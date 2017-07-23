Europa &#39;51

WESTWORLD Cast at SDCC 2017 + Season 2 Casting News



Some quotes from the panel via @WestworldHBO:
- "It was a good excuse to play video games. Jonah used it as a chance to play Red Dead Redemption." - Lisa Joy on inspiration for Westworld

- "When you use a familiar piece of music, it's a way to evoke a certain emotion." - Jonathan Nolan on the music of Westworld

- "I felt like it was very altruistic for you not to tell us anything." - Thandie Newton to the creators on not telling them spoilers.

- "I turned over every rock except mine." - Evan Rachel Wood on trying to figure out who Wyatt was.

- "I just went on Reddit." - Jeffrey Wright on how he pieced together the story

- "I love how these hosts represent the best of what humanity is about & I see that in Teddy & Dolores." - James Marsden














Season 2 Casting Announcements + Confirmation of Returning Cast





Definitely thinking this show is returning Spring 2018 since HBO currently doesn't have a flagship show for the spring. AND GoT used to film in the summer to be all set for a spring premiere date. Fingers crossed!
