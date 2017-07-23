Missy Elliott plays her first US show in 10 years with Beyonce, Bjork, and more in the audience
Earlier this weekend, Missy Elliott made her return to the stage after last performing a show in the US a decade ago. She seems to be preparing to release her first album in twelve years soon. Beyonce, Bjork, Solange, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, and Tyler the Creator were some of the celebrities in attendance.
Thank u to my good sis @solangeknowles u know how we do! #cancerseason!& my good sis 👑@Beyonce they always have shown me ❤️& I am humbled🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kkrLahHkwj— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017
To my sis @JanetJackson I love u & I'm Humbled & grateful u came to support me last night @ the #FYFfest u are a LEGEND! 🙌🏾 @GHSDuldulao😘 pic.twitter.com/qXWjdJm0Ya— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017
.@katyperry Thank u for coming out to support me at the #FYFFest last night I see u getting it in to "Lose Control" ayyye🙌🏾 grateful🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dAZN2WVFLg— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017
Big up @tylerthecreator for coming through showing me some love last night at the #FYFFest I LOVE YOU & I am humbled🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/akC8mlelXN— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017
.@bjork YOU are LEGENDARY! & your MUSIC & BEATS & CREATIVITY have been inspiring for ppl like me! We had a blast @ the #FYFFest I ❤️u much🤗 pic.twitter.com/1iXGjillWu— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017
Beyoncé dancing to @MissyElliott at @FYFFEST backstage (July 21). pic.twitter.com/LaeCjaX7Yr— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 22, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
Speaking of Tyler, how are people feeling about his album?
i haven't gotten to it yet but the universal praise and the "tyler came out" thing has gotten me more interested. what are your standout tracks?
I know she's sick, and imo, she doesn't have to tour, even though I know it's how so many acts make their money. Touring and merch. But I feel like she's big enough, and celebrated enough that she could drop albums right and left, and they'd do well, without her touring.
Hope this is proof of a comeback, but I'll believe it when the album is on my phone.
I love how supportive everyone is. Also Bjork seems really supportive of other artists throughout her career. I saw her when I saw Kate Bush and she looked as excited as the rest of us were.
