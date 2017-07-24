July 24th, 2017, 02:48 am evillemmons Noomi Rapace's Filthy Favorite Song The "Bright" cast bonded over "Heels On," a sexually explicit reggae song that Noomi always had on repeat.sourceyour favorite filthy songs? Tagged: noomi rapace, nostalgia, will smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
My fave filthy song is "In Public" by Kelis.
the only semi filthy song i listen to with any frequency:
The classic
Re: The classic
Red Light Special - TLC
Dirty Mind - Halestorm
The Bad Touch - Bloodhound Gang
do do t do t do duuuuuu do t do t do duuuuuuu
and
i need more songs/maybe a playlist all about pussy tbh
And my 6th grade heathen self would be disappointed if I didn't post this:
** removed that last one because after listening to it for the first time in years, i'm actually clutching my pearls lol
This is a better replacement
all of spice's music is filthy, but i love this one the most.
yeeea
let me ride on your ding dong
i've been waiting for you so long
take me to the swing song
let's fuck to a slow song..."
aaaaayyy...! i see you, roomi!
faves