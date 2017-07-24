John Bradley Explains Game of Thrones + VIEWING POST!
John Bradley, the person you'll see every time you take a shit, explains the show to Chelsea who's pretending not to understand anything so she'd seem cool and funny like always.
source
are you excited for tonight's episode?
I wanted them to happen for so long but then I found out that she's his aunt and I'm pissed af lol
my friends are like "it's Game of Thrones, who cares, put your morals aside" lmfao
at least the queen in your icon remains pure (hopefully lmao)
Technically, it's less inbred than it would've been if Dany married her brother like she was supposed to lol.
sooo, give me all the hot incest on that fantasy show lol (especially since it will be consensual)
This is a bizarre interview
this was cute lmao
patton oswalt looks like my neighbour
John Bradley, however, is adorable.