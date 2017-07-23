'Despacito' Becomes the Most Streamed Song in Herstory
.@LuisFonsi's #Despacito remix ft @daddy_yankee & @justinbieber breaks global streaming record 😲🙌✨— BBC Music (@bbcmusic) July 19, 2017
👉 https://t.co/E3mVZdLI9V pic.twitter.com/3xBt18CBXq
Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Spanglish bop Despacito is now officially the most streamed song in human history. The song has been played over 4.6 billion times
'Despacito' becomes the most-streamed song in HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/g8mccJmDBZ— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 23, 2017
The last song to hold the title? Biebs' 2015 anthem Sorry.
Genre-defying Rey!
happy for dy tho
2) This song needs to die, I'm so so tired about it and I liked it at first but now I just can't anymore, pinches gringos arruinando todo como siempre.
hardcore latin america stan-base, Brazil in particular and Bieb's fans