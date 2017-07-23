Any relation to Alex Mack? Reply

No, that was Nick.

Oh, no thanks then.

okay MODs how the hell is a Disney Channel trailer relevant news, but Donald Trump blocking Rosie O'Donnell on twitter (part of their epic feud, that predates the existence of the tween actors in this stupid show) isn't news?? She even commented on it publicly...



Edited at 2017-07-24 01:22 am (UTC)

I mean, sorry your post didn't get approved and the mods pick and choose but trailers get accepted here all day.

I was just looking for an excuse for my comment to be semi-on topic tbh haha

but blocking someone on twitter is news?



mama there's like three different political/the view roundups daily, no need to infiltrate

but it's ROSIE vs. TRUMP! Not just someone!

That is pretty shitty!



Almost as shitty as the acting in the clip of this Andi Mack show.

Why would they choose a name so close to Alex mack the true g.o.a.t for kids shows

I love this show and lbr they are setting up Jonah and Cyrus for endgame

For real. Also I had to explain shipping, fandom and fanfic to my 11 year old nieces thanks to those two boys.

Is that what that last bit in the preview is implying? I've only watched the first few eps, but that would be so revolutionary if they actually went there.



Terri Minsky stays doing THAT Reply

This show is so cute and well written/acted. Its a bummer that kids don't really watch Disney Channel anymore, bc this could totally be their Lizzie McGuire.

I've been so pleasantly surprised and charmed by this show! I wasn't expecting the finale to be the finale, though, so the teaser for season 2 at the end blindsided me lol. cute sneak peek, though! explains all the gifs I was seeing on tumblr that I couldn't place earlier.

Disney wouldn't queerbait, would they? They've had effeminate characters before, but this seems like more. I haven't really watched to show, I've just seen the trailers and read posts here, so I really don't know what's going on in the show.

honestly having watched the series, I definitely think Cyrus coming into his sexuality and accepting he's not straight is going to be a thing. I don't know if they'll ever give him a boyfriend or anything for awhile (having a couple of gay 13 year olds date might be pushing it a little bit too much for disney) but at this point it's too obvious not to be a thing. Reply

I need to finish season 1. This show is very cute and I'm surprised I'm looking forward to season 2.

I'm so so far out of the target demographic but I really liked this show. The scene in the season final about looking back if you like someone and Cyrus did, made me happy because I really feel like they will have an openly gay character.

ive never heard of this

I gotta watch this, if people keep comparing it to Lizzie Mcguire. I love relatable shows and wish there was more of them.

My older daughter loves this show and it makes me happy. The little bit I've seen is pretty cute and I like the storylines.

is the main girl half white or something?

Yes

The actress is half, the character is actually 3/4 white as all the men in the family are white

i've only seen the first ep, it was cute but i just couldn't do it (the kid's acting and dialogue... omg)



...but if they actually make a character gay i will jump back in!! (bc i was hoping ~the secret~ would be that andi was gay when i first watched the first ep lol) Reply

the main girl's acting seems really bad but i'm super stoked to see there's a show with a female asian lead. i like that she's getting the boy. GET IT GIRL. Reply

