Hilary Duff's house gets robbed while vacationing in Canada
Text:
-Posted instagram pics of her in Canada
-Someone broke into her Beverly Hills home late Wednesday. Broke through a door, rooted around and stole jewelry.
-Alarm never went off. Source said thief or thieves ran off with 100,000 dollars worth of jewlery
Hilary was staying with friends and family on vacation in Dorset, Ontario in Canada. Hilary was last seen in Buffalo this past weekend where she was getting a connecting flight back to California
Source: 1.2.3.4.5 6
Has your house ever been broken into?
Hilary Duff Robbed In Jewelry Heist, Oh Canada!!! https://t.co/adEMOdMX4T— TMZ (@TMZ) July 23, 2017
Emily McIntosh (@_emily_mac) stopped wrapping burritos at the Chipotle on Walden to snap this photo w/ @HilaryDuff on Friday! pic.twitter.com/iehlSYaPrC— News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) July 22, 2017
Photo of @HilaryDuff with some fans in Buffalo, New York today pic.twitter.com/0UEVs8CJBj— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) July 22, 2017
📸 @HilaryDuff on Instagram Story: pic.twitter.com/80W4l9pfJC— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) July 20, 2017
📸 @HilaryDuff on Instagram: C A N A D A pic.twitter.com/HiLOx9b4q0— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) July 20, 2017
❤️✈️ pic.twitter.com/YqmB6FW38d— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) July 15, 2017
Loosing track of day. Collecting mosquito bites. pic.twitter.com/SlqbHy2cbK— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) July 19, 2017
didn't they learn a thing from the bling ring cases?
I say this as a Canadian living in Ontario. Glad nobody was hurt though!
I would visit vancouver cos its pretty or montreal tbh but its def not at the top of my list lool
Some cool places in Ontario ex cottage in Muskoka
But Hilary is there cuz her son is half Canadian
I scratching my head at Dorset, Ontario tho but I assume she must have friends or family there.
Edited at 2017-07-24 03:33 am (UTC)
Girl, what!? You're rich - go to France.
Our current place was broken into while we were in the process of moving in some years ago, so not much was here at the time, and only a couple of items were actually stolen from inside - the thieves cut and stole the copper wiring from UNDER the house since that was their main goal, they were just opportunistic about the other stuff. They used a crowbar on the backdoor to get right to the power unit to shut it off.
bottom line: lock your doors and set your alarms.
but I'm sorry that happened to you and your family.
How did karma get the thieves who broke in your house? I hope they got fucked over. I hate thieves.
Edited at 2017-07-24 02:18 am (UTC)
i was trying to explain this to my friend and she was like "nah you're paranoid"
so i picked a random on instagram and showed her that JUST THROUGH INSTAGRAM i was able to find out EXACTLY where this person lived and basically figure out their work schedule. and it hardly took any work.
people take photos of their houses, of their street signs, of the numbers on their houses, the view from their homes. they leave mail that shows their address in the photos, etc. its simple as fuqqqqqq to stalk people now