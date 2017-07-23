eyeroll

#Lost and #Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role on Arrow




Michael Emerson will joined the cast of Arrow in a mysterious new role for season 6 as an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. It seems likely that Emerson is playing Helix leader Cayden James, who appeared last season with a hood over his head.

Also Stephen Amell has not clue who Michael Emerson is



Source 1,Source 2

I'm sorry but seriously this Emerson's post-POI career choice?
