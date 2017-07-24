this post seems a little early Reply

Thread

Link

better early than late Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so conflicted on Jon/Daenerys



I wanted them to happen for so long but then I found out that she's his aunt and I'm pissed af lol



my friends are like "it's Game of Thrones, who cares, put your morals aside" lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

that's a good motto to have for this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i mean, my faves are the least awful characters and now they're probably gonna engage in incest by accident so imma have them ruined too, i can't, fuck grrm



at least the queen in your icon remains pure (hopefully lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo I stopped caring. I tell myself that royalty married cousins all the time so it's fine, but I think I might just wanna see two hot people make out.



Technically, it's less inbred than it would've been if Dany married her brother like she was supposed to lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the targs are so inbred that even with lyanna giving jon some outside dna, he and dany share the same affinity as a brother and sister lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't care tbh, they did not grow up together & look nothing alike



sooo, give me all the hot incest on that fantasy show lol (especially since it will be consensual) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Borgias prepared me for feeling icky but also low key rooting for incesty couples (in fiction obviously) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WaiT this doesn't come on for like another 2 and a half hours, right? Reply

Thread

Link





I'm always like "this show is trash and I'm over it" yet whenever it's on I'm like Reply

Thread

Link

bitch me too, the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh it's Maisie's fault we got stuck with Sheeran?



This is a bizarre interview Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yeah Maisie is his fan, which is why she's in the scene with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just assume the powers that be set it up and that was the scene they chose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this was cute lmao

patton oswalt looks like my neighbour this was cute lmaopatton oswalt looks like my neighbour Reply

Thread

Link

People who are shipping Jon and Sansa gross me out. Reply

Thread

Link

I just don't see the appeal. They have 0 chemistry to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and they GREW UP AS SIBLINGS Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah same. I also think Jon/Dany is gross, but I think if that does end up happening they probably won't know they're related. Jon grew up with Sansa. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

john bradley is one of the most well spoken people in the cast Reply

Thread

Link

staying true to his character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only time I've ever watched anything with Chelsea Handler in it is that terrible movie where Chris Pine and Tom Brady fight over Reese Witherspoon (instead of just making out with each other) and she was irritating af. She's still irritating.



John Bradley, however, is adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

tom hardy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yes. Hardy. LOL. I swear that's what I typed and then nope. That's not what's there. That's what I get for talking to people and typing at the same time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't read any spoilers for this season but I just want Jorah to be cured😣 Reply

Thread

Link

same he's the only horse I have left in this race. I've been shipping Jorah/Dany for years, I'm trash and I want it to happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i shipped them before too but he's looking older and older and i think i'm over it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jorah is way too obsessed with her and it's super gross in the books. She's not my fave but I wouldn't wish Jorah on her, no matter how devoted he is to her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol ngl the whole queen/knight thing is so my #aesthetic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg im so fucking hyped. Reply

Thread

Link

im here, im ready, and i have chicken wings Reply

Thread

Link

John is adorable <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait to see Nymeria for a grand total of 2 minutes since we can afford dragons but not wolves. Reply

Thread

Link

we can't have it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please theres no way shes not going to come back in season 8 to fight wights, that is a treasure trove of fan pandering d&d would never pass up on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The lack of Ghost makes me so sad :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link