Scotty McCreery Cited for Carrying a Gun at Airport
- Scott McCreery (American Idol winner) was cited for carrying a loaded handgun + 63 bullets through the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina
- Went target shooting prior and forgot the gun was in his backpack
- Has a permit for his gun since 2014 (when he got robbed at gun-point)
source
Do you carry a gun, ONTD?
Although one time my friend was coming back from Israel and she had an old bullet on a necklace or something. Totally forgot/didn't think about it and tried to get passed airport security with it in her backpack. Needless to say it got confiscated.
In January 2017, Bice took offense when employees at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Atlanta called him "that white boy."
for fuck's sakeeeeeee
my fiancee suggested I get a tazer and I sideeyed him forever lol. I'll stick with my UV dye mace.
This isn't the frontier or the zombie apocalypse, none of this is necessary or vaguely ok.
although my brothers girlfriends uncle is going to jail for selling hunting rifles w/o permish on the other side of the country!
thats about all i got.