Game of Thrones - Season 7 Episode 3 Promo - "The Queen's Justice" Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes. (Air Date: July 30, 2017)
And, if I were Jon meeting Danny for the first time I'd really be arresteddevelopmentHer?.gif.
But as he's the shittest uncle in the seven kingdoms and a bonafide psycho, I just despise his ass.
eventual death (whenever that happens) all the more satisfying, but geez.
and lol at d&d begging for cred in the "inside the ep" for having a scene with 4 women.
why did they have to equate pot pies with puss? i'm offended.
lmao, they really are the worst.
lol mte
lol, mte. I just saw that five minutes and I was like "nice try, Jan."
And come onnn, Theon, ugh. And he just had seasons of a ~redemption arc too. Although I guess I can't be surprised, smh.
Edited at 2017-07-24 02:36 am (UTC)
The Nymeria scene made me cry but I liked it. She has her own pack now.
I'm genuinely nervous about what Cersei will do to the Dorne chicks. I hate watching torture.
Edited at 2017-07-24 02:36 am (UTC)
I know he's a fan favorite and they have to get him on screen somehow BUT it shouldn't be at the expense of her being assertive and trying to take the throne back
Cersei may be evil but I never get that anyone else pulls the strings not even Jaime ....yeah Qyburn is helping her but she is truly the one running the show
which makes sense i guess but i think it had more to do with budget.
#justiceforSummer
#TeamTormund
Dude obnoxiously flirting at a woman who is clearly not into it isn't exactly romantic.
And honestly I just want to see littlefinger die
I don't even care who does it. I just want him gone.
I would have maybe gave her a quick death and then myself
Plus, I am thirsty as fuck for him. So damn attractive.