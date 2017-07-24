Lawyer Lisa Bloom Claims Usher Had Unprotected Sex With More Women After Herpes Diagnosis

Okay wait is she actually a lawyer on this case or just a "celebrity lawyer" giving her unsolicited opinion on the subject?



And why is it just women's health that matters?



Women aren't the only ones at risk of getting STDs.

Seems kinda odd to make this a woman's health issue.



Does this include trans women too?



She most recently represented Blac Chyna. Also Kathie Griffin during the Trump head fiasco.



According to her several woman have reached out to her about Usher.



She probably sought them out, though. She loves the limelight. Reply

What ever happen with Griffin? Reply

She represented Mischa Barton and won that case too iirc. Reply

i mean unless usher is having sex with men, he is only endangering women's health. i get your argument but she's only talking about the people usher had sex with. Reply

Her mother is Gloria Allred so I'd imagine she is following a similar career path. I mostly associate her during the Trump campaign and going after him about being a sexual predator. I know she represented some of the women who came forward. She represented Mischa Barton and won that case and has a lot of experience with this stuff I think. Reply

...But I seriously hate men 99% of the time. I told my husband before we signed the prenup, "go right ahead and cheat but death is coming for you if you give me any kind of STD". That being said this Lawyer comes off shady but its Usher so who knows the truth.











I relate to this arrangement so much. I'm pretty sure I'm never gonna get married tho cos my percentage is at 99.5%



Yea if u wanna put ur dick in someone else fine, we can get a divorce I can get over it. But ur bitchass better put that dick in a condom or you're fucking over



Edited at 2017-07-23 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I swear the only man I can tolerate is my husband lol Reply

meh, the day I said 'fuck monogamy' was the day that an enormous weight was lifted off all my future relationships Reply

This Lisa Bloom attorney comes off as very shady. Reply

She helped to protect the women who came forward about Trump, helped Mischa Barton win her case and also helped to bring down Bill O'Reilly. Reply

Helping women is so shady! Reply

An opportunist YES, shady not so much.



Its kinda a two way street, on one end she seems to really enjoy media attention which is eyeroll worthy but on the other end media attention can get a large and early settlement for a lot of her clients and I'm sure they are aware of that as well. Also exposing scumbags is always a good thing even if her motives are just like most lawyers (money & name recognition)



But I don't thinks she's exploiting or taking advantage of them type of "shady" just IMO Reply

That's what you get for letting Ush gush inside you. Reply

I hope this is sarcasm or a bad trolling attempt, you can get herpes regardless of coming into any contact with his sexual fluids, its spread skin to skin just like syphilis and genital warts Reply

his ConfessionsPt3.mp3 is coming ! Reply

These are my confessions

Just when I thought I said all I can say

My chick on the side said she got herpes after we had sex

These are my confessions

Man I'm thrown and I dont know what to do

I guess I gotta give you part three of my confessions

If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all

Damn near cried when I got that lawsuit

I'm so thrown and I don't know what to do

But to give you part 3 of my confessions



How much do condoms help reduce the risk of herpes? Reply

It doesn't completely prevent it but does decrease the risk of exposure. The question is did Usher have sex with all these women before or after being diagnose with herpes because most people don't even know they have it until being tested or having an outbreak. Reply

According to what The Read told me, it won't help much Reply

it depends where the active infection is. if the condol is covering it you have a good chance of being protected but herpes isn't just on the penis. Reply

Apparently not that much so I hope that all the women who had protected sex with this scumbag still check themselves out and dont think that they're automatically safe. Reply

if they have an active infection it doesn't help a whole lot. Also some people never have sores, some have a few, and some have blisters the size of a tip of a needle. I don't know why people in this post are putting the blame on her.



If they knew the history Yes he is a celebrity and they can't be trusted but the first girl he infected (that we know of) they knew each other for years and she was in his wedding etc.....of course she trusted him Reply

It's disgusting that anyone is putting the blame on these women. He is breaking the law and just like the Rob and Chyna situation, I am 100% on these women's side. Reply

The one that saw the green discharge and fucked it raw anyway is kinda at fault lbr



Well there goes my breakfast. Reply

No. She asked him if he had an STD, and he lied, knowing that he did. That's a wrap. Reply

MTE.



