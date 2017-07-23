Cyborg

'Despacito' Becomes the Most Streamed Song in Herstory



Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Spanglish bop Despacito is now officially the most streamed song in human history. The song has been played over 4.6 billion times on Apple Music across streaming services.



The last song to hold the title? Biebs' 2015 anthem Sorry.

Sources: @BBC. @ShadyMusic.

