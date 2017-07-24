Cara Delevingne (Full Interview) | Chelsea
-She talks about her new movie
-She talks about her hair
-She doesn't take modelling seriously, it's just you standing there making faces, she's not passionate about it
-Chelsea says Cara looks like Harry Styles
source
Do you take modelling seriously?
cara sweetie...
anyways i love her and ik acting was her end goal but she sucks at it, she should go back to modeling
edit: apparently that "kid"/Dane DeHaan is freaking 31 so nvm but he looks young in this movie... he was also in A Cure for Wellness (trash)
only someone who didn't have to work for it would say something like this. lol this generation of ~models is so tragic I can't
