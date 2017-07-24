she looks like the lorax to me esp with her tan Reply

Thread

Link

Okay but how do we know that isn't really K.Stew or Katy Perry? Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dumb comment is dumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u dun goofed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never accomplish anything anywhere close to the amazing honor of being associated with you dun goofed, even in 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It truly is an honor :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kind of have a soft spot for her but she was a terrible model anyway so Reply

Thread

Link

i always liked cara but rme, talking about how luc besson ~empowers women in his movies considering his gross history. Reply

Thread

Link

Chelsea says Cara looks like Harry Styles

cara sweetie...



anyways i love her and ik acting was her end goal but she sucks at it, she should go back to modeling Reply

Thread

Link

it's unfortunate that valerian is bombing and dane dehaan was such a bum piece of casting because i really liked her as laureline. we deserve a laureline sequel with only her and no valerian. Reply

Thread

Link

IA! Drop Valerian, he was useless in the comics and he was useless in this movie. Give me a Laureline spinoff! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She isn' exactly a very good actress (though, tbf, she is still very early in her career) but I find her so charming and charismatic that I'd probably watch anything she was in, and I say that as someone who hates absolutely everything about her portrayal of June Moon/Enchantress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed! she's got that thing that makes her magnetic on screen. not saying she's hugely talented or gifted either, but you get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean she's not wrong about modeling. Reply

Thread

Link

anyways are her and anne back together? they were spotted at a concert like two days ago. cara sis what you doing Reply

Thread

Link

She is so PRETTY. I saw Valerian... it was kind of ridiculous but somewhat entertaining I guess? I don't recommend it. It kept throwing me off how young she and particularly the kid/"Valerian" looked esp in comparison to everyone else. I'm a poor movie reviewer because I feel bad being mean.



edit: apparently that "kid"/Dane DeHaan is freaking 31 so nvm but he looks young in this movie... he was also in A Cure for Wellness (trash)



Edited at 2017-07-24 02:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I literally say she looks like Harry Styles all the time, glad someone else agrees. Reply

Thread

Link

I want everyone to know that I ventured onto lchat the other day and I saw the word 'cannietards' in reference to Cara stans talking about St. Vincent and I wanted to die. Not only is that fucked up for the obvious reason but jfc they're messy. Reply

Thread

Link





But she's such a great model! Reply

Thread

Link

Fair enough if she used modelling as a gateway to acting but is she good? I've only seen suicide squad which she was shit in but so was almost everyone (not Margot Robbie obvs) Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she just get a modelling deal because of nepotism? She's a terrible model, tho.

Reply

Thread

Link

she's very pretty, and not as dumb as i thought she was Reply

Thread

Link

Did she have to work hard for her modeling career? I'm going to assume that it wasn't the case so that's why she doesn't take it seriously. Reply

Thread

Link

"She doesn't take modelling seriously, it's just you standing there making faces, she's not passionate about it"



only someone who didn't have to work for it would say something like this. lol this generation of ~models is so tragic I can't Reply

Thread

Link