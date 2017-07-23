Missy Elliott plays her first US show in 10 years with Beyonce, Bjork, and more in the audience

Earlier this weekend, Missy Elliott made her return to the stage after last performing a show in the US a decade ago. She seems to be preparing to release her first album in twelve years soon. Beyonce, Bjork, Solange, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, and Tyler the Creator were some of the celebrities in attendance.








