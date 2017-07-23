Doctor Who Christmas Special - First Promo & Details

Cancel this. Reply

Thread

Link

Not when they JUST got a female doctor smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it Billie Piper? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

STFU and go back to watch The Big Bang Theory or sth. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link











You seem lost. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kindly fuck right off.



Edited at 2017-07-24 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've finally finished this season! The finale was a bit of a mess for me. How is that a happy ending for Nardole and the kids when they're still stuck on a ship trying to escape a black hole with cybermen? And typical Moffat with his Deus Ex Machina 'it was there all along only not really!' solution. Missy really grew on me this season, I'll be sad to see her go. I wasn't really happy with Simm!Master characterization.



Not ready to say goodbye to Capaldi when I feel like I just got him (properly) but here for female!Doctor. I really hope Bill sticks around, maybe in a recurring capacity, if not a regular. I loved her and she deserves more than being a one season wonder.



Meh at Gatiss, I thought for a moment he was playing Hitler (unless he is?), I'm sure he'll ham it up as usual. Reply

Thread

Link

my main issue with the finale was bill and her gf going "ah yes fuck those kids let's go space travel!!!" i was like ???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeaaaaaah, I mean her puddle girlfriend could do anything, surely she could undo all the Cybermen and save everyone on the ship, before skipping off into the sunset? And I love that Bill just left the Doctor lying on the floor, possibly dead forever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

CONGRATS ON FINISHING THE SEASON BB!! 💖



I also wasn't happy with the Simm!Master characterisation. Like I used to LOVE and stan Simm!Master, I was one of those rabid 10/Master shippers lmao. But this was just a terrible version of him imho.



ia ia about Capaldi and Bill and Miss, i'm sad tbh even if obvs overjoyed about 13.



110% chance of Gatiss hamming it up, but I doubt very much he'd be playing Hitler. They won't do a Hitler episode on Christmas Day, and also doubtful they'd have a character who is a WW1 Captain turn out to be Hitler in disguise, also WW1 not WW1. Smart money is on some connection to Brigadier Lethbridge Stewart, or possibly something to do with the 1969 serial 'War Games' from Troughton's era.



Gatiss said to Empire mag that 'The Captain' has a "resonant echo in the whole Doctor Who story, and it is a "privilege, an honour and a thrill" to play him....

So i'm definitely thinking some Brigadier connection!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that he was meant to be playing Hitler as well, I'm kind of confused now...



And I wasn't that happy with Simm!Master either. He seemed a bit generic bad guy with not much else to him, so for me his return really didn't live up to how hyped up I'd been for him. I mean obv he was just as evil when RTD was writing him, but at the same time it felt like his character and his relationship with the Doctor was more complex back then Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You know a series has been on for a long time when the actors themselves start to regenerate.



This looks like it will be fun, but please, please, please, let us have Bill for the next season. Reply

Thread

Link

lollllll you know the show is as old as dirt when so many of the old cast died of old age you have to bring in new cast to pretend to be them! SO TRUE.



Prayer circle rn for Bill, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excited to see Bill again!!! I assuming it's for the last time as her ending was fairly good and wouldn't want a Clara situation again. I really liked someone suggestion the 13th Doctor go solo for the first series and have a string of tag a longs for a journey. Reply

Thread

Link

Either 13 has Bill or does that solo with tag-a-longs thing, that'd actually be an interesting change of pace!



BUT i'm holding out hope for Bill. I actually personally think she'll be back for Season 11 to add in a sense of continuity, and because Bill was so massively well received by the fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I so wish we had had Peter and Pearl without Moff Reply

Thread

Link

Peter deserved better then being on Doctor Who with the showrunner who helped cause a massive decline in quality and ratings.



We can pray that Pearl will return though. *prayer circle* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope so too, she's fab



It makes me so sad that this is some people's first experience of Peter Capaldi



He did well with the very little he was given but deserved so much more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally would have been a dream come true tbh :(((



Another season with them both under Chibnall, then regeneration into Jodie and Pearl stays. That would have been the most amazing and satisfying course of events! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moffat was the one who created Bill's character though, I didn't see any major issues with how he was writing her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for Bill, not here for Gatiss. I feel such a mixture of emotions about being freed from Moffat but losing Capaldi (and probably Bill.) Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, 12 is MYYYYYY Doctor, I love avowed feminist Peter Capaldi fiercely, stan Bill until the end of days, and Jodie as 13 has added ten years onto my lifespan.



AND WE'RE FREED FROM MOFFAT'S REIGN OF TERROR.



But at the same time if we lose Bill i'll be flipping my shit about it, and also i'm no fan of Gatiss.



EVERYTHING about Sherlock made me despise him and Moffat, even if my best friend is like massively in love with him. She has very poor taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need Capaldi to come back and guest star during 13's run, let's have that happen.



I honestly kind of feel like this past season was better not only because of Capaldi + Pearl but because Moff seems to also kind of given up so there was less of his overarching bullshit going on (honestly I think Moffat started giving up when 11 left because 11/Amy was his ultimate duo and he only cared to write for them.)



