Doctor Who Christmas Special - First Promo & Details
The Twelfth Doctor comes face to face with his past in his final adventure… Twice Upon a Time. Coming Christmas, 2017. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/bLzAeBuvDF— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 23 July 2017
Pearl Mackie will return as Bill Potts for Doctor Who Christmas Special. But how exactly? https://t.co/DgDqDKlcio— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) 23 July 2017
-Bill is back for the Christmas Special!!
-Unknown yet if she'll be in Season 11 with 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker (PLEASE)
-The Christmas Special is Moffat's LAST time as showrunner/writer
-The episode is called 'Twice Upon a Time'
-Will also feature writer Mark Gatiss as a WW1 soldier known only as 'The Captain' (making this his 4th character on the show)
Have YOU caught up on Season 10 in preparation for Bill Potts saving your life in Season 11, ONTD Gallifreyans new and old?
I'll be making a DW SDCC Roundup in a few days!
Not ready to say goodbye to Capaldi when I feel like I just got him (properly) but here for female!Doctor. I really hope Bill sticks around, maybe in a recurring capacity, if not a regular. I loved her and she deserves more than being a one season wonder.
Meh at Gatiss, I thought for a moment he was playing Hitler (unless he is?), I'm sure he'll ham it up as usual.
I also wasn't happy with the Simm!Master characterisation. Like I used to LOVE and stan Simm!Master, I was one of those rabid 10/Master shippers lmao. But this was just a terrible version of him imho.
ia ia about Capaldi and Bill and Miss, i'm sad tbh even if obvs overjoyed about 13.
110% chance of Gatiss hamming it up, but I doubt very much he'd be playing Hitler. They won't do a Hitler episode on Christmas Day, and also doubtful they'd have a character who is a WW1 Captain turn out to be Hitler in disguise, also WW1 not WW1. Smart money is on some connection to Brigadier Lethbridge Stewart, or possibly something to do with the 1969 serial 'War Games' from Troughton's era.
Gatiss said to Empire mag that 'The Captain' has a "resonant echo in the whole Doctor Who story, and it is a "privilege, an honour and a thrill" to play him....
So i'm definitely thinking some Brigadier connection!
And I wasn't that happy with Simm!Master either. He seemed a bit generic bad guy with not much else to him, so for me his return really didn't live up to how hyped up I'd been for him. I mean obv he was just as evil when RTD was writing him, but at the same time it felt like his character and his relationship with the Doctor was more complex back then
This looks like it will be fun, but please, please, please, let us have Bill for the next season.
Prayer circle rn for Bill, sis!
BUT i'm holding out hope for Bill. I actually personally think she'll be back for Season 11 to add in a sense of continuity, and because Bill was so massively well received by the fans.
We can pray that Pearl will return though. *prayer circle*
It makes me so sad that this is some people's first experience of Peter Capaldi
He did well with the very little he was given but deserved so much more
Another season with them both under Chibnall, then regeneration into Jodie and Pearl stays. That would have been the most amazing and satisfying course of events!
AND WE'RE FREED FROM MOFFAT'S REIGN OF TERROR.
But at the same time if we lose Bill i'll be flipping my shit about it, and also i'm no fan of Gatiss.
EVERYTHING about Sherlock made me despise him and Moffat, even if my best friend is like massively in love with him. She has very poor taste.
I honestly kind of feel like this past season was better not only because of Capaldi + Pearl but because Moff seems to also kind of given up so there was less of his overarching bullshit going on (honestly I think Moffat started giving up when 11 left because 11/Amy was his ultimate duo and he only cared to write for them.)
Free your friend from their bad taste! Moffat and Gatiss fucked up Sherlock so much. Why does Moffat have to put his hands on like every beloved UK property.
But Bill was great so I hope she is back regularly in the next series.
Capaldi was doing what he could with the shittiest possible material, but Moffat's writing was so incredibly inconsistent all the time it was like... my head is spinning from trying to keep up with the Doctor's personality.
He REALLY couldn't write for Capaldi, and imho he'd completely run out of steam on storylines and arcs.
I have a feeling that they'll keep Pearl, even if another is added (it's great imho when there are multiple companions), for that kind of element of continuity, and especially as Bill was SO well received!
That's my opinion on it though, it's not known at all yet how it'll go.
I'll still be making my weekly posts, so you'll always be welcome in them if you decide you like it.
It's a shame we didn't get Capaldi's doctor written by a different (better) showrunner.
Like he could have been THE greatest Doctor of all time (to date), but was held back criminally by Moffat's nonsense.
And it's even sadder that this was like... his lifelong dream :(
I hope this new showrunner does away with killing off the companions or having them locked up in some time period that can never be traveled to in fear of ending the world. A companion team up is my dream.
Why can't they just choose to leave and come back every now and then. That's why i love Martha.
Also, YES to companion team up! Those Martha/Donna episodes were amazing.
Bring THAT trend back tbh. Why does everyone have to die for dramatic purposes these days?
Mark Gatiss is definitely playing The Brigadier, right? right?
I also hope they bring Missy back for more because I'm not here for removing any hints of queerness for a female Doctor.
I know people love to bang on about giving Chibnall a 'fresh start', but he's had meetings with Pearl, praised her, she says she's not sure yet, she's back for Christmas, and I really feel he's going to want that element of continuity heading into his first season as showrunner.
Especially as she's been SO well received by the fans.
As for Missy though... I feel like she won't be back :((( Michelle Gomez was initially very much like "no that's me done" and like saying how the Master may be back at some point (100% likely), but as for her she was Peter's scene partner.
I'D LOVE IT THOUGH OMG. I fucking LIVE for Missy.