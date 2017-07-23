Kansas stages a surprise performance during SPN's SDCC panel + spin-off news
At the start of Supernatural's panel in Hall H this morning, Kansas surprised with a performance of Carry on Wayward Son.
Kathryn Newton (Claire Novak) and Katherine Ramdeen (Alex), along with Briana Buckmaster, have all been confirmed for the spin-off, Wayward Sisters. In addition, Clark Backo is joining as Patience Turner, who has just discovered she's a psychic and is the estranged granddaughter of Missouri Moseley - Loretta Devine is finally returning to the show after appearing in season one.
Sources 1 and 2
And I'm screaming about Missouri. Just please don't kill her and we'll be good.
Now bring back Julie Benz!!!!
MISSOURI'S COMING BACK?
no, you don't even know
i never even told ppl who know i watch the show
I'VE BEEN HIGH FUCKING KEY WAITING ON HER SINCE DAY ONE, BEING A BITTER BITCH THAT SHE MOVED ON TO BIGGER AND BETTER THINGS
I COULDN'T BE HAPPY FOR HER BC I WANTED THE CHARACTER TO COME BACK
THIS IS NOT MY PRIVATE JOURNAL I NEED TO CALM THE FUCK DOWN
finally, a reason to like supernatural again after all these years
after a decade, supernatural finally rewards us
Supernatural basically brought them back.
The panel itself was fun even if we learned basically nothing. No teaser, no gag reel (which wtf?!) 3 lame ass questions but whatever.
Excited for Missouri to return! Literally been waiting since S1 for that lol.
