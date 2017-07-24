The Celebrity Breakup Everyone Was Talking About, from 1967 to 2017!

The Celebrity Breakup Everyone Was Talking About the Year You Were Born https://t.co/DoxTUawyC1 pic.twitter.com/PgiiHrV0AA — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) 21 juli 2017





1975: Sonny and Cher.

: Sonny & Cher were an American pop music duo, actors, singers and entertainers made up of husband-and-wife Sonny and Cher Bono in the 1960s and 1970s. The couple started their career in the mid-1960s as R&B backing singers for record producer Phil Spector.The pair first achieved fame with two hit songs in 1965, "Baby Don't Go" and "I Got You Babe".In the 1970s, they also positioned themselves as media personalities with two top ten TV shows in the US, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and The Sonny & Cher Show. The couple's career as a duo ended in 1975 following their divorce. In the decade they spent together, Sonny and Cher sold over 40 million records worldwide.Performing under her first name, Cher went on to a highly successful career as a solo singer and actress, while Sonny Bono was eventually elected to Congress as a Republican U.S. Representative from California. The two performers were inducted to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, following Sonny's death in a skiing accident.





1984: Carrie Fisher and Paul Simon.

: Fisher met musician Paul Simon while filming Star Wars, and the pair dated from 1977 until 1983. In 1980, she was briefly engaged to Canadian actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd, who proposed to her on the set of their film The Blues Brothers. She said: "We had rings, we got blood tests, the whole shot. But then I got back together with Paul Simon." Fisher was married to Simon from August 1983 to July 1984, and they dated again for a time after their divorce. During their marriage, she appeared in Simon's music video for the song "Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog after the War". Simon's song "Hearts and Bones" is about their romance.





1996: Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

: Prince Charles proposed to a young Lady Diana Spencer in February 1981, and the royal couple were married in July. The couple had two sons, William and Harry, but the relationship soon became troubled. Charles rekindled a romance with an old girlfriend, Camilla Parker-Bowles, who was also married. To the dismay of the royal family, Diana spoke to the press about Charles' infidelity, as well as her own self-destructive behavior. By the late 80s, Charles and Diana were effectively separated, and their divorce was made final in 1996.





2001: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

: Kidman met Cruise in November 1989, while filming Days of Thunder, they were married on Christmas Eve 1990 in Telluride, Colorado. The couple adopted a daughter, Isabella Jane (born 1992), and a son, Connor Anthony (born 1995). On 5 February 2001, the couple's spokesperson announced their separation. Cruise filed for divorce two days later, and the marriage was dissolved in August of the year, with Cruise citing irreconcilable differences. In her 2007 interview with Marie Claire, Kidman noted the incorrect reporting of the ectopic pregnancy early in her marriage. "It was wrongly reported as miscarriage, by everyone who picked up the story." "So it's huge news, and it didn't happen." In the June 2006 issue of Ladies' Home Journal, she said she still loved Cruise: "He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him." In addition, she has expressed shock about their divorce.In 2015, former Church of Scientology executive Mark Rathbun claimed in a documentary film that he was instructed to "facilitate [Cruise's] breakup with Nicole Kidman". Cruise's auditor further claimed Kidman had been wiretapped on Cruise's suggestion.





