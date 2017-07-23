jyn

Supernatural is doing another backdoor pilot




It sounds a lot better than Bloodlines, which didn't feel like it even fit into the world. At least this time it'll be existing characters and it'll be female characters. Claire, Alex & Jodi we already know kind of formed a family and hunt together. Donna we haven't seen as much, but she and Jodi do know each other and have interacted before.
