#Lost and #Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role on Arrow
Arrow adds Lost alum Michael Emerson — as Cayden James? https://t.co/i8meGvb2uJ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 23, 2017
Michael Emerson will joined the cast of Arrow in a mysterious new role for season 6 as an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. It seems likely that Emerson is playing Helix leader Cayden James, who appeared last season with a hood over his head.
Also Stephen Amell has not clue who Michael Emerson is
stephen's reaction over michael emerson joining on arrow is everything pic.twitter.com/SVfP8i3tvB— germery (@smoaksqueen) July 23, 2017
Source 1,Source 2
I'm sorry but seriously this Emerson's post-POI career choice?
THIS IS HIS POST-PERSON OF INTEREST CHOICE? Michael Emerson from Lost is on Error now?!
Michael, blink twice if you need help.
Ikr? This is wild to me. Michael Emerson of all people can do waaaah better than this. Smh. At least Gotham, idk.
When Danny Trejo was announced for S4 of The Flash I was like....... THAT Danny Trejo?!
Edited at 2017-07-23 08:20 pm (UTC)
Of ALL the shows to land on, idgi. The only thing more laughable would be him landing on Supergirl at this point, or Supernatural.
Also I can't believe the show's ep had to explain who he is to Amell. 😔😔😔
I am literally giffing his face right now, what a priceless reaction. His beady little eyes darting back and forth.
Amell manages to stay annoying no matter what!
errorthat net
(I'm only not including TomCav in this as he's done loads of shit Christmas films lmao)
He seems to be living though and having just a jolly time on Legends, and i'll forever stan this sweetie pie and whatever he's in.
why?!?! I can't believe that he chose to do Arrow after finishing up POI. I'm so disappoint by this news. WTF? Nolan should give him a part on Westworld or something. ughhhhhh
also NOOOOOOOO because MICHAEL, WHY MUST YOU HURT ME SO?????? ERROR???? OF ALL THE SHOWS???????
this is tragic. he deserves so much better than playing some schmoe on the CW. or, at least he could have been on legends, hamming it up and being glorious like matt letscher or neal mcdonough (both of whom are comparable to memerson imo). ERROR?????
i'm pressed. and i will not be watching. not even for memerson and katie.
I really liked Ben and he is an amazing actor, what is he doing, like choices.gif
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
ilu memerson, but not enough to watch this shitshow