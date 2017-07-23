BBC Promenade Concert series honors John Williams
You're gonna need a bigger note...— BBC Proms Team (@bbcproms) July 21, 2017
Watch the highlights from the John Williams Prom 🍿🦈🦉🚲🌕⚡ #BBCPromshttps://t.co/SmkMVeGlGO
In honor of the 85th birthday of perhaps the most famous composer of the modern era, John Williams, BBC Proms features Keith Lockhart conducting the BBC Concert Orchestra as they celebrate the legend himself through performances of some of his most famous (and some lesser known) works.
[list of the songs covered]songs covered + timestamps for the above video
Raiders March from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (0:42)
Overture to 'Goodbye, Mr. Chips' (8:32)
Main Theme from 'Jaws' (13:00)
March from 'Superman' (16:20)
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No. 1 Sayuri's Theme (23:00)
The Tale of Viktor Navorski from 'The Terminal' (29:05)
Dartmoor, 1912 from 'War Horse' (34:50)
'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' - Hedwig's Theme (45:30)
A Child’s Tale: Suite from the BFG (50:45)
Flying Theme from 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (56:40)
Suite from J.F.K., 1st mvt: Theme from J.F.K (1:02:20)
Prayer for Peace from 'Munich' (1:07:30)
Dry Your Tears, Afrika from 'Amistad' (1:13:50)
Devil's Dance from 'The Witches of Eastwick' (1:18:58)
Escapades (No. 3) for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from 'Catch me if you Can' (1:26:10)
March of the Resistance from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (1:34:35)
Rey's Theme from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (1:37:10)
Main Title from 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1:41:38)
Notable missing pieces include the iconic themes from Schindler's List and Jurassic Park, the Imperial March aka Darth Vader's theme, and the Olympic fanfare.
source twitter + youtube
ontd, what's your favorite john williams theme/who is your favorite film composer?
j/k rey's theme is cool too
There are honestly too many iconic scores to name tbh
Edited at 2017-07-24 12:37 am (UTC)
i love his big sweeping scores, but his simple themes like this are so lovely
I listen to movie soundtracks everyday while working. My fave composers are: Trent Rezner & Atticus Ross, Yann Tiersen, Dario Marinetti, Rachel Portman and Hans Zimmer (obvs).
Ramin Djawadi as well!
Edited at 2017-07-24 12:42 am (UTC)
do u ever just cry
john williams is a true genius.
And my favorite film composers are Alexandre Desplat and Dario Marianelli. I can't really describe what Alexandre's music means to me. He's scored some of the most iconic movies. The score for the Grand Budapest Hotel is probably one of the best things I've ever heard. and the score Dario did for Atonement is gorgeous.
Also Duel of the Fates is fantastic.
Also my fave film composers are A.R. Rahman and Thomas "Never Gonna Win An Oscar" Newman.