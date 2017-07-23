July 23rd, 2017, 07:07 pm war_machine_rox TURN: Washington's Spies: 'Belly of the Beast' Ep. 408 Source 1 2 A summary Tagged: jamie bell, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 55 comments Add comment
oh my god abe!!! why does everyone love you indeed????? you bloody fool! and putting abigail and cicero at such risk, you fucking flop. at least them missing out on arnold wasn't his fault. somehow. what a twist
tallboy is seriously getting on my nerves. i get it, he's a kid fresh out of uni thrown into the war without knowing how things work but he's such a dick not only to women
obligatory caleb =( *hugs* and after getting 4 fantasy deaths and that last second of the next week's promo, i'm getting sceptical about a certain death
(it's gonna end up being caleb v simcoe to death in the end of 4x8, isn't it, my prayer circle for cicero expands now to prayer circle for cicero and caleb)
oh hai budget cuts victims rivington and washington. [historical spoiler]is he finally joining the ring? go robert go robert! and guess that appeal doesn't go well lmao (the sneak peek - oh god, i keep wanting to slap him through screen but not in a good way)
on the inside the episode vid burn is mentioning that putting abe's plan in paper may backfire and now i might expand prayer circle to cicero, caleb and edmund. nobody better touch my babies, nobody
The only thing keeping me interested tbh