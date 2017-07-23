ONTD Exclusive: Britney Spears Rejected Demario Jackson (from The Bachelorette) in 2008!
I was browsing vintage Britney Spears paparazzi videos and came across this ONTD exclusive scoop! While putting groceries in her car in January 2008, Demario Jackson (from the Bachelorette/the Bachelor in Paradise scandal) tried giving her his phone number. She didn't take it, but he did end up on TV almost 10 years later!!
Today I learned that @britneyspears rejected @demariojackson_ from #TheBachelorette in 2008 pic.twitter.com/gvUXQKOYnw— caleb stark (@calebstark) July 23, 2017
Buzzfeed, instead of straight up stealing this, please at least offer me a job or something!! At the very least, embed the source tweet instead of re-uploading the clip!
lol @ you using ur twitter as a source. but seriously where did you find this?