Trailer for 'My Friend Dahmer'
Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. He would become one of America’s most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story.
Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff, Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band”). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.
Marc Meyers’s MY FRIEND DAHMER is the haunting, sad, funny, true story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school, based on Derf Backderf’s critically acclaimed 2012 graphic novel of the same name and Meyers’s own 2014 Black List script.
That said, are we supposed to root for him watching this? We know what he did.
I took a graduate level criminal behavior course when I was a Junior in college and our professor was an FBI agent who was not longer active in the force but he would sometimes be called in to work on cases involving serial killers. Anyway, I was so amped for the course because I love true crime but fuck my life, the section we devoted exclusively to Dahmer was so upsetting and so repugnant that I actually had to have to go my Professor during office hours to have him help me process it and convince me to stay in the class.
Also sidenote, that course sounds really interesting but I bet I'd have the exact same reaction as you, omw.
The class was amazing but it also happened to be just one night a week so each class lasted like 4 hours and walking alone across campus in pitch black was NOT amazing, LoL
I didn't take classes on criminology, but for a long time I wanted to. The psychology of serial killers fascinate me and it's only after watching some movie recently that's got me wondering just how man potential serial murderers are out there that are holding themselves back.