this song tbh



Reply

Thread

Link

a classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK YES HEELS ON Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao @ that choice! "Let me ride on your ding dong" makes me laugh every single time I think about it.



My fave filthy song is "In Public" by Kelis. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay a Lady Saw fan, I love them both but I thought she was gonna hit us with a Lil Kim Big Momma Thang song or something from CuppCake Reply

Thread

Link

I love Slowdive because it's perfect and about oral sex. It's not like in your face filthy or anything but I appreciate the effortlessness. Although there is her sex noise at the end.







Edited at 2017-07-24 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Here for this siouxsie love... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





the only semi filthy song i listen to with any frequency:

lmao noomi rapace is so hot. a next level babe imo.the only semi filthy song i listen to with any frequency: Reply

Thread

Link

I dislike her so much and I don't even know why. Reply

Thread

Link





say that to her guns boi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. heart eyes emoji Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mi amor 😍💕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This isn't really filthy, but I love it



Reply

Thread

Link

Red Light Special - TLC

Dirty Mind - Halestorm

The Bad Touch - Bloodhound Gang Reply

Thread

Link

Todd in the Shadows was recently ~scandalized~ by the translated lyrics to Despacito:



Reply

Thread

Link

YOU AND ME BABY AIN'T NOTHING BUT MAMMALS SO LET'S DO IT LIKE THEY DO IT ON THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL



do do t do t do duuuuuu do t do t do duuuuuuu Reply

Thread

Link





and



Reply

Thread

Link

not filthy (more like.. the most erotic and sexy song ever) but i'm sure her moans would make some audiences uncomfortable~







i need more songs/maybe a playlist all about pussy tbh Reply

Thread

Link







And my 6th grade heathen self would be disappointed if I didn't post this:







** removed that last one because after listening to it for the first time in years, i'm actually clutching my pearls lol



Edited at 2017-07-24 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





This is a better replacement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



all of spice's music is filthy, but i love this one the most. Reply

Thread

Link