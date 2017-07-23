JUSTICE LEAGUE | Comic Con 2017 Panel (Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher)
-Ben Affleck says he's grateful to play the coolest superhero
-Ezra is trying to start shit with Marvel by ephasizing on the fact that DC universe was the first comic universe and that he doesn't know of any other comic houses and that it's unfair for DC to have the monopoly lmao
-Jason says Aquaman is sensitive lmao
-Ezra is hyperactive to the point it gets a bit annoying lol
-They talk about what they were doing when they found out they got their parts
-Ezra protests when he's called the new guy
-Gal Gadot says she'd do Margot Robbie
-Jason Momoa says to a kid that Superman is dead lmao
-Gal Gadot says to the kid that if he's a big Superman fan then he's gonna be very very happy with this movie
-Jason Momoa spoils something from Aquaman at the end of the video
DC finally making good choices.
LMAO. Cut your fugly toenails and shut up, asshole.
lol bye annoying
And since this is probably as positive as this post will get, I'll just shuffle along. ✌
Edited at 2017-07-23 05:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-23 07:24 pm (UTC)
lmao why are you lying to these poor people
unless i didn't hear it right, i thought it was funny