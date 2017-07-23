More Marvel posters released at Comic-Con
New @Avengers: #InfinityWar Poster Features @CaptainAmerica, Black Widow And The Rest Of The @Guardians https://t.co/4hYZN67te6 #Avengers pic.twitter.com/5SQcxdY2xj— ComicBookMovie.com (@ComicBook_Movie) July 23, 2017
Following up on this post, Marvel released the full Infinity War poster at Comic-Con.
Marvel also released new posters for Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther
Check out the new #ThorRagnarok #SDCC poster that just debuted in Hall H! pic.twitter.com/SjlqSHH2sX— Thor (@thorofficial) July 23, 2017
Official Ant-Man & the Wasp @Comic_Con poster I had the pleasure of painting! Or should I say Giant-Man & Wasp!! #PaulRudd @EvangelineLilly pic.twitter.com/HUmhqWTt4Q— Andy Park-SDCC (@andyparkart) July 23, 2017
Marvel unveils the 'Black Panther' poster. The film is set to be released on February 16, 2018. #SDCC #SDCC2017 #GGSDCC pic.twitter.com/mmKzH1KweM— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) July 23, 2017
Has the black panther footage leaked yet???
i find him so strangely hot. it's disturbing...
I AM FEELING SO MANY THINGS ABOUT THAT
i need a cap/black widow icon again omw
Apparently the russos can't have more than 3 women on screen at the same time. Fuck them.
I hope there's a mention of her or she shows up in part 2 of the movie. but still fuck them.
black widow, scarlet witch, gamora, nebula, captain marvel, mantis
they should've fleshed her character out more but she's kind of in the same bracket as maria hill--who is also supposed to be in this? maybe? idk
