Supernatural is doing another backdoor pilot
#Supernatural Spinoff: Kathryn Newton's Claire, Three Others Join Backdoor Pilot https://t.co/KzBkUMnWL4— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 23, 2017
Source
It sounds a lot better than Bloodlines, which didn't feel like it even fit into the world. At least this time it'll be existing characters and it'll be female characters. Claire, Alex & Jodi we already know kind of formed a family and hunt together. Donna we haven't seen as much, but she and Jodi do know each other and have interacted before.
Edited at 2017-07-23 07:28 pm (UTC)
i have high hopes for a SPN Series Finale in which they go back to hell and everyone comes back to life to help them like Sir did in S2.
I will watch this anyway but I don't think the actress who plays Claire is very strong. She's gotten better since her first appearance but :/
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Why?
So people might watch this.