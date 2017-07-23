HD Powder

Scotty McCreery Cited for Carrying a Gun at Airport



- Scott McCreery (American Idol winner) was cited for carrying a loaded handgun + 63 bullets through the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina
- Went target shooting prior and forgot the gun was in his backpack
- Has a permit for his gun since 2014 (when he got robbed at gun-point)

