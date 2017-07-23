More Marvel posters released at Comic-Con

It feels soooooooooo weird seeing Black Widow as a blonde. My mind instantly jumps to Sue Storm. Reply

I figure she's hiding undercover as Yelena Belova or something like that. Reply

She probably is which would be a tiny bit disappointing since I was wanting to see her adapted. Reply

I always love this cuz that's my last name ❤️ Reply

I really hope she goes back to red before the end of the film. Seeing her blonde on promotional material kind of worries me. Reply

She looks better than with her red wig Reply

Am I blind? It looks white to me Reply

Thanks! I missed that one. I'll add it to the post! Reply

The Ant Man one is my favorite. The others are nicely drawn but I don't really like super saturated colors for backgrounds, especially when it's saturated color next to saturated color next to saturated color. Reply

that infinity war poster is god awful Reply

That IW poster is so awesome and colorful.



Has the black panther footage leaked yet??? Reply

Scarlet Witch looks so off there Reply

I don't particularly like Thor's poster but I am actually looking forward to the movie.. infinity war is gonna be crowded af, just seeing that poster makes me wonder how they'll fit everyone in it Reply

You better embrace that poster and stan Taika, sis! Reply

That Taika icon! <3



i find him so strangely hot. it's disturbing... Reply

Sorry, bb, i'll stan everything but the poster! The colours and the lines.. Idk it's like a visual punch to me.. Reply

STEVEEEEEE. In the black uniform. I am deceased. Reply

SAME



I AM FEELING SO MANY THINGS ABOUT THAT Reply

Edited at 2017-07-23 10:46 pm (UTC) lol ikr. I can't get enough of both the poster and this pic. Reply

He just looks so fucking good, and I hoped we'd be blessed with the black outfit they showed in the CW art book, and it looks like we are and it's really happening. Reply

I AM DYING DON'T TOUCH ME. Reply

<3 PLS. RIM ME WITH THAT BEARDDDD!!! Reply

I wasn't ready for this! Midnight premiere here I come. Reply

I LOVE IT bearded cap in the black suit and silver haired nat ITS EVERYTHING



i need a cap/black widow icon again omw Reply

Me too. I'm not even into beards but come to mama!!! Reply

MTE. SUCH AN INSTANT BONER. Reply

I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED IT SO MUCH! Reply

my vagina is crying Reply

It looks like it's supposed to be the base of his OG uniform, if you look at it in detail you can still see all the stars and strips patterns but the colors were ripped off Reply

When will they show some love to my Agent 13! Reply

i was dead sure she was gonna join Agents of SHIELD when Revenge was cancelled. Reply

IKR?!!!

Apparently the russos can't have more than 3 women on screen at the same time. Fuck them.

I hope there's a mention of her or she shows up in part 2 of the movie. but still fuck them. Reply

??



black widow, scarlet witch, gamora, nebula, captain marvel, mantis



they should've fleshed her character out more but she's kind of in the same bracket as maria hill--who is also supposed to be in this? maybe? idk Reply

I said to myself, "where the fuck is Chris Evans?" then realized I was looking at him and not Hemsworth. He looks so great with a beard but yikes at that drawing. Picture? Photo?



Edited at 2017-07-23 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Now we know how John Krasinski looks as (Not)Cap lol Reply

Needs more Taika. Reply

Guys... Bearded!Cap is really ~doing things~ for me. Reply

I'm so ready for Lumber Cap. Can't wait to see more of the costume Cap's wearing too. And everything, really. I know this movie will be loaded with too many characters but I don't care, I'm so excited! Reply

