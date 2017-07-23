who 12&amp;bill bffs

Doctor Who Christmas Special - First Promo & Details






-Bill is back for the Christmas Special!!
-Unknown yet if she'll be in Season 11 with 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker (PLEASE)
-The Christmas Special is Moffat's LAST time as showrunner/writer
-The episode is called 'Twice Upon a Time'
-Will also feature writer Mark Gatiss as a WW1 soldier known only as 'The Captain' (making this his 4th character on the show)

Source: Promo, Metro

Have YOU caught up on Season 10 in preparation for Bill Potts saving your life in Season 11, ONTD Gallifreyans new and old?
I'll be making a DW SDCC Roundup in a few days!

