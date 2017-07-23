Hilary Duff's house gets robbed while vacationing in Canada

do famous people not lock there doors

didn't they learn a thing from the bling ring cases? Reply

it says the burglar broke a door Reply

I can't with this nonsense. It was a breakin not a walkin. Reply

break-ins happen despite the invention of doors and security systems... Reply

Who vacations in Canada? Ontario no less.



I say this as a Canadian living in Ontario. Glad nobody was hurt though! Reply

LOL, my parents just left for a vacation in Vancouver yesterday Reply

hey! Vancouver's been getting pretty nice weather lately. Reply

Someone who really loves Tim Horton's and is looking for affordable prescriptions. Reply

Only explanation I have is that her son's family is there so it was a logical place to meet up? I mean, I don't see how anything else makes sense. Reply

Lmao Reply

It's honestly giving me immense joy knowing that a Hollywood celebrity is probably getting eaten alive by blackflies and mosquitoes while on vacation like the rest of us plebs.



i see the double decker tourist bus in toronto every day and i'm like.......... why... (and this summer specifically) it's raining... Reply

my parents in a few weeks Reply

Hilary Duff's house, apparently. Reply

Maybe ppl who ski or whatever

I would visit vancouver cos its pretty or montreal tbh but its def not at the top of my list lool Reply

Well with Trump's bullshit many Europeans are opting to visit Canada instead apparently



Some cool places in Ontario ex cottage in Muskoka



But Hilary is there cuz her son is half Canadian Reply

Well, she was in the Muskoka region, which makes sense as there are lots of rich ~summer homes there. Muskoka is beautiful and the perfect spot for a relaxing lake trip tbh Reply

Someone who's trying to kidnap Meghan Markle and steal her life so she can become a duchess. Reply

two of my friends are actually heading to canada next week lol, though i think they're headed for vancouver Reply

wow @ this disrespect. Reply

HDU @ your lack of patriotism. Tbf a lot of Americans like coming here because their money is worth more here.



I scratching my head at Dorset, Ontario tho but I assume she must have friends or family there.



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

how dare u ! Reply

Probably spending time with her son's paternal side of the family. Reply

$100,000 is a lot of money in jewelry O_O

her ex was a pro hockey player whose family owns a ton of furniture stores. her engagement ring was huge and gaudy Reply

omg wat that sucks Reply

Alarm never went off? Either it wasn't turned on or it was a shitty system. Reply

It wouldn't surprise me if it wasn't on, I feel like when the whole bling ring thing happened a lot of the houses' alarms weren't on, iirc at one the door wasn't even locked they just walked in. And Paris had a key under her mat. Reply

Dorset, Ontario?



Girl, what!? You're rich - go to France. Reply

Lmaooooo Reply

Mte Reply

I was kind of wondering if she was visiting her ex's family as weird as that sounds. Reply

doesn't sound that weird at all, their still her kids grand parents (and aunts and uncles etc). she's on good terms with her ex so i wouldn't be surprised. and cottage country is nice wherever you go (as long as the weather is nice). Reply

Oh sis Reply

aw man. that must feel violating as fuck. Reply

Yeah imagine if her son had been home D: Reply

I can't imagine having 100,000 dollars worth of anything Reply

Lol same. Probably the most valuable things I own are my vinyl album collection (a few collectibles in the mix) and musical instruments (which still ain't much at all.) Reply

get money bitch Reply

Sis is moving up in the world, from just pap walking outside a Starbucks to being a special guest star at a Chipotle parking lot. Reply

excuse you she's on a hit tv show called Younger (TV Land Wednesdays @ 10pm) Reply

Link

We know. There's a post about it every 4 hours. Reply

Link

I wonder if she'll send me merch if I she reads here I know all the words to So Yesterday & If You Say That's Gay. Reply

Ugh, it SUCKS having your place broken into. Definitely a creepy feeling so I can empathize with her.



