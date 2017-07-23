The Flash Roundup, SDCC Edition!: Panel, Trailer, Interviews, Photoshoots, Social Media & More
[{Panel Summary and Panel Photos Under the Double Cut!}]
-Grant knew about Savitar pretty early on, can’t keep a secret from the rest of the cast
-Also told Candice Iris would be fine because couldn’t keep that secret either
-More Wellses will probably be introduced as the season goes on
-TomCav started crying when they did the ‘Team Flash’ hands in the middle thing in the future episode (3x19), and everyone (Grant) was mocking him about it
-Possible to see a Wells version that is Johnny Quick
-Joe and Cecile will be getting more serious
-Danielle manages to dodge nearly every question, but does say "it's so much more fun to be bad" but fans of both Caitlin and Killer Frost will both be pleased
-Wally steps up and everyone bands together to find the love and light wherever possible
"Girl, let it go," @candicekp jokes when fan asks how Savitar existed in the first place #TheFlash (LOL)— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) 23 July 2017
"They're trying to be there for each other & take on this situation." @KeiynanLonsdale on Wally and Iris working on #TeamFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oYtZtRNNrk— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 23 July 2017
Fastest man alive vs fastest mind alive. Tone will be much lighter and getting back to fun in season 4. #TheFlash #CWSDCC— Mae Abdulbaki @ SDCC (@MaeAbdu) 23 July 2017
Asked to explain how Savitar actually exists & Todd says it's a long explanation and it's why they're not doing time travel in s4. #TheFlash— Mae Abdulbaki @ SDCC (@MaeAbdu) 23 July 2017
A photo from #TheFlash with no explanation #SDCC pic.twitter.com/58a8QN9rzJ— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) 23 July 2017
#TheFlash cast at the #SDCC2017 painel #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/Ntyf1V38zs— Westallen World (@WestAllenWorld) 23 July 2017
Candice and Grant on stage #SDCC #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/OgBnShMUPL— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 23 July 2017
They told me to grow up & be an adult so I pic.twitter.com/b1TVIZOXEM— Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) 23 July 2017
#TheFlashSDCC panel pics #Theflash pic.twitter.com/FNnfO9uPMy— Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) 23 July 2017
📷| The Flash cast at the panel on #SDCC pic.twitter.com/zbn44SVHzi— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 23 July 2017
Season 4 Comic Con Trailer
As posted last night! Head on over and check out ONTD's reaction there as well.
Season 4 Casting - The Thinker, The Mechanic, Breacher
#TheFlash adds @officialDannyT, Neil Sandilands, Kim Engelbrecht as Season 4 villains: https://t.co/Iui1urfKs9 #sdcc #SDCC2017— SYFY WIRE (@SyfyWire) 23 July 2017
-Neil Sandilands (The 100) cast as season villain 'The Thinker'
-Kim Engelbrecht (Dominion) cast as villain associate of The Thinker, 'The Mechanic'
-Danny Trejo (Machete, iconic in his own right) cast as 'Breacher', G*psy's dad
Group Interviews - FB Live, EW Weekly, ET Tonight, TV Line & More
📷| The Flash cast on #SDCC #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/WLHTGkGHi1— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 22 July 2017
#TheFlash cast via Carol Moreira Instagram #TheFlashSDDC #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/EE2puHwZ1h— Westallen World (@WestAllenWorld) 22 July 2017
📷| Candice on IMDB interview. #SDCC #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/ALsrF8LlW4— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 22 July 2017
[{Summary & Highlights: Facebook Live...}]-TomCav ‘hosts’ and asks the submitted questions, has drank way too much coffee
-Grant: preferred playing Savitar last season as it was different makeup and fun, would have been cool with it being a longer arc
-Carlos: Cisco’s relationship with G*psy is going to reach a new level next season
-Keiynan: if they could cross over into any CW show past or present (viewer question), it’d be Dawson’s Creek
-Candice: one quality Iris has that inspires Candice is Iris’ courage despite the difficult situations in her life
-Jesse: favourite metahuman so far is ‘someone we haven’t me yet’ from 4x01, runner up is Savitar
-Tom: we will have more Wellses
-Danielle: likes playing both Caitlin and Killer Frost
-Grant: if he woke up one day with superspeed, he’d still make the show, but at the end of the day he’d go back home to California, then visit his family in Virginia, then back to Vancouver for work
-Tom: will be directing more episodes in season 4
-Jesse: is excited to see how serious Joe and Cecile get
-Candice: unfortunately won’t be at CC Picture News really this season, apologises that Iris is more of the STAR Labs team leader, but ace reporter Iris West won’t really be featured in season 4
-Carlos: his ass feels great in the leather of his Vibe suit
-Danielle: one characteristic she likes about Killer Frost is her determination
[{Summary & Highlights: EW Weekly...}]-Interviewer implies that as the show has a KID Flash... it could still be called The Flash and we just don’t need Barry. Smart.
