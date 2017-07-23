Harry Styles didn't know what he was doing in Dunkirk
Retired Harry Styles of Taylor Swift fame admits he had no idea what he was doing during filming on the set of his first film Dunkirk.
Styles on doing nothing: "I kind of went into this with a feeling a bit like I didn't know what I was doing, I kind of wanted to go in that way. The young soldiers also didn't have any idea what they faced or what they were getting into."
-His grueling preparation was watching Saving Private Ryan to prepare for the role.
-Doesn't believe there was any sort of favouritism during the auditioning process.
-Director Christopher Nolan compared the casting to Heath Ledger's iconic role as the Joker in The Dark Knight.
ONTD, do you go through life doing the bare minimum and still get rewarded?
Source
that hair was so hideous
The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
Re: The tone of this post
i know why he's crying in the last gif, is there any context for the other two?
yes
they're all supporting roles
but in all seriousness i heard he did a good job.
Like I had no real solid opinion of him going in, but I came out feeling infuriated that he exists.
He was definitely in it way too much for my tastes, and it didn't help that the film cuts continuously back and forth between the different settings (the boys fionn whitehead, harry styles and aneurin barnard, the spitfire dogfight and the civilian boat)... and every time the focus is on the boys, I just desperately wanted to get back to whatever was happening with the spitfires, which were AMAZING.
I'm laughing because I don't care what Nolan says, it was stunt casting. "He had that special quality I was looking for." Yeah, the quality that he's a worldwide name who would draw young girls to the movie (which otherwise they might have no interest in seeing).
I thought both the unknown boys on the small boat did a better job. They were impressive.
He's very good in other things though, so I was expecting a solid performance from him anyway.
Loved mostly everyone else, didn't too much care for newcomer Fionn Whitehead, but Harry's face was completely punchable to me the whole way through.
And I didn't even hate him before, but I kinda do now? lmao
Edited at 2017-07-23 10:09 pm (UTC)
In contrast the young, newbies shot for months, in the water and studio and the also had do the most promo lol. It's still sweet for them but it was just funny to me
Totally comparable situations.
he might get a golden globe nom cos they're starfuckers
comparing to heath ledger? who was already a previous oscar-nominee? get the fuck outta here
what an inaccurate understatement. one became one of the most iconic villains on screen, and the other played nothing more than one of thousands of generic white soldiers on screen that anyone could've done
There was nothing special/memorable about Harry's role or the way he delivered it (any one could have played that part). Either unknown boy on the small boat did a more impressive job.
I have nothing against Styles. I like his solo work better than 1-D stuff, I can just see all this ridiculous hype doesn't hold water. He's not Tom Hanks or Laurence Olivier or any kind of a great actor. He was adequate, nothing special, and Nolan will never convince me that Styles did any better in his audition than the other dozen guys who were up for the role.
I didnt think he was cute until I bought his album. He is a cutie.
He needs to make Carolina a single tho