Lost and #Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role on Arrow

This was mentioned in the Arrow SDCC Roundup content butttt I forgot to say something shady there, so i'll say it here instead lmao



THIS IS HIS POST-PERSON OF INTEREST CHOICE? Michael Emerson from Lost is on Error now?!



Michael, blink twice if you need help.

Ikr? This is wild to me. Michael Emerson of all people can do waaaah better than this. Smh. At least Gotham, idk.

This is the sort of casting where you do about 50 double takes!



When Danny Trejo was announced for S4 of The Flash I was like....... THAT Danny Trejo?!

lmao, tbh Lost sucked after s3 so its not like it was a better show than Error lol

sis, at least lost had some great actors for him to play off of. who is he going to work with on error? amell? felicity? like, i shudder to think that memerson will have to act opposite those blocks of wood.

lmao now sis, I once spent 15 minutes watching a hedgehog crossing a road, and it was a better show than Error!

LMAO

lol i had to do a post bc this is crazy. he deserves so much more and to go do Error is puzzling for me. it could be any show but this show?!?! i dont even watch and i know its BS. :(



Edited at 2017-07-23 08:20 pm (UTC)

You were right to make a post bb, this is news which is like.... major wtfery!!



Of ALL the shows to land on, idgi. The only thing more laughable would be him landing on Supergirl at this point, or Supernatural.

Ngl I would watch him on those shows bc it's would be fun but this is an unacceptable role. I'm upset bc I was hoping he would be in something amazing and get the attention he deserves.

Also I can't believe the show's ep had to explain who he is to Amell. 😔😔😔



Also I can't believe the show's ep had to explain who he is to Amell. 😔😔😔

Lesser Amell remains LESSER.



I am literally giffing his face right now, what a priceless reaction. His beady little eyes darting back and forth.

lol. the whole moment is cringy and ppl are saying how they love the cast reaction to this.

oh I LOVE his reaction! All "where's he from?"



Amell manages to stay annoying no matter what!

his name is henry gale and he's from minnesota so pls get him out of error that net

MFTEEEEEEEE

Some of the actors these shows have gotten is always eyebrow raising. I still trip when I think of Victor Garber on Legends sometimes, especially in interviews. But the guy seems to really love it lol

Tbf to him he started off on The Flash!! And I don't think THAT show is beneath Victor Garber. It isn't beneath JLM!

(I'm only not including TomCav in this as he's done loads of shit Christmas films lmao)



He seems to be living though and having just a jolly time on Legends, and i'll forever stan this sweetie pie and whatever he's in.

Stephen, not with that hairdon't.

why?!?! I can't believe that he chose to do Arrow after finishing up POI. I'm so disappoint by this news. WTF? Nolan should give him a part on Westworld or something. ughhhhhh why?!?! I can't believe that he chose to do Arrow after finishing up POI. I'm so disappoint by this news. WTF? Nolan should give him a part on Westworld or something. ughhhhhh

omg he would have been PERFECT on Westworld!!

benry you are too good for this show. make better choices like carrie preston.

ikr, the good wife/fight and now claws? she's slaying!

You are better than this, Michael Emerson.

YASSS because this needed a separate post



also NOOOOOOOO because MICHAEL, WHY MUST YOU HURT ME SO?????? ERROR???? OF ALL THE SHOWS???????



this is tragic. he deserves so much better than playing some schmoe on the CW. or, at least he could have been on legends, hamming it up and being glorious like matt letscher or neal mcdonough (both of whom are comparable to memerson imo). ERROR?????



i'm pressed. and i will not be watching. not even for memerson and katie.

Really? this show? why?



I really liked Ben and he is an amazing actor, what is he doing, like choices.gif





judging memerson so hard

MEmerson...... why???? i'm slightly judging rn

My mom loves him and we were in a pizza joint in kips bay and my mom was facing the window and saw him walking by and got so excited. He noticed her face and smiled and waved at her. That always gave me a good impression of him.

Aww hes a real sweetheart. i hope i bump into him some day.

Why on Error? and I find their reaction cringey

They make fun of themselves for how they reacted in the full video, acknowledging that if he saw them in that vid they'd prob creep him out.

