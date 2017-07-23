🚨 Walking post 🚨 Taylor Swift spotted for the first time in nearly 2 months
Taylor Swift goes incognito as she's spotted for first time in 7 weeks https://t.co/JqIQhdORT8— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 22, 2017
Taylor was spotted in NYC headed to a meeting wearing $700 sneakers 😱 It's the first time she's been photographed since June, when she was seen on a private balcony w/new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Hard to find embeddable photos bc her stans won't post them out of respect for her privacy (IK that sounds like a joke but that's what they said on IG). exciting stuff.
source 1,2
Edited at 2017-07-23 11:16 pm (UTC)
Poor Peter
also why wigs?
I wore that combo many times back in the day.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Oh also I made a post after Bowie died about him strangling his ex-wife & people PMed me about it. I guess a lot of Bowie stans think Angie paid baby groupies to say they slept with him & that David would never do that!! Bizarre.
Edited at 2017-07-23 11:26 pm (UTC)