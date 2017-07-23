WESTWORLD Cast at SDCC 2017 + Season 2 Casting News
Some quotes from the panel via @WestworldHBO:
- "It was a good excuse to play video games. Jonah used it as a chance to play Red Dead Redemption." - Lisa Joy on inspiration for Westworld
- "When you use a familiar piece of music, it's a way to evoke a certain emotion." - Jonathan Nolan on the music of Westworld
- "I felt like it was very altruistic for you not to tell us anything." - Thandie Newton to the creators on not telling them spoilers.
- "I turned over every rock except mine." - Evan Rachel Wood on trying to figure out who Wyatt was.
- "I just went on Reddit." - Jeffrey Wright on how he pieced together the story
- "I love how these hosts represent the best of what humanity is about & I see that in Teddy & Dolores." - James Marsden
We're not in #Westworld anymore...😄 #EWComicCon @westworldhbo pic.twitter.com/7R2kEA1fmY— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 22, 2017
The #Westworld cast is all smiles in the @EW photo studio at #SDCC2017. #WestworldSDCC pic.twitter.com/I82ts7lO5o— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 22, 2017
Westworld's star crew is now at #SDCC.🔫— Barbora Řezáčová (@BarcaRezacova9) July 22, 2017
All visitors are welcomed at #experiencecenter 💁😃
Pics via: @WestworldHBO pic.twitter.com/Vs2ITr2Vlx
#SDCC2017: Armistice enters the @WestworldHBO experience pic.twitter.com/bwNSdRdLTt— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 22, 2017
Season 2 Casting Announcements + Confirmation of Returning Cast
Neil Jackson & Jonathan Tucker cast in Season 2 of @HBO series #WestworldSDCC https://t.co/Lnqc2Xx34I— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2017
Tessa Thompson Talks Charlotte and Confirms Her Season 2 Return in This New @WestworldHBO Interview - https://t.co/DDkBxPragL pic.twitter.com/bs9bhHUZCG— WestWatchers (@WestWatchers) July 23, 2017
Definitely thinking this show is returning Spring 2018 since HBO currently doesn't have a flagship show for the spring. AND GoT used to film in the summer to be all set for a spring premiere date. Fingers crossed!
i want her to shoot me
It's appreciated!
XOXO, harrys_headband
valkyrie's a completely different character. prepare to love her.
He didn't die right??
edit: nm--completely mixed up felix with lee.
still sad about the end of kingdom, but excited to see him in american gods and westworld.
that's what i thought! it was clear to me from jump that people who didn't understand the show were most likely people unfamiliar with the experience of immersing one's self in a video game and weirdness of interacting with NPCs, how it can break the immersion when you realize how empty they are.
i'm living for all the shout outs RDR has been getting lately. between this and cara delevingne on hot ones, red dead redemption will never die.