Like even if he was wearing a condom, u can still transmit herpes AND HE WAS LYING TO THESE WOMEN. Reply

I just watched this movie with my daughter Reply

Wonder if the discharge looked like that.. Reply

stop posting these gifs!!!! ur all awful Reply

I get the lip version of herpes and when I don't have an outbreak I don't tell the dude I kiss I have it. I just make sure when I'm experiencing an outbreak I kiss no one. I don't know if it would be the same with the genital kind. Reply

IDK if this is true, and I should probably consult a doctor, but my friend recently contracted genital herpes and she told me that hsv1 (usually mouth herpes) is only contagious during outbreak and hsv2 is always contagious (don't quote me in any future lawsuits 😭😭) Reply

My old housemate had HSV1, and told me because she said if she has an outbreak she wants to make sure she's taking every precaution possible to make sure it doesn't spread or I don't feel worried I'll get it (she never did in the year we lived together). She said HSV1 isn't contagious at all unless you're having an outbreak and she never had sex or did anything when she was within a month of her outbreak (even if it had cleared up). Reply

the only time herpes simplex I is contagious is during the outbreak. (& u also shouldn't share food/spoons etc) Reply

Unpopular opinion and sorry not sorry pero like, yeah, the law can suck it. He should've wrapped it up and disclosed but come on. They're adults. It's not all on him. You know what you're getting into when you're barebacking. It's 2017. I'm really tired of this "someone infected me" nonsense. If sex was consensual, it's on you too, beloved. Reply

IDK when do you draw the line?



If it was HIV anybody lying about their status deserves jail time. Reply

Eh. I have thoughts about that but people here are trash so I'll keep them to myself. Same thing applies, imo. If sex is consensual, you're responsible for what happens. You should never trust someone with your health.



beloved



delete this comment pls lmao



People make mistakes and having sex without a condom is extremely risky in many situations, but knowing you have an STD and not disclosing that is fucked up. I hope they clean house. Reply

Guuuuuuurl! It is all on him if he lied and said he was clean. Not only that how do you know if the condom didn't break ect? I seen too many people who is in a relationships and don't disclose to their partners about their STD until after they have unprotected sex. I side-eye the mess out of anyone who says "sex was consensual" so don't blame me type of argument. I agree to the sex not infecting me tyvm. Reply

Okay but you can still get herpes even with condoms...



It's 100% his responsibility to tell these women so that they can decide whether or not to take the risk. Even if he wore condoms it would still be 100% his responsibility Reply

Not if he lied Reply

It's not the fact that he infected someone. The point is that she ASKED if he had anything, and he specifically said NO, knowing that it was a lie. If she had not asked and had just had sex with him, that's different. Reply

The law is on her side because she asked and he lied. If she hadn't asked or he hadn't lied or both, the outcome would have been different. Reply

Considering how many illnesses (e.g. cancer) that you can get from an STD, people need to be held accountable if they don't disclose their status. These women are infected for life. Reply

this just isn't the hill worth dying on sis. Reply

what gets me is the power dynamics. when someone, a sex worker, who has no power and who has to have sex or not eat is in this situation the law is used to destroy zhim as much as possible.



but when it's someone as powerful rich and powerful like usher...nothing???????



i think i'd agree with you on principle if she hadn't asked and he hadn't lied, but i assume either that sex happened in a state in which it's not illegal, or it happened in a state in which it is illegal but i wonder if there was a nondisclosure agreement preventing legal action or maybe preventing her from testifying? Reply

the scandal i didn't want to hear about tbh 😷 whenever i see usher now i think, yep, he had green discharge at this time. Reply

men are awful Reply

It's so shitty to have unprotected sex with someone when you know you have an STD. We can all talk about the women are their choices, but it doesn't make him one iota less of an asshole. Reply

Men can be so dishonest in the worst ways ever. Fuck dating tbh. Reply

