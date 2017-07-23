Seeing Dany and Jon talking about each other was really bizarre. Reply

totally! they have all been so separate for so long that it seems like everything is happening super fast now. Reply

exactly, they're meeting already? i need a moment to absorb this. Reply

everything this season seems to be happening so fast. like the sand snakes are dead already, dany and jon are meeting, sam is flaying jorah. Reply

"He sounds like a good man" lol it was so weird Reply

i can't wait for them to meet Reply

It is so surreal to me. Reply

everything about this season has been really weird because they're just going at such a quick pace and so much is actually getting done that it's like whoosh whiplash Reply

me too it was just like a slap in the face reminding us that the circles have tightened and the end is near :( Reply

I hope next week's episode is better than this week's, and that someone kills Euron ASAP. Reply

I'm kinda into Euron fucking shit up. :/



And, if I were Jon meeting Danny for the first time I'd really be arresteddevelopmentHer?.gif. Reply

lol me too, I kind of love Euron's OTT ass. When he crushed the people with that staircase/ramp on the ship I was like DAYUM Reply

Euron is so hot



seek help Reply

Yeah the actor is, I agree. Reply

euron is rly amusing ngl Reply

I'd be all for Euron's messy ott drama queen ass if he wasn't gunning for my ONE TRUE QUEEN OF IRON & SALT, KRAKEN'S DAUGHTER ASHA!YARA GREYJOY.



But as he's the shittest uncle in the seven kingdoms and a bonafide psycho, I just despise his ass. Reply

I would have gotten up and cheered the second I saw Euron, but my family is asleep lol. I'm not even on his "side" and I was so excited for him to fuck shit up. Reply

euron was having so much fun destroying the fleet with his big ass crazy blue eyes Reply

I don't get why he's keeping Ilaria and Asha alive. Especially Asha, since she represents a threat to his rule. Reply

When did Euron get so psycho?! I know he murdered his bro and all, but he used to be more, like, grim and intense and now he's legit Axe Crazy. I enjoy Pilou, and his being super-crazy is gonna make his

eventual death (whenever that happens) all the more satisfying, but geez. Reply

Euron strikes me as too OTT and comical to be a really scary villain. Book Euron is gross and vile, but show Euron is a show pony. I am not feeling it. Reply

i've already erased the ellaria/yara dialogue from my mind.

and lol at d&d begging for cred in the "inside the ep" for having a scene with 4 women.

why did they have to equate pot pies with puss? i'm offended.



and lol at d&d begging for cred in the "inside the ep" for having a scene with 4 women.



lmao, they really are the worst. Reply

The dialogue and accents are truly atrocious Reply

and lol at d&d begging for cred in the "inside the ep" for having a scene with 4 women.



lol mte Reply

i cringed at that credit too like fuck you plz we're not stupid Reply

and lol at d&d begging for cred in the "inside the ep" for having a scene with 4 women.



lol, mte. I just saw that five minutes and I was like "nice try, Jan." Reply

also for how they had a sudden realization that people who are abused have lasting psychological effects. they're just now realizing that. Reply

Lol yeah and their plan for conquest was stupid too Reply

Euron's entrance was so cartoonish I loled tbh.



And come onnn, Theon, ugh. And he just had seasons of a ~redemption arc too. Although I guess I can't be surprised, smh.



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

I was hoping Theon would finally die. I've been over him since before the Boltons took Winterfell. Reply

watch him be the character that makes it to the very end Reply

when they showed that shot of the person who hung themself off the ship i thought it was theon lmao Reply

Theon and is trash and I've been over him since S1 Reply

he's a trauma victim, it's surprising he even got so far imo. can't nobody blame him Reply

So that's...that's what we get of Nymeria? Was that literally just done so they have an excuse to never mention her again? Reply

I'm hoping it's some visual metaphor of Arya eventually leading the Stark pack. Or something. Reply

did you see the inside the episode. they had a whole ~deep~ explanation for it Reply

Hear me old gods and new, please let Littlefinger die before this season ends.



The Nymeria scene made me cry but I liked it. She has her own pack now.



I'm genuinely nervous about what Cersei will do to the Dorne chicks. I hate watching torture.



