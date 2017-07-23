Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash join Family Guy in recurring roles

I keep forgetting this show is still on the air. Reply

Guh. My first thought was wait, I thought his boss was voiced by Carrie F-- oh yeah. Reply

Deadpool crossover Reply

I didn't know Family Guy was still on the air tbh. Reply

I won't be watching but give Niecy Nash all of the roles! Reply

legendary show Reply

I use the phrase "New Boot Goofin'" far more than I care to admit, still. Last Christmas my sister bought me these cute af designer Chelsea boots and I literally got up, put them on and screamed "New Boot Goofin'" with a full jump and feet twist in the middle of the room as my entire family sat around opening presents, LoL Bonding over that show is one of the many quirks of my family! Reply

I miss ha and Trudy. Reply

have you been watching claws on tnt? she's soooo good in it Reply

I'm only here to comment on my undying love for American Dad and how badly I want a new episode Reply

The new season starts tomorrow. Reply

OMG TY!!!!! Reply

OMG <3 Reply

American Dad >>>>>>>> Reply

I hate that I love that show so much Reply

uuuggh the Julia Rogerts episode was one of the best, i screamed through all of it Reply

I don't watch the show but Nicey getting roles and money > Reply

i keep forgetting mila is on this show Reply

Ew. I blame Family Guy and South Park for the rise in dudebro libertarianism. Reply

Same Reply

Which is weird because unlike Trey and Matt, Seth is far from being a libertarian. Reply

Really? SP and FG are both at or over 20. Reply

lol right??? Reply

Nicey Nash was hella funny in American Dad when roger and Steve invent wheels and the legman, "you can walk?" Reply

damn I didn't even think about Carrie's death affecting the show, only Adam. (Probably because Mayor West is a way bigger staple of the show than Angela.)



Anyway I'm sure it will be a mess /SHRUG Reply

I loved Family Guy so much pre-2005 revival. I was 13. My mom bought me the first two boxed sets (which were like $50 each at the time, even though they are now like $10 at walmart haha) when I broke my leg, and I was legit obsessed. I tried watching an older episode the other day and though "oh wow, my taste was awful..." but then I watched a newer episode and thought "oh god, at least it wasn't THIS bad" Reply

my guilty pleasure is old family guy. Reply

i haven't watched this show since i was fourteen



but i also broke that streak the other day cause i just had to watch the episode where finally has IT with peter and wacks him with a magazine for being stupid



and i realized the show was still shit and why i don't watch it no more Reply

Cranston's post Breaking Bad career is hilarious to me. He's honestly hammy as fuck and it's grating so I'm glad he isn't moving into movies that anyone cares about. Reply

That said I will always enjoy the My Super Sweet 60 skit he did on Kimmel more than anything else he's ever done lol!



thank you for mentioning this. i just watched this and omg my favorite part was when he told aaron paul that his dad was gonna throw him out and they had to wait and stare at each other while his dad walked over slowly with his walker. Reply

And then when his dad touched him he started to throw a fit about being thrown out lol! Reply

It was such a small role, but I really loved the Godzilla movie he was in. Reply

This shit is still on? Reply

Whuuuut I didn't know Carrie did the voice, I thought it was Murphy brown



The more you know Reply

Candace Bergen played the lawyer who made Peter go to sexual harassment sensitivity training when he worked at the toy factory. Carrie Fisher played his boss when he got hired at the Pawtucket Pat brewery.



Edited at 2017-07-23 09:15 pm (UTC) Reply

I love Niecy.



I love this show, so I'm keeping watching it Reply

Gonna give all the gays what they want.gif Reply

OP *Niecey Nash Reply

Oops! I fixed it! Trying to do all this typing on my iPad makes me wanna go back to a laptop! I'm always making typos! Reply

One of my fave background noise shows. Reply

I used to stan family guy so hard when i was in middle/high school Reply

good year for neicey Reply

