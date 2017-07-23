Back to Black



I love this clip of her recording Back to Black



yes, i was gonna post this but couldn't figure out how to embed on mobile. her masterpiece Reply

unparalleled her best song Reply

My fave forever ❤️ Reply

I'll listen to this my entire life, its my favorite song of hers Reply

Oh my god ❤️ Reply

6 years? Man time flies........

I still remember NY Post cover next day "They tried to make me go to rehab I said, no, no, no" Reply

haha Her saying 'Really?' at 00:47 is so cute Reply

havent heard the name pete doherty in forever. Reply

i'll always have a soft spot for her because of the scene where she hugs the old dude that everyone was grilling lmao



Edited at 2017-07-23 09:53 pm (UTC)

Yessss my favourite <3 Reply

her reaction is adorable Reply

I remember watching this live with my dorm mates Reply

I love how excited her band is and that she embraces them and her parents first <3 Reply

why was she not at the ceremony?



love the bit about camden. I was there last week and saw her statue for the first time Reply

they denied amy a visa to enter the us. by the time they were able to get her one she was in rehab so the grammys set up everything in the uk for her to perform. Reply

There had just been a massive fire there. Reply

Aw Reply

Her reaction always makes me tear up Reply

probably my fave amy jam





Edited at 2017-07-23 09:40 pm (UTC)

a classic. i also love the acoustic version she did for bbc radio.



yassss my absolute fave! ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Amazing song. Reply

the best cover of this song, lbr Reply

back to black is honestly legendary



i think that whole album changed me tbh Reply

I loved Amy so much. I finally watched her documentary a month ago because i'd mainly been putting it off and I liked it.



but I remember me and my roommates would always quote "for my Blake, my Blake incarcerated" for the longest time lol. Reply

my jam ♥



Is it heartbreaking? or not that much? Reply

The documentary? There is no way around it not being a sad, there are plenty of moments that's uncomfortable to watch mainly because there were many people around her that probably could have helped her. So, that's heartbreaking and frustrating to watch on top of remembering how horrible the press and the public were at the time.



What I loved about it tho is that you really get a sense of how much she loved music and writing. They spend alot of time showing her process, her journals, voice recordings etc So, for a fan there's alot that you hear or see for the first time while viewing. Reply

yasssssss Reply

Lol Reply

oof lmao Reply

Edited at 2017-07-23 09:47 pm (UTC)

I always loved that Jonathan Ross interview... "They tried to mould me into a big triangle shape and I said No" lol Reply

I can't believe it has been 6 years, Amy truly changed my life with her music and I just fucking love her so much. There will never be another Amy. A few of my personal faves:



















Reply

Her Donny cover is unbelievable. Reply

Damn that performance of 'I love you more than you'll ever know' gets me everytime <3 Reply

you sent me flying>>>>> Reply

Her version of Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow is my favorite. Reply