Our current place was broken into while we were in the process of moving in some years ago, so not much was here at the time, and only a couple of items were actually stolen from inside - the thieves cut and stole the copper wiring from UNDER the house since that was their main goal, they were just opportunistic about the other stuff. They used a crowbar on the backdoor to get right to the power unit to shut it off. Reply

that's fucking scary. i remember when my house was robbed. i was 15 and we were on vacation at the beach for the week and my brother called me to ask me if we had all come home that day. the top lock of the front door was locked (we never locked it & so he didnt lock it when he left the house that day) and his stereo was on in his room. they took over $50k worth of my mother's jewelry including her engagement ring and her original wedding band (my father constantly bought her newer versions of her rings over the years). they came in through the window in the dining room that we never locked bc we lived in the burbs and who locks their doors there?! us after that, that's fucking who. my mom was devastated, i was scared to go to sleep in my own house and my father was furious. we knew who did it, we could just never prove it. my next door neighbor had fallen in with the bad crowd and he and his friends would brag to me and my best friend about selling drugs and stealing from people. all of a sudden he and his friends had all these brand new sneakers and expensive clothing and watches. we were 15. i know his parents didnt buy him that bc they were broke as fuck. when i confronted him on it he laughed at me and said no. karma came their way though less than a year later though and i didnt feel bad when it did.



bottom line: lock your doors and set your alarms. Reply

Omg bb I'm so sorry! ♥ Ugh, we have a VERY strong hunch as to who broke into our place a few years ago, too, but can't prove it. The fact that the guy had helped us put up a fence in our yard in exchange for an old car only to bitch about not getting enough for the car afterwards (he always took old cars off people's hands to sell for extra cash), on top of his dad being an electrician and knowing how to safely cut wires and shit points us right to him. Plus he has a history of breaking/entering according to his family, not to mention he knew we weren't actually living there yet, so I have no doubt in my mind. Reply

bc we lived in the burbs and who locks their doors there?!







but I'm sorry that happened to you and your family.

but I'm sorry that happened to you and your family.

Lol mte Reply

Nobody ever locked the doors in my hometown. They might now. But I remember my sister or me locking the doors once and my parents were pissed because no one knew where the keys were. 😂 Reply

Link

This was in like 2002 and there was zero crime in this suburb. I lived in one of the richest counties in the country too so no one ever assumed. My mother even said all the years we lived in the city she took ALL of her jewelry with her when we went on vacay and moving to the burbs kinda gave a false sense of security. Reply

That's terrible! I remember when my apartment got robbed; they ate the Rocher chocolates I had in my underwear drawer and left the wrappers on top of the dresser, and stole a loose Valium in my jewelry box. I had a lot of nice silver jewelry, and the thief stole it all. He also stole my Walkman and CDs I had in a case. Ugh. That was the last time I left the deadbolt unlocked.



How did karma get the thieves who broke in your house? I hope they got fucked over. I hate thieves. Reply

People, post your vacay pics and hashtag with #latergram after you come home. be smart. Reply

that's exactly what i do Reply

that's smart Reply

I'm gonna do exactly this next time I go anywhere! Reply

I do this with... everything. No one needs to know exactly where I'm at, tbh. Reply

Same Reply

i dont even hashtag it i just post old pics like why would i tell you where i am right now bitch nah you're getting a version of me from within the past year, that's all u need to know



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

I just posted this long story about living alone and being scared, but there are perks to that. Since none of my friends live alone, I have them come dogsit and have a "vacation home" while I'm out of town. My apartment is never empty, haha. Reply

its so easy to find out EVERYTHING about a person.

i was trying to explain this to my friend and she was like "nah you're paranoid"



so i picked a random on instagram and showed her that JUST THROUGH INSTAGRAM i was able to find out EXACTLY where this person lived and basically figure out their work schedule. and it hardly took any work.



people take photos of their houses, of their street signs, of the numbers on their houses, the view from their homes. they leave mail that shows their address in the photos, etc. its simple as fuqqqqqq to stalk people now Reply

