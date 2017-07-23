Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk and Girls Trip triumph as Valerian bombs

ahhhh omg Valerian was so expensive to make D:



all those reviews criticizing Dane's casting are pretty sad, been seeing them everywhere Reply

HOLY SHIT! $209 MILLION on a film with the two leading stars have never independently carried a big budget film??? LoL, that is insane. I know Dean is a great actor but I don't consider him "mainstream" aside from his role in Spiderman. Reply

what was wrong with his casting in particular, like what are they saying?



i cant believe it cost so much to make. i was like oh 17 million isn't TERRIBLE but then i saw the budget, rip Reply

i saw it and honestly it took me a long time to get comfortable with him as valerian. his subdued, monotone acting thing really didn't help the audience's hurdle of accepting someone who looks half dead as a handsome, ultra capable government agent/bad boy. that's more on audiences and their preconceived notions of heroes than him, but still.



cara was less awful than dane, which is a sign that something went terribly wrong with casting. Reply

mainly that he was miscast as a leading man, which is a little harsh tbh! Reply

http://variety.com/2017/film/news/box-o ffice-dunkirk-girls-trip-valerian-2-1202 503892/ according to variety the majority of the budget was covered by tax breaks and rebates so it's not as huge of a nightmare as it looks (though still obvi a huge flop lol) Reply

Another weekend watching Star Trek DS9 Reply

Me too! I'm watching "Far Beyond The Stars" right now. Reply

Let me join this DS9 thread! I'm on Necessary Evil, S02E08. Loving this show, and it's preparing me for Discovery. Reply

It only gets better as the seasons progress tbh. Enjoy 👍 Reply

I love all of DS9, but they really hit their stride in season 3. I hope Discovery can live up to it even in a small way. Reply

Always a good decision Reply

I watched The Man from UNCLE and Source Code. Both good. Reply

The Man from UNCLE is so fun. I really do hope they make a sequel. Reply

I would like to take this opportunity to be smug about Girls Trip. When the reviews are there, and even when they're not, movies about black women OVER PERFORM EXPECTATIONS. Hopefully studios are finally getting the message. Will not be surprised at all when this hits $100 mil +



Also want to be smug about Wonder Woman. It has been obvious for a while now that it was going to hit $400 mil or very close to it and for some reason so many box office places kept saying it would peter out at $380 mil. I knew Spider-Man wouldn't dent it. Movies about women perform very differently, older women turn out for it and they don't care about opening weekends so that keeps the box office drops small. I am glad Spider-Man was front-loaded and is dropping hard week to week. Nothing against the movie or the cast but maybe this will finally drum some common sense into the brains of these execs. Women buy most of the tickets and n1curr about your millionth movie starring a generic white guy. Reply

i went to go see spider-man right after it came out and most of the people in line were families going to see wonder woman Reply

I'm sure there's a demographic listing of those who saw WW. I wonder how many older women (percentage wise) attributed to the success. Reply

I wish I could find the article, but I remember reading that it was women over 30 who really pushed it to the next level.



I'm younger than that but I haven't paid for a superhero movie since Batman Begins but I turned out for this. Saw a lot of similar stories on twitter, women who had zero interest in comic book adaptations turning out because they remembered the TV show or they just thought it looked good. Reply

My mom and I went to see it twice and she was saying she wanted to see it again. She's also really excited about Atomic Blonde. Older women get hype about movies starring badass women. After the first time we saw WW she was crying because she loved seeing the representation so much and was all, "OMG, we have to take your sister to see this!" She was stoked to take my son and nephews to see it because "little boys need to see this too!" and I agree with her; it's important to shape their understanding of women.



And yeah, the first time we saw it was opening weekend, but when we went again with my sister, her partner, and her kids, it was three weeks later. So that was six tickets sold well after opening weekend. Reply

I'm afraid that the lesson execs will draw from this will be "oh, the new spiderman failed because of diversity uuuh" Reply

I am glad Spider-Man was front-loaded and is dropping hard week to week. Nothing against the movie or the cast but maybe this will finally drum some common sense into the brains of these execs. Women buy most of the tickets and n1curr about your millionth movie starring a generic white guy.



