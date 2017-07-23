Hilary Duff's house gets robbed while vacationing in Canada

-Posted instagram pics of her in Canada
-Someone broke into her Beverly Hills home late Wednesday. Broke through a door, rooted around and stole jewelry.
-Alarm never went off. Source said thief or thieves ran off with 100,000 dollars worth of jewlery


Hilary was staying with friends and family on vacation in Dorset, Ontario in Canada. Hilary was last seen in Buffalo this past weekend where she was getting a connecting flight back to California



