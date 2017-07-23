JUSTICE LEAGUE | Comic Con 2017 Panel (Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher)

Can we talk about how amazing it is that the new trailer has like 50% Wonder Woman, 50% everyone else.



Ikr, hope the movie's the same tbh Reply

I feel for the intern that had to wake up Affleck from his bender last night. Reply

-Ezra is trying to start shit with Marvel by ephasizing on the fact that DC universe was the first comic universe and that he doesn't know of any other comic houses and that it's unfair for DC to have the monopoly lmao



LMAO. Cut your fugly toenails and shut up, asshole. Reply

LMFFFFAO he's so gross for that Reply

As someone who used to thirst for him I'm so glad his toenails are in DCEU



lol bye annoying Reply

love yourself. Reply

I'm rolling @ Jason talking to the kid lmao. He went up to him after and told the kid not to worry 😄



And since this is probably as positive as this post will get, I'll just shuffle along. ✌



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:30 pm (UTC)

I love Ezra, lol Reply

I love that Ezra is cosplaying Edward Elric Reply

That just makes me love him even more Reply

Same. He even had a wig, ha Reply

Same. I love that he commits to it. I loved that he came out as Gandalf last year LOL.



Edited at 2017-07-23 07:24 pm (UTC)

Affleck, in an EW follow-up, leaving plenty of wiggle room when asked about those Batman rumors https://t.co/cCMe0Ijm7j pic.twitter.com/C0GnqZVNm1 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 22. Juli 2017

nothing but respect for MY batman 😤 Reply

lol Reply

that's basically confirmation he's been fired imo Reply

"Gal Gadot says she'd do Margot Robbie"



lmao why are you lying to these poor people Reply

well...they asked who she'd like to be in a scene with and she said 'i'd love to do margot robbie'





unless i didn't hear it right, i thought it was funny Reply

it is and you did hear right! context wise, it's just not the 'do' 99% of us were hoping lol Reply

Lol, it's like that group interview on Conan O'Brien when she said she slept with Amy Adams in the context of them having a sleepover Reply

LMAO, Ezra would be the one to start shit. I dig it, for the dramzzz. Reply

icon love Reply

i keep flip flopping on ezra lol Reply

Well, he seems to be versatile so you're both good lol Reply

LOL Reply

"Gal Gadot says she'd do Margot Robbie" me too, the fuck! Reply

lol ezra already getting stans heated Reply

king of toenails ezra <3333 Reply

also after reading expert analysis of the sneak, i think the hologram is a motherbox projection of a potentially resurrected superman and that the mysterious figure at the end is future flash from bvs coming at the right time finally. zzzz! i wanted supergirl and green lantern (although it does look like there's a green lantern ship in the sneak, bless) Reply

Lol let's not even get our hopes up you're probably right Reply

the reflection on alfred's glasses are green/blueish so i'm confused if it's future flash Reply

shit... i'm gonna have to personally investigate this Reply

OT but why was the Mara and Jamie wedding post deleted? Reply

