For some reason Charlize Theron was the only woman in EW's "Women Who Kick Ass" comic-con panel
Charlize Theron wants to make another #MadMax movie: https://t.co/P5bk5bzhMx pic.twitter.com/zhu9IDgm28— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 23, 2017
- Entertainment Weekly usually hosts a panel full of women in sci-fi/action but this year it was only about Theron who was promoting Atomic Blonde
- She said she'd love to do more Arrested Development + Mad Max
- Doesn't care about having a female Bond but wants there to be more spy movies with women
- Talks about getting pay equality for the second Snow White and the Huntsman but says many women are not in a position to negotiate
- Is tired of heroines who are have a tragic backstory as motivation
- She's still friends with Patty Jenkins and hopes Wonder Woman's success means more opportunities for women directors
And I know there are more examples.
You think Cons have learned over the years but no.
It's a shame Gina Carano couldn't act her way out of a wet paper bag because that's the level of badass I want.
but I won't lie I wanna see Atomic Blonde
They couldn't get Gal? Or any of the Dora Milaje from Black Panther? Hell, some CW actress? I think there's a couple who fight on various DC shows
Scheduling conflicts are the only acceptable excuse for this mess.
Gal was there, Lupita was there, what was Brie doing? Amandla? The TV ladies?
Also though it would have been nice to expand it to some of the women directors who work in action. Patty Jenkins isn't the only one, I know Gina Prince-Bythewood was on a panel, they could have gotten Lexi Alexander or Jennifer Yuh Nelson.
do they think Charlize Theron is the only woman alive
Just having women present is good, but not enough... there needs to a narrative and perspective present for these roles that real women have, not those imposed by a man. The allowance for greatness in female characters/stories not via a man, or (like she said) some traumatic experience either.
I hope that her understanding and views stretch to seeing the even deeper disparity for WOC too.
Wonder why this year they changed it so only one woman was the focus? That's what I'm understanding from reading it anyway.
The movie itself doesn't intrigue me but it just looks like it would be somewhat fun. There's something about her that puts me off.
the title of this post made me think there were men at the panel too lol. oops