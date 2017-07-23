Missy Elliott plays her first US show in 10 years with Beyonce, Bjork, and more in the audience

Let me put Lick Shots on right now.



Speaking of Tyler, how are people feeling about his album? Reply

Graham Cuthbertson



i haven't gotten to it yet but the universal praise and the "tyler came out" thing has gotten me more interested. what are your standout tracks? Reply

I've been too busy with Lana to really get into it but I liked it a lot on first listen! It seems a lot more cohesive than his previous albums and the psychiatrist stuff is kept to a minimum (good). It'll be super interesting to see how his stans react to it, he's definitely never been this vulnerable before. Reply

Odd Future had gay members before, so their fanbase is handling it pretty well. There are numerous people in denial though Reply

His album leaked more than a week ago and has been on a constant replay for me, it's really good Reply

I love Missy and am rooting for her to come back with a bang. Reply

we as society do not deserve that picture with solange and bey Reply

Wait... that's not Cary Fuckmenowga is it? Reply

not sure! and yeah i'd hit it too Reply

I only hope the album will be better than WTF and I'm Better though Reply

WTF was great Reply

Well, I like it but idk, I expected better? Reply

mte, WTF was a perfect first song back for her. Reply

I'm not letting myself get too excited. I've been waiting for Missy to make a comeback for ten years now. I've gotten so excited over the years when I'd hear rumors she was working with different people and laying down tracks. At this point, she's going to be like Prince and have a few hundred songs unreleased in the vault.



I know she's sick, and imo, she doesn't have to tour, even though I know it's how so many acts make their money. Touring and merch. But I feel like she's big enough, and celebrated enough that she could drop albums right and left, and they'd do well, without her touring.



Hope this is proof of a comeback, but I'll believe it when the album is on my phone. Reply

she def does not need to tour if she doesn't want to. i wonder if it's a label thing? regardless, just give me the albums Missy! Reply

Right. Missy doesn't need to tour to make money or even a label. She is LOADED. Please someone report on the amounts of HUGE hits she has written and/or produced. Reply

From how surprised/grateful she's been that ppl still love and remember her, I wonder if she has some self-esteem hangups (probably not bcus her music is so confident and bold but she's actually pretty humble/reserved) Reply

it made me SO happy when she tweeted the cry laughing emoji when WTF came out and all these youngins were wondering about who this new girl Missy was lmao. She's so unbelievably talented and I hope she knows how much people love her and her work. Reply

Queen! Glad to see she's doing well and returned to the stage. I wonder how many songs/demos she has. FYF had a good lineup this year.



I love how supportive everyone is. Also Bjork seems really supportive of other artists throughout her career. I saw her when I saw Kate Bush and she looked as excited as the rest of us were. Reply

i'm so glad she's doing better and is back, can't wait for her album Reply

Yay Missy. Reply

Please come to brazil The Netherlands. Reply

yay missy!! the undisputed, well-repsected queen of rap. Reply

aww those thank yous are so cute. Reply

Bjørk and Missy in a picture together, what are words <3 Reply

Mte. Like, LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS. Everyone and their mom who I follow on instagram posted stories from FYF. The Björk-Missy gigs back to back would've slayed me alone, but they also had Frank Ocean and Arca. Reply

I knew about Frank, but Arca was there too?? Jesus what kind of lineup Reply

i love her so much Reply

