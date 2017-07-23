bflowseis

Harry Styles didn't know what he was doing in Dunkirk




Retired Harry Styles of Taylor Swift fame admits he had no idea what he was doing during filming on the set of his first film Dunkirk.

Styles on doing nothing: "I kind of went into this with a feeling a bit like I didn't know what I was doing, I kind of wanted to go in that way. The young soldiers also didn't have any idea what they faced or what they were getting into."

-His grueling preparation was watching Saving Private Ryan to prepare for the role.

-Doesn't believe there was any sort of favouritism during the auditioning process.

-Director Christopher Nolan compared the casting to Heath Ledger's iconic role as the Joker in The Dark Knight.


