Coco Austin responds to backlash over her braids

"So, recently I got social media’s panties in a bunch because I did braids to my hair. This is so stupid. I can’t believe I’m talking about it, and I believe this shouldn’t be turned out to be a race thing. I did my braids and I called them the Coco Swoop. I name all my styles that I do to myself. These are called the Coco Swoop. The braids before were called the Bo Derek Braids. And it’s a Coco-ism. I've always done it. Why can’t we all rename hairstyles or braids? That sounds so stupid. Why is everybody claiming something they shouldn’t? I know braids have been around for thousands of years. Don’t you think I know that? If I wanna wear a pineapple on my head, then I should be able to wear a pineapple on my head and call it the Pineapple Cocowop. I don’t know. You see where I’m going with this? Why is everybody hating?"



"People rename hairstyles all day long. Look Beyonce. Beyonce – she does this hairstyle, and now it’s the Lemonade, but no one’s gonna get mad at her, right? So, at the end of the day, this shouldn’t be a race war. This should be a 'human thing,' right? Everybody should be able to do it. It’s a 'human thing' – give that a shot – not a race war. It has nothing to do with race. But this just goes to show you that no one reads the captions underneath pictures. Otherwise, you would understand that this is not an issue. It’s something that I do. It’s a Coco-ism, okay? Now, to the love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I see it. I see all the comments. You know, power to you guys. I get this much love and that much hate, but sometimes, it’s gotta come in and say something about it, because it’s so disgusting. That we should be, like, loving each other, instead of hating on each other because of a hairstyle. Get over it."



Since everybody is trying to make a big deal about my braids let me tell you how I feel.... I'm trying to nip this in the bud now..(Watch the next post for a continuation of this video)Part 2 of how I feel about my braids.Let's put this to rest and worry about real issues we have in this world