-Show picks up 6 months later, and Iris is trying to figure out how to move forward without Barry
-Danielle avoids answering anything about Killer Caitlin
-Jesse enjoys having no powers, he likes being a human on the show and playing Joe
-Carlos says there’s a lot of growth for Cisco this season, particularly in his love life with G*psy; he had a lot of chemistry with Jessica Camacho from the beginning
-Grant says that Season 3 was the “least fun season”, and he’d go home and “feel it in his belly”
-Todd Helbing confirms the fun quotient is going back up
[{Summary & Highlights: ET Tonight...}]-Grant says Cisco has been working on something to get Barry out of the speed force
-Jesse is like “we’ve ALL been working”
-TomCav: prevaricates, usual nonsense, but there are enough Wells’ within the multiverse...
-Keiynan explains it’s WHERE’S WALLY in Australia and the UK so he’s doing casual cosplay
-Joe won’t be chilling this season – there’s always some drama on the horizon
-Todd Helbing thinks Caitlin should be single for a while, at long last
-Wedding this year? Everyone avoids answering
-Iris: CC Picture News will not really be featured this year, but this year she has stepped up as the team leader, and “we’ll see a lot of that this season”
-Do they get paid? Danielle thinks Barry pays them from Eobard!Wells’ money
-Keiynan thinks Wally skims a little off the top like diamonds on heists to pay his way
-Carlos wants to see Cisco dance more this season and loosen up
-Todd Helbing says last year got very dark, but they’re making a conscious effort to make this season funnier and lighter – last season is as dark as they ever want to go
[{Summary & Highlights: TV Line...}]-Iris has stepped up to be team leader, still Cisco and Kid Flash and ‘a bunch of people’ (cue significant look at Danielle) who have stepped in to help.
-Keiynan says everyone coping in their own way, Wally is doing what he can, and it’s a “community of these people fighting crime”
-Candice says she’s always fighting for the women on the show and Iris in particular to have agency, so it’s nice to see her have a big role in S4, there is “meat on the bone” for her to play with
-TomCav talks nonsense as per usual to avoid saying anything
-Grant thinks Barry is a little scrambled probably, “I don’t think he’ll be the same Barry necessarily when he comes out”
-Danielle says they want to bring levity back
Interviews - Individual in the Press Room
I found Wally! @KeiynanLonsdale pic.twitter.com/4UFIFY3HBj— Flash TV News ⚡ (@FlashTVNews) 22 July 2017
.@KeiynanLonsdale said that Wally really steps up in Barry's absence #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CVTdwUzng5— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
📷| Candice on press room. #SDCC #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/bOiQztKrlk— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 22 July 2017
.@candicekp wants Barry out of the Speed Force because #Westallen need to walk down the aisle already! #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/R441IKGkLx— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
Wow! @Tha_Los has a great #Chewie impression! #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/R9gshKztfz— IGN @ SDCC 2017 (@IGN) 22 July 2017
.@Tha_Los said that following a dark season 3, #TheFlash is going to be "much lighter." #SDCC pic.twitter.com/zRghT2qnBJ— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
.@dpanabaker wants to know exactly what makes Killer Frost villainous. She hopes they get to explore that. #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/aFm8PQLDoS— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
Jesse Martin said Barry's absence has taken an emotional toll on Joe even more so because it was so sudden #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/m1zY9a0UNn— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
.@CavanaghTom says that, while he can't confirm exactly who he'll be playing this season, Harry will show up sometime in S4 #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/kBzdydPj9p— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
.@grantgust says that we're going to see the toll the Speed Force has taken on Barry - like he's not Barry at first #TheFlash #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LkPAYxS4Zf— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) 22 July 2017
@grantgust honestly one of my favorite moments at #SDCC from my fellow 757 representative. #TheFlash #TwoGuysInAChair @tom pic.twitter.com/BMk9plBf4O— James Witham (@jamesacewitham) 23 July 2017
Inside #TheFlash #ComicCon2017 Pressroom. Thanks @grantgust, @Tha_Los, @dpanabaker & Jesse L. Martin, great roundtables. #TheFlashSDCC, pic.twitter.com/knw21ZyBGq— Michelle Alexandria (@eclipsemagazine) 23 July 2017
Flash Cast Attend Their Signing Booth...
