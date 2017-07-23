senait

🚨 Walking post 🚨 Taylor Swift spotted for the first time in nearly 2 months







Taylor was spotted in NYC headed to a meeting wearing $700 sneakers 😱 It's the first time she's been photographed since June, when she was seen on a private balcony w/new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Hard to find embeddable photos bc her stans won't post them out of respect for her privacy (IK that sounds like a joke but that's what they said on IG). exciting stuff.

source 1,2