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

praying to the lord of light that he dies in this season Reply

I'll pray to any god that'll get it done. Reply

I just want Dany to be in control of her own shit.....like sis you keep saying ur the 'Queen' but gorl



I know he's a fan favorite and they have to get him on screen somehow BUT it shouldn't be at the expense of her being assertive and trying to take the throne back



Cersei may be evil but I never get that anyone else pulls the strings not even Jaime ....yeah Qyburn is helping her but she is truly the one running the show Reply

i will celebrate when littlefinger finally dies Reply

lol fucking theon. useless rat. Reply

i haven't watched the second ep yet but nymeria rejected arya? and she found out jon is king in the north so she's gonna go home and he won't even be there? not cool :( the direwolves are so important to the starks and i hate that d&d continually sideline them Reply

we haven't even seen ghost in like a whole season so I don't know what I expected but the Arya/Nymeria reunion is legit one of the most disappointing things in fiction ever. Reply

the way d&d explained it was that arya is wild and so is her wolf, it wouldn't make sense for her wolf to walk around obeying someone else because arya doesn't do that either.



which makes sense i guess but i think it had more to do with budget. Reply

Yeah the direwolves are supposed to have personalities similar to their owners Reply

okay, i get that. arya may be wild but she still yearns for her family/a pack. but yeah it really probably had to do with the budget Reply

I mean I get it but I'm still sad :( Reply

#justiceforSummer It was really a bittersweet moment. Idk, considering all the horrible direwolf deaths we've had so far and the illogical absence of Ghost, I felt like Nymeria's farewell made the most sense in a way? Reply

I saw it as Nym rejecting Arya. Arya gave up so much of who she was when she went to join the Faceless Men. That has to have a cost so if that cost is losing Nymeria, I think that makes sense. It breaks my heart but I think it works. Reply

Nymeria probably saw what the show did to her siblings and was "nah fuck this I'm gonna chill in the woods" Reply

I didn't really take it as a rejection, even though that's technically what it was...I mean, Nymeria and her pack had Arya surrounded but they had a connection and Nymeria obviously remembered her, so they just left her alone. Sure, Arya did say "come with me" but like, she has her own pack, she's not going to just up and leave them for a human she was with when she was a pup. Arya was kind of silly to expect her to come with her tbh. Reply

Jaime learns from his mistakes? Like, he should stayed his ass with Brienne. Gotta learn the hard way. Reply

I hope that's the lesson! Reply

#TeamTormund Brienne deserves better than someone who spent the whole first year knowing her telling her how ugly and freakish and hideous she is Reply

Please, she looks repulsed anytime he leers at her.

Dude obnoxiously flirting at a woman who is clearly not into it isn't exactly romantic.



I was not expecting things to move as fast as they did in that ending



And honestly I just want to see littlefinger die

I don't even care who does it. I just want him gone. Reply

hope Sansa takes him out Reply

will we see nymeria again or was that it? :( Reply

I think that was it because GRRM and D&D hate us. :( Reply

surprise, surprise Reply

The wolf pack is gonna kill zombies in season 8 imo. Reply

Theon made the right decision, it was a lost cause and all those idiots treated him like trash anyways, they deserved to die Reply

Well Euron was known for cutting out tongues, torturing, and terrorizing even the people who served him....who knows what he was gonna do to Theon .....I wouldn't have abandoned my sister tho especially after all she did to try to help him and keep him pushing on



I would have maybe gave her a quick death and then myself Reply

yeah its true but still... his sister was dead anyways there was no way he could save her. I get that some people still see him as a coward but after everything that happened to him I understand why he decided to escape Reply

he was definitely triggered by torture PTSD, that was obvious, but still....it was so...ugh Reply

I would like more of that weird scab peeling video we got tbh. Reply

This is the top lookup. There must be a lot of Grey Worm shippers out there. https://t.co/D82KC8yJqH https://t.co/StXFYxWcTS — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 24, 2017

I ain't gonna lie, I googled whether the Unsullied get to keep their dicks. Reply

Me too! I thought I remembered that they didn't but I wanted to check.

Plus, I am thirsty as fuck for him. So damn attractive. Reply

Lol omg Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

i would have thought ppl would be educated after varys in s1, but i guess they all have amnesia Reply

lol Reply

LOL my friend and I got WAY too into that scene. Reply

I was sitting there prepared to throw something if he didn't go down on her. Like, this show famously is v male-gazey and doesn't focus on women's pleasure nearly enough, but in THIS case there'd just be NOOOOO excuse at all. So I was happy with that. Reply

i kept expecting to see his barbie crotch and felt cheated Reply

