For some reason Charlize Theron was the only woman in EW's "Women Who Kick Ass" comic-con panel

Isn't this a common occurrence? Con makes a panel about female characters in comics, not a single woman in t. Con makes a panel about sexist drawings of female characters, not a single woman in it either.

And I know there are more examples.



No, I remember they had Maggie Q & Katee Sackhoff & the girl from orphan Black and I think Michelle Rodriguez iirc on the same panel some years back. Reply

I didn't mean EW, more like conventions in general. Reply

Ming Na has also done it before Reply

Yeah, and all straight people on panels about LGBT representation Reply

First Hollywood tried to push Scarlett as the go-to action heroine, now they're doing it with Charlize. SAD!



It's a shame Gina Carano couldn't act her way out of a wet paper bag because that's the level of badass I want. Reply

This Angelina erasure Reply

I feel like she hasn't done an action film in 84 years but i could be wrong Reply

idk, Charlize has been doing action movies longer than ScarJo. Reply

Uh, excuse me, did u forget Aeon Flux. (Everyone has so I'm not even mad) Reply

Its funny you say that, cause I immediately think of Scarjo when I see Charlize Theron. They seem a lot more talk than substance when it comes to other women having opportunities especially more diverse women IMO



but I won't lie I wanna see Atomic Blonde Reply

And they're both jerks (w/ ScarJo showing recently that she's much worse tbh) but at least Charlize is the far superior actress Reply

charlize is amazing though Reply

i can't wait for atomic blonde. i really do like charlize and every time i see that trailer that syncs up her beating up dudes with to that kanye/depeche mode mashup... ugh it's genius. can't wait! Reply

Wot???



They couldn't get Gal? Or any of the Dora Milaje from Black Panther? Hell, some CW actress? I think there's a couple who fight on various DC shows



Scheduling conflicts are the only acceptable excuse for this mess. Reply

Seriously like weren't another five women in the general vicinity. Reply

mte Reply

Yeah, I thought the whole thing was weird.



Gal was there, Lupita was there, what was Brie doing? Amandla? The TV ladies?



Also though it would have been nice to expand it to some of the women directors who work in action. Patty Jenkins isn't the only one, I know Gina Prince-Bythewood was on a panel, they could have gotten Lexi Alexander or Jennifer Yuh Nelson. Reply

Srsly tho, even if the studio paid for this promo, EW could have held a different panel for more women to speak. I'm sure ppl would have paid either way Reply

mte lol



do they think Charlize Theron is the only woman alive Reply

There was a lot of women they could have pull from just from who was already showing up at Hall H that day. Reply

That's sad, lol. Especially since the last two years' panels were pretty decent Reply

The problem with the fact that she's the only woman on the panel aside, I do respect what she's saying. Even though it'll seem very "duh" to people who centre a lot of themselves on social issues (specifically relating to representation of women etc.), for a prominent actress to speak on this issue with more nuance than I'm used to seeing is great.



Just having women present is good, but not enough... there needs to a narrative and perspective present for these roles that real women have, not those imposed by a man. The allowance for greatness in female characters/stories not via a man, or (like she said) some traumatic experience either.



I hope that her understanding and views stretch to seeing the even deeper disparity for WOC too.



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:14 pm (UTC)

I'm sure the studio "sponsored" the panel to promote the movie 🙄 Reply

I'm dumb so that didn't even cross my mind duh. Reply

True, but now i'm slightly miffed Sofia wasn't there too. But she's probably working on Hotel Artemis / Fahrenheit 451. Reply

"Entertainment Weekly‘s yearly celebration of the actresses in movies and television who kick the most ass changed things up a bit for Comic-Con 2017. This iteration, dubbed “Icon Edition,” focused on one ass-kicker in particular — someone who has quickly earned a spot in action movie hall of fame."



Wonder why this year they changed it so only one woman was the focus? That's what I'm understanding from reading it anyway.



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:14 pm (UTC)

Looking at the comment above u, I now wouldnt be surprised if the studio paid EW to do this. Reply

didn't anyone listen to howard stern interview from days ago ? Reply

Who tf cares about him? Reply

What year is this? 1998? Reply

how was it? Reply

Make a post about it! Reply

A spy movie with Blake Lively LMAO what a fucking joke Reply

I hate that tbh. I love Reed Morano, I love the spy genre, but I can't stand Blake. Reply

Blake is just so bad. Idg the choice at all considering she's not even much of a draw either. She can't act at all. Reply

lmao as if mumble-mouth Blake Lively could portray an intelligence offer Reply

i like charlize but this is kinda sad compared to the previous ones Reply

Why did they include Kathy Bates? Reply

she was promoting american horror story. maybe she is badass in it? idk i haven't watched it Reply

the height diff between gwendoline and kathy is hilarious and adorable Reply

lmao what the fuck Reply

Aww, Kathy next to Gwen. lol Reply

EW.........what are you doing. do you really expect to get away with this in 2017. which stupid man cleared this. Reply

I feel like I'd actually care about seeing atomic blonde if Charlize wasn't in it.



The movie itself doesn't intrigue me but it just looks like it would be somewhat fun. There's something about her that puts me off. Reply

They should have switched Sofia Boutella and Charlize Theron so Sofia could be the main character. I definitely think she could carry a movie at this point. Reply