📷| Candice signing autographs on #SDCC #TheFlashSDCC pic.twitter.com/xMPziEWBsS— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 22 July 2017
A #CandicePatton estava maravilhosa na #WarnerNaSDCC! Nossa Iris sempre arrasa, não tem jeito! pic.twitter.com/UqPSzBHxUB— Warner Channel BR (@WarnerChannelBR) 23 July 2017
All the way from Central City, it's the cast of #TheFlash at the Warner Bros. booth! #DCSDCC pic.twitter.com/jQtkL3yDYz— DC (@DCComics) 22 July 2017
GUYS @CavanaghTom is literally staring into my soul ⚡️@grantgust @candicekp @dpanabaker #wbsdcc #theflash pic.twitter.com/DdH422uY6J— jocelyn (@jocek18) 23 July 2017
Thanks for joining #TheFlash at the Warner Bros. booth at #WBSDCC! @CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/8LoyYBCuqJ— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) 23 July 2017
Offical SDCC Flash Cast Photoshoots & More
Man overboard! #TheFlash #WBSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/GOC2SRu7A5— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) 23 July 2017
candicekp Typical Flash Cast shenanigans 🙃 #SDCC
.@CW_TheFlash's speedy cast, caught on camera! #TheFlash #SDCC #TVLine https://t.co/bEWoRwI4Ch pic.twitter.com/SzeamM1CMd— TVLine.com (@TVLine) 22 July 2017
LOL took me a minute to recognize Keiynan https://t.co/rlTOwPKxqZ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/xPSNRERmQS— Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) 22 July 2017
The @CW_TheFlash cast always brightens our day! ⚡ #SDCC #ETComicCon pic.twitter.com/NaWbb8M4Ym— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) 22 July 2017
Love @candicekp in @BuzzFeed's #SDCC GIF booth #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Xm9bLaRmkm— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 22 July 2017
#TheFlash cast in @BuzzFeed's #SDCC suite (obsessed with Keiynan Lonsdale's outfit) pic.twitter.com/h0s653Fagd— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 22 July 2017
@EW #instastory IG @dpanabaker @grantgust @CavanaghTom #JesseLMartin @CW_TheFlash #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/pVokNf76Di— Dpanabaker.World (@DpanabakerWorld) 22 July 2017
#TheFlash cast at #SDCC from @BuzzFeed pic.twitter.com/9Ojv9eeqSw— Tom Cavanagh News (@TomCavNews) 23 July 2017
📷| The Flash cast for Entertainment Weekly. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Pc3d6x1WN7— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 23 July 2017
SDCC 2017 Edition: 'The Flash Cast Doing Stuff On Social Media'
Includes getting to SDCC, Keiynan's first private jet flight (and Zoe's), hanging out backstage, general shenanigans, TomCav has cut off his precious floofy hair and my life is RUINED, and bonus appearance by Candice's bff and Legend of Tomorrow Caity Lotz.
Also an all-day long game of ~*Where's
davidpaulramsey...off to see the wizard...
SDCC2017
#arrowseason6
#theflashseason4
caitylotz Me and my boyz
#SDCC
📷| @KeiynanLonsdale with @candicekp and Zoë on instagram storie. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/fpG0N6E4U8— Candice Patton Daily (@dailycpatton) 21 July 2017
I know some of you die-hards love pics. So here's one. We're here, San Diego. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/mlEJnykJC1— Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) 22 July 2017
I was on a private jet for the first time like I don't know how else to act 😂 https://t.co/u1hpymbspA— Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) 22 July 2017
🐶📸 | Zoë featured on @KeiynanLonsdale's insta story! pic.twitter.com/2UXGZuLZ8c— best of zoë (@zoeftcandice) 21 July 2017
We here San Diego. Zoe too. ❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/hC3AoOn6xm— Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) 21 July 2017
I'm in you comic con, but can you find me? pic.twitter.com/DGcKobqShq— Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) 22 July 2017
candicekp Legends. #SanDiegoComicCon!
candicekp Where's Wally? #SDCC
Wait, where is he?@KeiynanLonsdale @Tha_Los #SDCC17 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/fknpsXVcbh— Tom Cavanagh (@CavanaghTom) 22 July 2017
candicekp Survived our 4th San Diego comic con!
cavanaghtom #SDCC
+ keiy and jesse 💗 pic.twitter.com/Kfu9cJuCLW— best of candice (@bestofckp) 22 July 2017
we love a trio pic.twitter.com/NuWFj1OvTV— best of candice (@bestofckp) 22 July 2017
grantgust We on a boat. #WBSDCC
