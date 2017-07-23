Harry Styles didn't know what he was doing in Dunkirk

well whatever it worked



that hair was so hideous Reply

he looks better when crying Reply

lmao Reply

nnnn Reply

Most boys do. Reply

lmao "you guys, i never cry..."



i know why he's crying in the last gif, is there any context for the other two? Reply

so how was harry in durkin? did he talk ? or is he supporting role? Reply

good

yes

they're all supporting roles Reply

He did well and fit in with the rest of the cast which was supporting Reply

There was no main character but Harry did have one of the bigger speaking parts as well at Fionn. He did good imo. Reply

Obviously I'm a 1d stan so I'm a little biased, but I can admit if he sucks and I thought he did pretty well overall. He spoke quite a bit considering there wasn't much dialogue. I think it was just an ensemble cast or whatever, no real huge lead. Though I guess Fionn Whitehead would probably technically be the lead. Reply

my 1d loving friend who has never really shown interest in ww2 movies but made sure she went opening weekend said she really liked it so i'm guessing he had a big enough role.



but in all seriousness i heard he did a good job. Reply

He did well, and yes he had a large speaking role, but it was definitely an ensemble. No one really had a larger part than anyone else. Reply

he was the worst out of all them but still not that bad Reply

He was the worst one imho, but he was still just ok and fine.



Like I had no real solid opinion of him going in, but I came out feeling infuriated that he exists.



He was definitely in it way too much for my tastes, and it didn't help that the film cuts continuously back and forth between the different settings (the boys fionn whitehead, harry styles and aneurin barnard, the spitfire dogfight and the civilian boat)... and every time the focus is on the boys, I just desperately wanted to get back to whatever was happening with the spitfires, which were AMAZING. Reply

I'm no 1D fan and i thought he was alright. Surprisingly, he was one of those who had the most lines. Reply

that hair omg thank god he shed it Reply

he wasn't good at all in Dunkirk imo, it was kind of distracting at times Reply

Now that I've seen it, I can say literally anyone could have played his part. He had a few lines of dialog (which he delivered just fine but in no way especially memorable), and most of the time he was just a fill-in body, like the other soldiers.



I'm laughing because I don't care what Nolan says, it was stunt casting. "He had that special quality I was looking for." Yeah, the quality that he's a worldwide name who would draw young girls to the movie (which otherwise they might have no interest in seeing).



I thought both the unknown boys on the small boat did a better job. They were impressive. Reply

anyone could have played most of the parts lbr Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] his almost complete lack of lines.



He's very good in other things though, so I was expecting a solid performance from him anyway. Aneurin Barnard was very impressive tbh, especially considering Reply

I was SO distracted and taken out of the film by him tbh.



Loved mostly everyone else, didn't too much care for newcomer Fionn Whitehead, but Harry's face was completely punchable to me the whole way through.



And I didn't even hate him before, but I kinda do now? lmao Reply

lol stfu with this nonsense. He was good though for what he was given Reply

it must be really good to be Harry Styles Reply

fascinating anecdote Reply

Lol I see you OP. Nolan said Harry had to audition more than the others. He had the biggest speak part in the film as well. The actors who weren't at Dunkirk had it much easier. They just wore their sweater vests and did have to hop in the water once. Kenneth Branagh said he had it wrote out of his contract. I know he was joking but same dude. Let me be in a war movie minus the harsh conditions. I'll be the wife waiting at home for her husband to return from war. 💀



Edited at 2017-07-23 10:09 pm (UTC)

take it to tumblr. Reply

I forgot my Tumblr login 💀💀💀 Reply

At one point I kept thinking how sweet of a job Hardy had in this. He wasn't the "main" character but was prominent throughout, is getting tons of praise, but he probably only had to shoot for a couple of days and most likely got paid a the most as well just from his name's draw at the box office. On top of that he did almost no promo lol



In contrast the young, newbies shot for months, in the water and studio and the also had do the most promo lol. It's still sweet for them but it was just funny to me Reply

i thought he did really well! also i find him sooo attractive so i was pleased how much he was in the film Reply

"I kind of went into this with a feeling a bit like I didn't know what I was doing, I kind of wanted to go in that way. The young soldiers also didn't have any idea what they faced or what they were getting into."



Totally comparable situations. Reply

He'll probably get an Oscar lmao Reply

nah



he might get a golden globe nom cos they're starfuckers Reply

Nah, but I can see the film itself or maybe cinematography getting nominated. Reply

i would't rule out SAG ensemble Reply

Golden Globe© Academy Award© Attendee & Teen Choice Best Actor... Reply

he'll get his mtv movie award and hopefully never be in another film again Reply

comparing to heath ledger? who was already a previous oscar-nominee? get the fuck outta here his stunt casting was distracting sometimes, and brought nothing to the movie or role. any young, white, british actor could've played soldier #390843 like he did, and it wouldn't have made a fucking differencecomparing to heath ledger? who was already a previous oscar-nominee? get the fuck outta here Reply

He actually didn't compare it tbh. He said that it was comparable in that people wondered why he cast either but both worked out in the end. He never said Harry was like Heath acting wise at all. Reply

but both worked out in the end



what an inaccurate understatement. one became one of the most iconic villains on screen, and the other played nothing more than one of thousands of generic white soldiers on screen that anyone could've done Reply

I have to agree. It was total stunt casting, I don't care what Nolan says. As for comparing to Heath in Batman, lmao. There's literally no comparison at all, in any way.



There was nothing special/memorable about Harry's role or the way he delivered it (any one could have played that part). Either unknown boy on the small boat did a more impressive job.



I have nothing against Styles. I like his solo work better than 1-D stuff, I can just see all this ridiculous hype doesn't hold water. He's not Tom Hanks or Laurence Olivier or any kind of a great actor. He was adequate, nothing special, and Nolan will never convince me that Styles did any better in his audition than the other dozen guys who were up for the role. Reply

I didnt think he was cute until I bought his album. He is a cutie.

He needs to make Carolina a single tho Reply

two ghosts is his next single because he needs to get that taylor publicity, but he should've made carolina his next single. perf for summer. Reply

Because you want it, it probably won't happen. Lol! Reply

it's always this case with most faves. but 1D was like the woooorst so it's like x100. 😩 Reply

He's a good actor. I'd even say Justin Timberlake good! Reply

lmao Reply

i choked Reply

