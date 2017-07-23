Scotty McCreery Cited for Carrying a Gun at Airport

How do you forget a gun in your backpack?



Although one time my friend was coming back from Israel and she had an old bullet on a necklace or something. Totally forgot/didn't think about it and tried to get passed airport security with it in her backpack. Needless to say it got confiscated. Reply

Thread

Link

how do you just forget a gun in your backpack at the airport of all places?? must be white Reply

Thread

Link

Blac Chyna and some other black celebrity were arrested recently for doing this so yeah, not a white thing. A dumb thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you know the name or are you just talking out of your ass again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not just a gun but 63 bullets! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, dummy! If he had been anyone else (including non famous white folk) he woulda went to jail. Reply

Thread

Link

It really depends on what airport you're at. I know if you have a concealed carry permit in some states, they give you an opportunity to leave that part of the airport immediately and people can bring the gun back to their car. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't come from a place with a gun culture, but I do not understand how you can forget you have a gun on you. Reply

Thread

Link

not to mention its not gonna help u if ur robbed at gunpoint again if u forget u have it.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if you did remember what are the odds the man holding a gun on you will let you go through your backpack to get it lol



Edited at 2017-07-24 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly!! Guns are not in my culture whatsoever, but I can't even remotely understand how you could forget you had one on you...GOING TO THE AIRPORT!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Years ago my sister dated a guy who was a customs officer at the Ambassador bridge and the stories he'd tell me were wild. Mainly about Americans trying to enter Canada with firearms or Americans trying to enter Canada with a DUI. This was several years ago but there'd be a few people (mainly truck drivers apparently) who actually threw their gun out the window into the water - also like there isn't cameras and shit. Any time the police divers would do their annual searches they'd find a few guns. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I keep mine in my purse when I travel (so, driving - I broke down once at midnight in the middle of nowhere and had to wait 3 hours for my dad to arrive with his trailer, so that pretty much freaked me the fuck out) and sometimes I just forget I have it in there. I have taken it into Target, Starbucks, the grocery, etc. I don't keep the clip in it most of the time, I only have it in while I'm in the car and on actual road trips, but sometimes I just ... don't take it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baby lock the door and turn the lights down low.





/all I ever think of when I see his name lmao



Edited at 2017-07-24 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



The struggle is real for American Idol bros in 2017. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love this video so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sad this post got deleted :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, why? ): That post was great ): Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen controversy: 2017

In January 2017, Bice took offense when employees at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Atlanta called him "that white boy."



for fuck's sakeeeeeee



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I still have the screenshots from his Facebook posts. Comic gold Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do you go target shooting and then forget u still have the gun when heading to the airport.. Reply

Thread

Link

who just forgets that?



Edited at 2017-07-24 12:35 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Guns legit scare the shit out of me and I don't think I'd ever want to own one or carry one. I've shot rifles before, but nothing they're so small. I've only ever seen a hand gun or semiautomatic weapon with a police officer or security.





Reply

Thread

Link

yep literally me. Obvs since the terror alert in the UK was raised we're seeing armed police officers in cities, which we've never seen before, so people are really unnerved by it. one walked past me at a train station last week and everyone was tutting lmao we're so put out by it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tut. Would you rather they tried to stop a terrorist with their truncheon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amerikkka is a wild place Reply

Thread

Link

yikes. gun people/culture freak me out so much. i literally switched banks bc I hated walking by an armed guard everyday.



my fiancee suggested I get a tazer and I sideeyed him forever lol. I'll stick with my UV dye mace. Reply

Thread

Link

why do you go to your bank so often? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well everyday was an exaggeration but I do freelance work so it's fairly typical for me to make a few deposits a week, depending. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I work at a credit union and we have people who come almost every day and/or sometimes more than once in a day. Especially if they are a business owner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It must be absolutely wild (and not in a good way) to live in the kind of place where someone forgetting they're carrying a loaded handgun and 63 bullets is even possible!



This isn't the frontier or the zombie apocalypse, none of this is necessary or vaguely ok. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm from east coast canada so nah, i don't carry a gun.

although my brothers girlfriends uncle is going to jail for selling hunting rifles w/o permish on the other side of the country!



thats about all i got. Reply

Thread

Link

Lock him up Reply

Thread

Link