Cast Portraits @ SDCC

sam's hair finally doesn't look like total shit <3 Reply

Thread

Link

And Caitriona continues to have boring/terrible fashion sense. At least she's not drowning in ugly fabric this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr this was better than she's done before, but yet still terrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte - that haircut helps 100%. The scene in his icon is his peak tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also from the Warner insta







Reply

Thread

Link

Looking at the other posts and for some reason I thought The Strain had ended and man it feels like David Bradley is in everything. Reply

Thread

Link

Did they already reveal that the Master was an angel who licked up Gabriel's silver blood and was condemned to earth or whatever?



Those books took a HARD turn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Riverdale cast is cute af minus Cole although I love his shirt. Tbh I'm here for Ezra's extra ass outfit. Reply

Thread

Link

i hate that i find cole physically attractive with his riverdale black hair but sigh selena gomez - the heart wants what it wants.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's cute too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KJ is ugly on the inside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Cole's blouse is one of the topics I keep seeing across the forums I visit. It actually is a pretty nice top. And they really are super cute, though I wonder where Asha and Hayleau went after the panel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can this also be under a double cut because it's a heavy media post Reply

Thread

Link

Okay. This post does that weird thing where the cuts disappear on the first page and work on the second. Lol. Don't mind me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can do that? Ha, I'll keep it in mind next time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RPO just looks so abysmal so far it makes me want to cry. Reply

Thread

Link

Anything featuring TJ Miller deserves to fail. #SorryBoutIt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I mean...when will your faves be able to rock a pineapple romper with such swagger and grace? Also, apparently Ezra was possibly a little drunk or a little high (or neither, he's just quirky) at Comic Con and a fan asked him if could smell his breath to make sure he hadn't been drinking and Ezra full on, face clutching kiss, LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Taika is too much, ilh so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ezra miller needs to be arrested for that outift Reply

Thread

Link









Though I am wondering where his inner shirt went... HDU hate on his cosplay game.Though I am wondering where his inner shirt went... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ben affleck has been looking extra bloated and ugly Reply

Thread

Link

It's srsly so distracting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant drive my eyes away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Although it's slightly depressing: Andy Serkis looks comically out-of-place as the only white guy in an all-black cast, whereas it would look totally normal to us the other way around. Dat Black Panther cast 😍Although it's slightly depressing: Andy Serkis looks comically out-of-place as the only white guy in an all-black cast, whereas it would look totally normal to us the other way around. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-07-24 02:55 am (UTC) I CAN'T STOP STARING AT IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks photoshopped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally thought the same thing. i'm kinda bummed the pic isn't of just the black cast even though i adore andy serkis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just think of his inclusion as emphasizing the beautiful blackness even more. Like a mole on a woman's flawless face.



The only way if could be better is if literal queen Angela Basset were there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Andy Serkis but he totally looks like he wandered into the wrong photoshoot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd rather him than Freeman in this shot tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sophie Turner looks so cute.



Reply

Thread

Link



Ezra pls...

Ezra pls... Reply

Thread

Link

Your icon + that gif are killing me. Ryan is judging Ezra and Nicolas can't believe that outfit is for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder what the redhead's role in stranger things will be like. i hope she's as amazing as the other kids bc i'm here for more kickass girls in it.



andy serkis looks like the token white guy that got invited to the barbecue.



taika and cate look fresh af. i want to be them. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Ben Affleck should always be at the far end of group photos so it's easier to crop him out. Reply

Thread

Link

that's how it always is for finn jones in defenders pics, bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link