Kansas stages a surprise performance during SPN's SDCC panel + spin-off news



At the start of Supernatural's panel in Hall H this morning, Kansas surprised with a performance of Carry on Wayward Son.




Kathryn Newton (Claire Novak) and Katherine Ramdeen (Alex), along with Briana Buckmaster, have all been confirmed for the spin-off, Wayward Sisters. In addition, Clark Backo is joining as Patience Turner, who has just discovered she's a psychic and is the estranged granddaughter of Missouri Moseley - Loretta Devine is finally returning to the show after appearing in season one.

