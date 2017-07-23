Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash join Family Guy in recurring roles
'Family Guy': Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash to play Peter's new bosses at brewery https://t.co/I2mlqfOTgZ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 22, 2017
*Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash are joining Family Guy in recurring roles as a husband and wife duo who are Peter Griffin's new bosses. Peter's boss was previously played by Carrie Fisher.
*The cast talked during their SDCC panel about the passing of cast members Fisher and Adam West. Fisher and West both appeared in the trailer for the new season as they had recorded episodes prior to their deaths.
*Some notable guest stars this season include Ryan Reynolds (probably as Ryan Reynolds as he has played himself on the show before), Sir Ian McKellen, cast members from Modern Family, and Amanda Seyfried.
Anyway I'm sure it will be a mess /SHRUG
but i also broke that streak the other day cause i just had to watch the episode where finally has IT with peter and wacks him with a magazine for being stupid
and i realized the show was still shit and why i don't watch it no more
The more you know
