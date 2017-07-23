Kansas stages a surprise performance during SPN's SDCC panel + spin-off news

Your post is so much better than mine, I'm surprised they approved my post about the spin-off right after this. Reply

omg, black people are going to be not just season regulars but main fucking characters! loretta devine is back! lmao, I guess I'm watching. Reply

I absolutely loooooved her character in Supernatural tbh, wanted to see more of her so yay Reply

like I am 100% sure this is because the Carmichael's got canceled, but I will take it! Reply

It was pretty awesome for Kansas to show up like that and I ended up watching the video a few times.



And I'm screaming about Missouri. Just please don't kill her and we'll be good. Reply

Missouri's coming back? hmm, I might check this out then Reply

I

AM

SO

EXCITED Reply

Jared actually looks kinda cute in that gif. Probably because his giant forehead is covered. Reply

what a back-handed compliment Reply

YASSSSS. I LOVE THIS OLD SPN COMEBACKS!!!



Now bring back Julie Benz!!!! Reply

I LOVE HER SFM Reply

Hahahahhahaha, this is actually amazing. I cannot hear that song without thinking of this show. Reply

SHUT THE FUCK UP

MISSOURI'S COMING BACK?

no, you don't even know

i never even told ppl who know i watch the show

I'VE BEEN HIGH FUCKING KEY WAITING ON HER SINCE DAY ONE, BEING A BITTER BITCH THAT SHE MOVED ON TO BIGGER AND BETTER THINGS

I COULDN'T BE HAPPY FOR HER BC I WANTED THE CHARACTER TO COME BACK

OH

MY GOD

THIS IS NOT MY PRIVATE JOURNAL I NEED TO CALM THE FUCK DOWN

HOLY FUCK

finally, a reason to like supernatural again after all these years

i could cry Reply

Same! Every season (until 9 when I stopped watch) I would hope she'd pop up for an episode or two. Reply

you quit? lucky. i could never bring myself to quit even though i stopped really loving the show about 6 seasons ago lol Reply

I just stopped one day. lol . I may go back and catch up. Reply

And her grand daughter is joining the spin-off!!! OMG!!! Reply

this is too much

after a decade, supernatural finally rewards us Reply

BUT WHY COULDN'T THE BACKDOOR PILOT BE ABOUT MISSOURI??? I'D WATCH THE FUCK OUTTA THATi need to relax Reply

that's pretty cool about kansas and missouri! (heh) Reply

Ohhhhh, THAT Kansas. Reply

I've been waiting for Missouri to come back for 84 years. Reply

I love when there's surprise moments like this at Comic Con. Like, it's hard to top Hiddleston as Loki from a few years back, but this is super cool. I stopped watching this show a few seasons ago but I'm so tempted with Loretta Devine coming back! Reply

Damn. Kansas are old as shit, but i loved the surprise ngl.



Supernatural basically brought them back. Reply

This was really cool and actually made me super emotional which was a surprise lol I got a little teary eyed :')

The panel itself was fun even if we learned basically nothing. No teaser, no gag reel (which wtf?!) 3 lame ass questions but whatever.

Excited for Missouri to return! Literally been waiting since S1 for that lol. Reply

how would this show end, i wonder. they keep going to hell and stuff, like... Reply

