/

I hope that they give as a satisfying ending at least. It's a shame they are rushing to wrap up everything in only 7 episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

can't believe there's only 7 episodes :( if this show ends and rosaline/benvolio haven't made out i'm gonna fight abc Reply

Thread

Link

Are they even gonna get to kiss?? Ugh wtf I'm so annoyed!! ABC could have given it like 13-15 episodes total and made it a limited summer series. They didn't even try or care with this show. 😡 Reply

Thread

Link

It's a crime how they sidelined Rosaline and Benvolio in this week's episode. And there's no way it can come to a satisfying conclusion with only the finale left... Guess I have to read the book. Rosaline/Benvolio and Livia deserve a happy ending. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm mad we barely got any benvolio and rosaline when there's only one episode left!! we won't even get a kiss probably ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Ah crap. I still haven't watched the last episode. Maybe I'll just wait until the finale and watch both episodes back to back XD Ughhh I'm so sad that it didn't get picked up!



Now for the hard hitting questions... did Benvolio and Rosaline finally makeout?! lol. Reply

Thread

Link