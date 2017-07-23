Cast Portraits @ SDCC
The #StrangerThings kids stopped by our #EWComicCon portrait studio (and we're wishing we could be in their squad): https://t.co/aVmuXN6jsT pic.twitter.com/JxcFgHA334— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 23, 2017
The cast of several shows and movies took group portraits for Entertainment Weekly and in some cases did a little dance.
Warner Bros TV also had a funny boat themed photobooth for the casts of their shows
Westworld
The #Westworld cast is all smiles in the @EW photo studio at #SDCC2017. #WestworldSDCC pic.twitter.com/I82ts7lO5o— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 22, 2017
🤖— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 23, 2017
The cast of #Westworld snap a group pic in the @EW photo studio at #SDCC2017. #WestworldSDCC pic.twitter.com/y3f57QsfVu
Game of Thrones
These guys 😆🙌🏻 @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones #EWComicCon pic.twitter.com/QGspXh2ugx— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 21, 2017
Thor: Ragnarok
Inhumans
What a great photo of the cast of Marvel's #Inhumans! #MarvelSDCC #SDCC @ew pic.twitter.com/bxiX0NmEIF— Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) July 22, 2017
The Defenders
Black Panther
Justice League
The #JusticeLeague 💥🙌🏻 @justiceleaguewb #EWComicCon pic.twitter.com/RoZ1QZ8TIg— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 22, 2017
Gotham
Black Lightning
The Flash
Man overboard! #TheFlash #WBSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/GOC2SRu7A5— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) July 23, 2017
Riverdale
Supernatural
The 100
These two. ❤️#The100 #Bellarke #EWComicCon @cwthe100 https://t.co/J6jq98wzil pic.twitter.com/0AZ2i1XRmJ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 23, 2017
The Originals
Blade Runner
Ready Player One
IT
Stranger Things
Twin Peaks
Star Trek: Discovery
Check out the delightful @SonequaMG & the cast of @startrekcbs in the @EW #SDCC studio. pic.twitter.com/BuJxXMuWpV— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) July 22, 2017
The Strain
Does The Master stand a chance against them? The cast of #TheStrain is united for #SDCC #FXSDCC pic.twitter.com/IppYqJ2RY9— The Strain (@TheStrainFX) July 22, 2017
San Diego Comic-Con : THANK YOU !!! Crazy !!!@TheStrainFX #TheStrain @FX_Canada #SDCC @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/LuU8KDmRQj— Richard Sammel (@RichardSammel) July 21, 2017
Teen Wolf
Timeless
Outlander
Wynonna Earp
Those books took a HARD turn.
Also, apparently Ezra was possibly a little drunk or a little high (or neither, he's just quirky) at Comic Con and a fan asked him if could smell his breath to make sure he hadn't been drinking and Ezra full on, face clutching kiss, LMAO
Though I am wondering where his inner shirt went...
Although it's slightly depressing: Andy Serkis looks comically out-of-place as the only white guy in an all-black cast, whereas it would look totally normal to us the other way around.
The only way if could be better is if literal queen Angela Basset were there.
Ezra pls...
andy serkis looks like the token white guy that got invited to the barbecue.
taika and cate look fresh af. i want to be them.
