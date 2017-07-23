BBC Promenade Concert series honors John Williams

I don't think I'll ever get over Hedwig's Theme. Despite everything they got wrong in the movies, John Williams' score was so, so right.



Like, how can one man come up with so many iconic themes? So much of our movie/pop culture history would not exist without him. Reply

so many of his themes are just iconic. i really struggle to think of any other modern composer who has had more of an impact on film than he has. i mean, star wars, harry potter, jaws, ET, and indiana jones ALONE, like the moment you hear the first few notes you know what it is! Reply

Can't post right now but Windows To The Past from POA gives me chills every time.



There are honestly too many iconic scores to name tbh



i love his big sweeping scores, but his simple themes like this are so lovely Reply

that is definitely 1 of my favourites forever. Reply

I still replay that live orchestra that played the imperial march at Celebration. I laugh at the dude hitting the wrong note near the end each time lmao Reply

This is cool. I wonder if they couldn't get permission for the missing songs (not sure how it works).



I listen to movie soundtracks everyday while working. My fave composers are: Trent Rezner & Atticus Ross, Yann Tiersen, Dario Marinetti, Rachel Portman and Hans Zimmer (obvs).



Ramin Djawadi as well!



ugh your list is flawless. i forgot about all these people even tho i listen to all these composers. Reply

The Proms is such a fun idea Reply

do u ever just cry Reply

i'm partial to hans zimmer but all his work sounds the same.



john williams is a true genius. Reply

As if I could ever choose a favorite John Williams piece. I'm very much partial to the score for Catch me if you can.





And my favorite film composers are Alexandre Desplat and Dario Marianelli. I can't really describe what Alexandre's music means to me. He's scored some of the most iconic movies. The score for the Grand Budapest Hotel is probably one of the best things I've ever heard. and the score Dario did for Atonement is gorgeous. Reply

The Binary Sunset theme is one of the most iconic pieces of music ever, plus this scene is just so beautifully shot:







Also Duel of the Fates is fantastic.



