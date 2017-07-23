'Despacito' Becomes the Most Streamed Song in Herstory

This song needs to die already. I don't understand how people aren't sick of it yet. It's already one of those songs I'll probably never listen to again. Reply

me too and i loved it lol. it was played to death, then the bieber version made it 100000x more played to death



happy for dy tho Reply

ugh, not even in japan i can escape from this nacada Reply

this song needs to die. it's been what, 6 or 7 months already since it was released? it's overplayed as fuck, even people who used to like it go ugh when it comes on



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:29 am (UTC)

I honestly don't think I have ever heard the song. Reply

Lol me either. Anything Justin is attached to, I instantly know not to listen to it. I just dislike that little turd so much. Reply

But he's just a child!!1! We are all always learning!!!!!!!!!!!1 Reply

I just listened to it out of curiosity, and I still never heard it before, that was literally the first time I heard it. How can I go all this time only just hearing it now for the first time? Reply

I went to the beach yesterday and heard it 3 separate times -- once on radio, twice by people playing music around us (2 separate groups) Reply

I think I heard it for the first time the other day and I was like....oh....THIS is it? lame. Reply

neither have i tbh Reply

i looked it up last week to hear what the hype was about and was disappointed Reply

Same, about to open Spotify Reply

I've never heard it all the way through and don't ever intend to Reply

I have not either. And if I have, I can't recall. Reply

people were getting so outraged and "this is so embarrassing for humanity!!!!!!!" about this as if streaming music has been going on for more than a few years.



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:29 am (UTC)

It is embarrassing because latin-america has waaay better bops than this song and they don't involve Bieber. Reply

I certainly don't think that it being streamed this much is indicative of its objective quality as a Spanish-language song, I just don't think humanity as a collective should be embarrassed over this, which is what a lot of the reactions were suggesting. Reply

It's like when people complain that new music videos have hundreds of millions or a billion views, while ones from before the new millennium don't... like, of course they wouldn't have as many views? lol Reply

oop I basically just said the same thing down below. I mean, cool bragging rights, but it doesn't really mean much right now. Reply

people have shit taste, shocker Reply

I listened to it for the first time recently and I don't really get it, tbh. It sounded kind of dated. Good for DD Yankee, though. Reply

I went out dancing on Friday, and this song was played THREE times throughout the night. The only good thing is that it wasn't the Bieber remix Reply

The joys of never listening to the radio is never hearing Bieber or Swift. Reply

1) Don't call Bieber Rey, el único Rey es JuanGa. And Genre-defying? what did he do besides singing in a very shitty spanish?



2) This song needs to die, I'm so so tired about it and I liked it at first but now I just can't anymore, pinches gringos arruinando todo como siempre.



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:34 am (UTC)

I don't love the song but considering most songs on pop radio sound like dour end of the world fare, I get why this song is so appealing. Reply

Latinx Prince!!!!!!!! Reply

well theyre hitting 2 overlapping fanbases here



hardcore latin america stan-base, Brazil in particular and Bieb's fans Reply

basura Reply

