🚨 Walking post 🚨 Taylor Swift spotted for the first time in nearly 2 months

Why is she in hiding?

Reply

Thread

Link

i think she said back in 2015 or in 2016 people are sick of her ? im not sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc no one likes a snake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

new boobjob? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was for sure understating things at the time especially since she had passed that point a year before the video was even made but:



Edited at 2017-07-23 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she's hated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anytime anyone mentions her, there's like 40 articles written about it (see: the lorde autoimmune comment and the mysterious suitcase). she probably wants to save all her press for her new era. plus she was hella overexposed and hated in summer 16. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cuz she saw Neville Longbottom pull out the Sword of Gryffindor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's trying to pull a Beyonce (too little too late) where she is in control of what her private life is displayed to the media. But I also think because she is doing a surprise release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's stanning Nicole Wallace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still waiting for evil herself to join Avengers: Infinity War. Reply

Thread

Link

she's probably the one who hurt Peter in the trailer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooooooooooo



Poor Peter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im guessing her and joe don't spend every moment together 24/7 and he does things on his own .



also why wigs? Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if she really is dropping a single august 13th Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't she have a court case in August that she is being forced to attend? I can't imagine her dropping a song until after that is over. Actually, that would be a great distraction... who knows! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people were speculating because she promoed selena's single fetish and the license plate number on the cover art is 813 and she posted it with 13 👏🏻 emojis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wouldn't be surprised if she drops a song in August. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's in the middle of her trial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why august 13th?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



This is exactly the behavior I'd expect from someone trying to cover up an affinity for traveling around by suitcase! Reply

Thread

Link

Demon begone! Reply

Thread

Link

shame Reply

Thread

Link

A hoodie and shorts is an odd combo. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like i see it all the time but i live in the midwest where unless it's summer the weather changes 5 times a day so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it because it gets cold in the evenings but my legs are my best feature and I like to wear shorts whenever I can Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this honest tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's very "college sophomore going to class with a hangover".



I wore that combo many times back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it at night but it's been in the 90s plus humidity here during the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You've never been to Florida, I take it. Because that's how we handle winter days where's cold at 8 AM, blazing hot at noon & then cold again at night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mb she has something done to her face and it backfired? Reply

Thread

Link

We can only hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all ruined her main means of travel and now she had to come out of her suitcase, you people are awful Reply

Thread

Link

This is nothing compared to Hilary's inspiring walking posts. Reply

Thread

Link

Walking queen Hilary Duff, our faves could never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate that i'll probably love her next album lol :( Reply

Thread

Link

her music is catchy af but i feel guilty listening knowing who is profiting off it. smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's why i always torrent her albums! lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally free from that suitcase Reply

Thread

Link

was she really in it? wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not according to Gossip Cop, but I'll believe it until I die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]











ot but i just checked my messages and i got a batshit message from an mj stan bc i called him a pedo lmao this message has been there for 5 months Reply

Thread

Link

stop that, stopthat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooooo. Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they ever get accepted??? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MJ stans are this very specific breed of rabid that I rly don't get...like I don't understand why they are so fucking OTT, what is it about MJ in particular that fuels that obsession etc. I understand he's very influential and a record breaker, but other artists are too and yet their stans don't have that same insane level of fervor for their faves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was reading something about MJ's strip search a few weeks ago and it led me to this weird MJ stan website where they were like "a strip search would be devastating and traumatizing to an ordrinary person but just IMAGINE how even MORE horrible this had been for poor sensitive Michael!!" it was a trip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH. MY. GOD. The detail they go into with names and what their roles were and this person's relation to everything... WHUT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have one of these too. so creepy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I got one from them too lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MJ stans are the most rabid stans. Someone here said they still get replies to anti-MJ comments that are literally years old.



Oh also I made a post after Bowie died about him strangling his ex-wife & people PMed me about it. I guess a lot of Bowie stans think Angie paid baby groupies to say they slept with him & that David would never do that!! Bizarre.



Edited at 2017-07-23 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Either them or some other crazy MJ stan messaged me before too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this exact user messaged me 11 months ago saying she noticed i'm a libra and wants me to tell her what the key to understanding a libra is???? girl whet???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg, they've messaged me before too, about eminem lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo WOW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i got that in the past lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've missed you mom! Reply

Thread

Link

your mother doesn't love you :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link