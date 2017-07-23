Trailer for 'My Friend Dahmer'

I really do not want. *shudder* Reply

Thread

Link

why do we need this?? Reply

Thread

Link

hmm Reply

Thread

Link

the funny true story of a white murderer Reply

Thread

Link

Make any movie about white serial killers/terrorist and you can bet it follows a very similar storyline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine murdering people and getting your own biopic? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, so they woobified one of the worst serial killers? Reply

Thread

Link

It's based off the memoirs of someone who knew him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

memiors? I thought it was a graphic novel? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've read the book and it's not like that at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This trailer isn't woobifying at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How about no. Reply

Thread

Link

what is the purpose of this exactly? Reply

Thread

Link

To appeal to tumblr murder!stans I guess. Flower crowns for Jeff Dahmer!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do people always act like everything weird started on tumblr now? Like...I saw that shit waaaaaayy before tumblr even existed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's based off the memoirs of someone who knew him personally. The book was about how no one paid attention to the warning signs and how things might have been averted if someone had taken notice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you ever been to an ontd true crime post? people LOVVVVEEEEEEE that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't he supposed to be charming and attractive and no one would ever suspect him of it? Reply

Thread

Link

That was ted bundy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoops. My bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think that's Bundy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it fit both bundy and dahmer. police let him go several times because he seemed nice and stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't that most serial killers? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so BORED of movies about troubled white men!!!!! FUCK OFF Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes this is not needed at all Reply

Thread

Link

i once watched the jeremy renner dahmer in the middle of the night when it was on IFC and i regretted everything Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I watched that. It was so fucking creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone had an icon here that was a gif from a rape scene in that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

True crime post always send me into a hole of Wikipedia and despair, goddamn it!



That said, are we supposed to root for him watching this? We know what he did. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think you're supposed to root for him. I think the closest there is to that (again this is based off the experiences of someone who knew him in high school) was that no one noticed that Dahmer was as disturbed as he was and if an adult had tried to get him help things might have gone differently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh that makes more sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes I get into a murderpedia spiral and I worry that the NSA is gonna come after me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm at that point in my life where I'm too lazy for Wikipedia. I see crime posts and I'm writing down names to look up in podcasts.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched the interview with his parents...the dad still visits him and keeps questioning what they did wrong in his childhood (I think there was some abuse and pill taking), but the mother was in complete denial. Reply

Thread

Link

BB, Dahmer has been dead for 20+ years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I snort-laughed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ghost whispering tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



What an absolutely useless film. I can see that their angle is to show the warning signs and what to look for or what could be done to help them or the community but when it comes to Dahmer and his ilk, we already know. Animals as trophies, drinking, a shitty home life, social awkwardness (I can't remember, did he have any diagnosed behavioral issues?), isolation, obsession with human anatomy and biology, poor social skills, etc. This is common knowledge at this point. I took a graduate level criminal behavior course when I was a Junior in college and our professor was an FBI agent who was not longer active in the force but he would sometimes be called in to work on cases involving serial killers. Anyway, I was so amped for the course because I love true crime but fuck my life, the section we devoted exclusively to Dahmer was so upsetting and so repugnant that I actually had to have to go my Professor during office hours to have him help me process it and convince me to stay in the class. Reply

Thread

Link

Granted, I haven't read the book, but going by the comments of people who have, I'm not sure this is even a good point to be making? Like what exactly are we supposed to do with said "warning signs"? The vast majority of the public is totally uneducated on mental illness and probably still think "psychopath" is a legit medical diagnosis. A lot of (epc. white straight) males display aggression and anti-social behaviour on a daily basis. Mostly it's a product of the toxic environment they grow up. They may end up becoming a deadbeat dad or a woman beater but not exactly serial killer material. A lot of kids are weird and messed up and definitely need psychological support, but to suggest (like this book/trailer seems to do) that there are "warning signs" of future criminality or some kind of criminal profile seems very misguided and open to abuse. I'm not keen on branding weird loner kids a future serial killer. If anything that would increase alienation and potentially have the exact opposite effect you were going for.



Also sidenote, that course sounds really interesting but I bet I'd have the exact same reaction as you, omw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the one who studied it tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Oh no, I definitely agree with you on the dangers that lies within stereotyping kids. I remember when I was in middle school and this fucking obnoxious girl walked up to this boy who big for his age and had some anxiety issues and asked, in front every one in the entire cafeteria, if he would please not shoot her if he decided to carry out a school shooting. I'm not exaggerating at all, she was 100% serious, though I'm sure she took away a added rush from humiliating him. This was right after Columbine. To be stigmatized like that...ugh, it's so upsetting and I'm still angry at that girl. I was speaking more to what the filmmakers will say in order to justify the film and what their ~altruistic~ message is. I've never read this book but in his case his father was very public about his grief and horror but he really loved his son and felt a huge responsibility for "failing" Dahmer. A lot of parents are left with this deep ache over why they didn't see the signs and how could they have done things differently and saved both their child and their victims. Dahmer, like most of not all serial killers, had incidents in his life that built up his sociopathy. A lot of parents think their children hunting or messing around with their BB guns in the backyard is normal. But then a gerbil or hamster dies unexpectedly, the cat will go missing and they'll think it just ran away or maybe they just have terrible luck with pets. The neighbors dog disappears and they think someone is stealing pets. Well, in retrospect people look back and realize they had been blind to the signs. It's a slippery slope, for sure, though. The class was amazing but it also happened to be just one night a week so each class lasted like 4 hours and walking alone across campus in pitch black was NOT amazing, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link