ONTD Exclusive: Britney Spears Rejected Demario Jackson (from The Bachelorette) in 2008!

I was browsing vintage Britney Spears paparazzi videos and came across this ONTD exclusive scoop! While putting groceries in her car in January 2008, Demario Jackson (from the Bachelorette/the Bachelor in Paradise scandal) tried giving her his phone number. She didn't take it, but he did end up on TV almost 10 years later!!

Buzzfeed, instead of straight up stealing this, please at least offer me a job or something!! At the very least, embed the source tweet instead of re-uploading the clip!

Source