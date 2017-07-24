Lawyer Lisa Bloom Claims Usher Had Unprotected Sex With More Women After Herpes Diagnosis
It's also a violation of criminal law in many states to have unprotected sex without disclosure of your STD. As it should be.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) 22 juillet 2017
Endangering women's health by having unprotected sex with herpes? Three women have now reached out to me about Usher. Stay tuned.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) 23 juillet 2017
I said the same about Charlie Sheen and represented a woman who had a similar claim against him. Protecting women's health is important. https://t.co/abCbMeJoJ4— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) 23 juillet 2017
And why is it just women's health that matters?
Women aren't the only ones at risk of getting STDs.
Seems kinda odd to make this a woman's health issue.
Does this include trans women too?
According to her several woman have reached out to her about Usher.
She probably sought them out, though. She loves the limelight.
I say this as a married woman.....
Re: I say this as a married woman.....
Yea if u wanna put ur dick in someone else fine, we can get a divorce I can get over it. But ur bitchass better put that dick in a condom or you're fucking over
Re: I say this as a married woman.....
Re: I say this as a married woman.....
Its kinda a two way street, on one end she seems to really enjoy media attention which is eyeroll worthy but on the other end media attention can get a large and early settlement for a lot of her clients and I'm sure they are aware of that as well. Also exposing scumbags is always a good thing even if her motives are just like most lawyers (money & name recognition)
But I don't thinks she's exploiting or taking advantage of them type of "shady" just IMO
lmao
Just when I thought I said all I can say
My chick on the side said she got herpes after we had sex
These are my confessions
Man I'm thrown and I dont know what to do
I guess I gotta give you part three of my confessions
If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all
Damn near cried when I got that lawsuit
I'm so thrown and I don't know what to do
But to give you part 3 of my confessions
If they knew the history Yes he is a celebrity and they can't be trusted but the first girl he infected (that we know of) they knew each other for years and she was in his wedding etc.....of course she trusted him
Like even if he was wearing a condom, u can still transmit herpes AND HE WAS LYING TO THESE WOMEN.
If it was HIV anybody lying about their status deserves jail time.
It's 100% his responsibility to tell these women so that they can decide whether or not to take the risk. Even if he wore condoms it would still be 100% his responsibility
but when it's someone as powerful rich and powerful like usher...nothing???????
i think i'd agree with you on principle if she hadn't asked and he hadn't lied, but i assume either that sex happened in a state in which it's not illegal, or it happened in a state in which it is illegal but i wonder if there was a nondisclosure agreement preventing legal action or maybe preventing her from testifying?