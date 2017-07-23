Remembering Amy Winehouse
Today marks 6 years since Amy Winehouse passed. Let's make this an Amy appreciation post.
Source
What are some of your fav Amy performances/ moments ontd?
Sorry Mods. I fixed the sourcing issues.
always
I still remember NY Post cover next day "They tried to make me go to rehab I said, no, no, no"
Amy Winehouse On Never Mind The Buzzcocks... by amywino
<3 <3 <3
i still use "i'd rather have cat aids" on the reg.
love the bit about camden. I was there last week and saw her statue for the first time
yassss my absolute fave! ❤️❤️❤️
i think that whole album changed me tbh
but I remember me and my roommates would always quote "for my Blake, my Blake incarcerated" for the longest time lol.
What I loved about it tho is that you really get a sense of how much she loved music and writing. They spend alot of time showing her process, her journals, voice recordings etc So, for a fan there's alot that you hear or see for the first time while viewing.
