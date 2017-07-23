Supernatural is doing another backdoor pilot

Is backdoor euphemism? Asking for Tumblr. Reply

When I submitted this, they hadn't approved your post yet so I had no idea anyone had made one. It looks like both were approved at about the same time. Reply

This sound pretty neat actually lol Reply

when is all of this supposed to air, the CW slate is full Reply

It's a backdoor pilot, so it will be one of the episodes (probably around episode 20) in the upcoming season of Supernatural, just like Bloodlines was. I'm guessing it'll air in April, based on prior backdoor pilots the CW has done. Reply

who is still watching this Reply

I think the crew of supernatural works with nasa and this seems to be their way to make sure aliens won't visit us for another X number of years. Reply

Shoulda been Jo and her mom and the bar gang for a spin off instead.



Edited at 2017-07-23 07:28 pm (UTC)

Jo and Ellen!! :(



i have high hopes for a SPN Series Finale in which they go back to hell and everyone comes back to life to help them like Sir did in S2. Reply

didn't they die?? Reply

YES Reply

Seriously. It could have been a prequel of sorts. It could have expanded on the spn universe of hunters, and what those motivations are, what other hunters think of the Winchesters, etc. It would have been easy to have certain characters come back (Pamela, Missouri, that one random priest dude from season 1 whose name might be Jim?) since it's a prequel and they aren't dead. Plus the writing wouldn't have to worry about all the canon lore if they just stuck to the early seasons. Reply

ugh this ;_;



I will watch this anyway but I don't think the actress who plays Claire is very strong. She's gotten better since her first appearance but :/ Reply

the woman who plays Claire is a bad actress with awful facial expression choices Reply

TBH I'm game for this. (I hope it doesn't undermine the success of Wynonna Earp, though) Reply

with the fandom's history of how they've treated the women on supernatural, i have a hard time believing they would stick around to watch this. Reply

This. For all the agitating that fandom does over female representation on the show and at the cons, their money never seems to go where their tweets do. Fandom hates female characters until they're dead, in which case suddenly they're loved - the exceptions, tellingly, are those who are clearly 0 risk for hooking up with Sam or Dean.



exactly. i still 100% believe the fandom got ruby 2.0 (and probably bela) killed off for exactly that reason. Reply

bela for sure (the hate for her was actually insane) but ruby had played out her plotline with the apocalypse. of course they brought back lucifer so they could clearly bring her back if they wanted. Reply

I don't know, most people have always really liked Jody and Donna. Claire has been mixed because some find her annoying. I don't think the other character has made a big impression one way or another so at the very least most people don't hate her.



So people might watch this. Reply

i haven't watched supernatural since like mid-s9, but i would definitely give this a shot for jody. i've always liked her. my hope is that they keep the crossovers/connections to supernatural to a minimum so this show gets a chance to grow on it's own. Reply

I've been told fans actually asked for this so Reply

if that's true, then that's awesome and it's about damn time they start respecting the women of supernatural. Reply

Yes, apparently they have been asking for this spin-off for some years now. From what I've seen, everyone adores Jody and the other girls and everyone was happy with this news. Reply

it really depends of the writing room. Hopefully they have enough woman writers to make this good. Reply

The fandom has shifted younger lately so the fandom make-up isn't really the same anymore (there was a big resurgence a couple of years ago for some reason) and this literally would never have been a thought in anyone's mind without tumblr/twitter/livejournal and relentless fan campaigning Reply

It's about time females get some love in the Supernatural-verse. Reply

The only Supernatural backdoor I'm interested in belongs to Jensen. Reply

