For some reason Charlize Theron was the only woman in EW's "Women Who Kick Ass" comic-con panel


  • Entertainment Weekly usually hosts a panel full of women in sci-fi/action but this year it was only about Theron who was promoting Atomic Blonde

  • She said she'd love to do more Arrested Development + Mad Max

  • Doesn't care about having a female Bond but wants there to be more spy movies with women

  • Talks about getting pay equality for the second Snow White and the Huntsman but says many women are not in a position to negotiate

  • Is tired of heroines who are have a tragic backstory as motivation

  • She's still friends with Patty Jenkins and hopes Wonder Woman's success means more opportunities for women directors

