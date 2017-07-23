WESTWORLD Cast at SDCC 2017 + Season 2 Casting News

she looks so good



i want her to shoot me

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic, beautiful, art Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the thirst is real. need me a girl with an ammo bandolier 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

need me this girl with or without the ammo bandolier t b h Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she doesn't want you or me, so we have to settle for bargain bin knockoffs in ammo bandoliers. accept it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DON'T YOU KNOW IT'S CRUEL TO SMACK SOMEONE IN THE FACE WITH THIS LEVEL OF TRUTH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's tough love, baby girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This amazing first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Dear James,

XOXO, harrys_headband Reply

Thread

Link

Yay, Binbons is coming back and Louis Herthum -- love him as OG Papa Abernathy. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Jonathan Tucker, so excited for him to be on season 2!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I found Tessa Thompson so annoying in Westworld but I hope she doesn't make me feel that way in Thor Reply

Thread

Link

i did too, at first, until she showed her hand and her character's motivations and motives made a lot more sense.

valkyrie's a completely different character. prepare to love her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( why couldnt Nolan cast M.Emerson in Westworld instead of him being on Arrow? Reply

Thread

Link

the moderator of the panel was so bad, like dude, your job is to give everyone a chance to talk Reply

Thread

Link

Did I miss him or is king of pushover Felix not here?? Ok fine, it's either death or follow Maeve.



He didn't die right?? Reply

Thread

Link

omg you're right he isn't! :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Felix is a joy, so I hope he returns either way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's in the season two trailer with maeve and and the bottom row of the crew pics.



edit: nm--completely mixed up felix with lee.



Edited at 2017-07-23 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so glad jonathan tucker's fineness is getting more work.

still sad about the end of kingdom, but excited to see him in american gods and westworld.



Reply

Thread

Link

Ben Barnes is so hot. I would bang him all day long. I would call out of work. I don't care. Reply

Thread

Link

"It was a good excuse to play video games. Jonah used it as a chance to play Red Dead Redemption"



that's what i thought! it was clear to me from jump that people who didn't understand the show were most likely people unfamiliar with the experience of immersing one's self in a video game and weirdness of interacting with NPCs, how it can break the immersion when you realize how empty they are.



i'm living for all the shout outs RDR has been getting lately. between this and cara delevingne on hot ones, red dead redemption will never die. Reply

Thread

Link

where is the blooper reel aaaaaaaaahhh!! Reply

Thread

Link

Yay two more white males who will probably play straight characters, just what we needed 😑. Reply

Thread

Link