Free your friend from their bad taste! Moffat and Gatiss fucked up Sherlock so much. Why does Moffat have to put his hands on like every beloved UK property.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Steven Moffat after a pronoun slip “We’re in pronoun hell now. Let’s repeal gender pronouns, because we’re going to be unable to talk” #SDCC — Vulture (@vulture) July 23, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

If only Moffat were unable to talk. Every quote from this man is a stream of sexist, idiotic fuckery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They only thing that needs repealing is Steven Moffat's life and career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finished my catch-up of this series after I gave up during Clara's era. I loved Bill and she was absolutely the saving grace. I also appreciated that they'd simplified the stories a bit - had grown weary of Moff's overcomplicated plotlines in S7 onwards. However, they got pretty repetitive (go somewhere, there's a hidden alien, find a way to neutralise/kill it). Also found the Doc pretty ooc in the Roman ep (he was way harsh to Kar). Tbh 12's personality isn't particularly consistent.



But Bill was great so I hope she is back regularly in the next series. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly no one's personality is consistent in Moffat era, one thing that bothered me about Amy and Clara as companions is that they were literally different people in each season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amy was different from episode to episode sometimes lol. Her personality in that episode where she divorced Rory for no fuckin reason was so inconsistent Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bill really IS the saviour of this entire show!



Capaldi was doing what he could with the shittiest possible material, but Moffat's writing was so incredibly inconsistent all the time it was like... my head is spinning from trying to keep up with the Doctor's personality.



He REALLY couldn't write for Capaldi, and imho he'd completely run out of steam on storylines and arcs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently powered through Clara and s9 and I'm only 3 or 4 episodes into s10 but I'm so glad I was able to get through it! it felt like a chore tbh Reply

Thread

Link

omg CONGRATS. Season 9 hurt me, and I say that as a lifelong Whovian. How are you enjoying Bill and Season 10? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I hope they don't rid of Bill in fear of it being too many females which is so annoying but wouldn't be surprising. Is the Moffat era over? I sworn they said like season 10 and on would be without him Reply

Thread

Link

Yep Moffat's last episode is the Christmas Special! Then he's out, and Chibnall is permanently in.



I have a feeling that they'll keep Pearl, even if another is added (it's great imho when there are multiple companions), for that kind of element of continuity, and especially as Bill was SO well received!



That's my opinion on it though, it's not known at all yet how it'll go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah ok good on the Moffat thing. And yes multiple companions are really fun. Im super excited and I need to catch up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, the Xmas special is it for him. I read that he wanted to go after the Xmas special with River Song actually, he just stayed around for one more season because of Chris Chibnall being busy with Broadchurch until 2018, and the BBC didn't want a two-year gap without any DW Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm here for this, but I'm still undecided about next season. Reply

Thread

Link

Give it a shot sis, and see how you feel once it's started!



I'll still be making my weekly posts, so you'll always be welcome in them if you decide you like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I may. It's aways off yet, but the Christmas special with past Doctors has my interest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to catch up. The trailer was so cool.



It's a shame we didn't get Capaldi's doctor written by a different (better) showrunner. Reply

Thread

Link

It'll always be a true crime against humanity that Capaldi never got a season under Chibnall!!!!



Like he could have been THE greatest Doctor of all time (to date), but was held back criminally by Moffat's nonsense.



And it's even sadder that this was like... his lifelong dream :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knooow he's such a stan



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww yeah I remember him saying he always dreamed of playing the doctor. Kinda reminds me of when Garfield talked about taking on spiderman. I hope it didn't leave a bad taste in his mouth and he still is a fan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This will never not be the saddest thing on this show. Well, maybe if Pearl doesn't re-appear next series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still miss Amy.



I hope this new showrunner does away with killing off the companions or having them locked up in some time period that can never be traveled to in fear of ending the world. A companion team up is my dream. Reply

Thread

Link

THIS.



Why can't they just choose to leave and come back every now and then. That's why i love Martha.



Also, YES to companion team up! Those Martha/Donna episodes were amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia!! Like Classic Companions most often left of their own accord, either to go home, to hook up with someone and start a fam, or to go live on an alien world.



Bring THAT trend back tbh. Why does everyone have to die for dramatic purposes these days? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss amy and rory too. i don't like bill and clara got boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I agree, not every companions exit has to be this epic thing. I actually liked what they originally set up with the Doctor leaving Amy and Rory to go on with their life's without him, and then it seemed like the show just forgot about that in the next season, just so they could milk as much angst as possible from the Doctor's more dramatic parting with Amy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhh. i'm excited for this.



Mark Gatiss is definitely playing The Brigadier, right? right? Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly I saw the trailer before reading the news and was like "BRIGADIER!!!!" so we'll have to wait and see if they're hiding his true identity for some reason! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so disappointed there won't be multiple seasons of Bill because I loved her so much. I'm side-eyeing the show for two of the three companions that have only had one season are black women. Bill was a shining lesbian star.



I also hope they bring Missy back for more because I'm not here for removing any hints of queerness for a female Doctor. Reply

Thread

Link