Video of Michelle Obama at Beyoncé's birthday party emerges

Was the other Michelle invited? Reply

Thread

Link

i was literally gonna comment "who?"







:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that's brutal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know she wasn't. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't seem like the type of person who wants to stay up past 9pm anyway. She's like that recluse of a friend you invite but never ever shows when it's a night time gathering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss. Live yah life, girl!



Countdown to Trump bitching about her partying in 3, 2, 1... Reply

Thread

Link

omg lmao her impression is spot-on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg how have i never seen this?! this is insane



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have always wondered why this video doesn't have millions of views. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is it wrong for me to now want this album badly for he holidays? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao her impressions are spot on. also i want that xmas album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and my dear friend Michelle... Obama



shiittttt lmaoo



i can't with the resemblance in the voice and mannerism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this is hilarious!! She's so beautiful irl. I remember seeing her @ ANTi World Tour. She was one of the background singers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"what if that beat didn't have health insurance" screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did beyonce get hacked or did her friends? Reply

Thread

Link

i think beyonce got hacked



cause I've also heard of some videos of blue ivy getting spread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I saw a video with the same watermark of her dancing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes. its one thing to leak videos of her but a child??? hope they get arrested and jailed idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She got hacked (I think it was her iCloud but I'm not sure)

They released a video of blue dancing and the account that leaked them is sitting on some pictures of the twins apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering. She seems like the type who would have NDAs signed at her events. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tipsy? yasss Reply

Thread

Link

omg this is so cute Reply

Thread

Link

remember when there were crazy rumors that beyonce and president obama had an affair ? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao what no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never heard that rumor. Only one was Scarjo and Obama when she said she was privately emailing with him and the WH freaked out and quickly said she had an aides email or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg damn I never heard about this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

didn't it turn out that they were automated emails or something they send out to all supporters? nvm just saw ur other comment



remember when she told cosmopolitan that Obama was her celebrity crush & then accused the press of sexism for the headline "scarjo has a crush on obama"? lmao



Edited at 2017-07-23 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lol i remember this and all the other memes all over my tl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've heard Kerry Washington and Obama rumors. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Or national park enquirer said Harry styles and Obama lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jay's laugh in the background is haunting. Reply

Thread

Link

Cute. I wonder if one of her friends leaked this. Reply

Thread

Link

that doesn't look like Michelle to me at all whaaat Reply

Thread

Link

your fav, quite literally, could never. Reply

Thread

Link

to which of these superlative women are u referring? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wanna know whats cray? if MO was still first lady and this leaked, Republicunts would make a bigger deal about this than they have all of Trumps fuckery



anyyyyways, love seeing this! Reply

Thread

Link



Sis, it would be "Black Panthers" this and "anti-cop" that. Hell, I bet they'd start a conspiracy that Michelle was among her back-up dancers at the 2016 Super Bowl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or "she's using our tax dollars to go!" or some bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL all fax no printer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't even look at anything obama-related or obama-family-adjacent bc my heart actually hurts. i miss them. Reply

Thread

Link