I don't agree with this analysis. Considering 7 of the 10 biggest movies of 2017 have ~generic White guy leads, execs won't see Spidey's comparative underperformance as evidence that 'n1curr' about White dudes.

They're more likely to blame Homecoming's casual diversity and choose to greenlight more white female power fantasy instead. Reply

Hey Hollywood—remember this? Well, welcome to the *interesting* results of your real-world sociological experiment.https://t.co/r0DuGkEagd — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 22, 2017



Jeff Yang has been posting some good twitter rants about Girls trip and the positioning of black and led films in hollywood that you might enjoy. Reply

Spider-Man has only been out for three weeks whereas Wonder Woman has had an eight week run so far. I think Spider-Man can catch up to WW but it'll take some time. I don't think you can really compare the two. Why not wait til they're both out of the theaters first? Reply

Studios and Hollywood in general need to stop thinking successful movie lead by black females and other black actors are a one off or fluke. If it's there people are going to go see it so more often than not it's a sound investment. Reply

I'm 5 000 000 years late but I finally saw Wonder Woman and IT WAS AMAZING. I loved it so much. I already wanted it to do well on principle but after seeing it...I'm so happy it's doing so well. Reply

I wonder if people will stop casting Cara in leading roles now. Reply

She wasn't the problem with the movie tbh. Dane was atrocious. Reply

Hopefully a woman with little experience and decent reviews won't take the fall for men yet again. Dane is getting horrible reviews. Luc made a huge big budget movie without a fanbase. But sure, blame the woman.. Reply

She's a nepotism actress who doesn't deserve starring in big budget movies. Hopefully women who have shed blood, sweat and tears to get recognition will finally get roles instead of this girl. And Dane is crap too but no one is checking for him anyways. Reply

She sucked in Suicide Squad, she sucks here. She's not a good actress and picks horrible projects. Next Reply

Mte Reply

true, but dane's been good in other things - cara's never been good afaik



i agree that she shouldn't take the "fall" for this film, but she also probably shouldn't be in movies



if she was a POC model with those skills she would not keep getting these chances



(i'll reserve final judgement until i see the movie, though, if her performance really is getting approving reviews/reception) Reply

A man getting negative reviews doesn't negate the fact that a white women with nepotism on her side also sucks Reply

She was the best part of the film. Her acting here was great. Dane was the worse and the plot was nonexistent. Also no character build up and zero chemistry. Reply

lmao right!! Reply

Well, who could've seen THIS coming. It's been like watching a car crash in really, really slow motion. 😟



I saw Dunkirk last week, obvs, and I also saw Landline -- not as great/insightful as Obvious Child, but solid. That new gal Abby Quinn is really talented; I hope she's in more stuff. Reply

Plan on seeing Dunkirk either this afternoon or next weekend with my fiance (depending on how tired he is, since he had a rough night last night). He's always been really big on World War 2 stuff so no huge surprise there. Kinda interested to see how Harry Styles pulls it off? When I saw he was in it I did a big wtf



Edited at 2017-07-23 03:44 pm (UTC)

Harry Styles did his job. He wasn't bad at all. On par with the other newbie, tho I preferred Aneurin out of the three. Reply

Huh, interesting. I figured he couldn't have done too badly or I would have seen things bashing him everywhere. Thanks for the heads up Reply

This is true actually, like he was as basic and ok as the newbie Fionn Whitehead... but Aneurin Barnard was AMAZING imho. Reply

he's great tbh Reply

certainly not great. there were a few moments when i cringed at his line delivery but other than that he was fine. Reply

try and see it in IMAX if you can! Harry surprisingly blends in quite well Reply

i think he fit in quite well in the sense that i wasn't blown away by any one single performance Reply

I saw it last night at the IMAX, in all of it's 70mm glory.



Honestly so visually stunning tbh, and tense af in parts. The Spitfire scenes were by farrrrr the best.



I really despised Harry Styles in it though, he took me out of the film in a big way, and I thought he wasn't very good. Basic at absolute best, which is a shame as he had a lot of lines and screentime. Of the three of them who were in those scenes together, Aneurin Barnard was dramatically better than newcomer Fionn Whitehead and Harry combined.



Mark Rylance and just about everyone else was great though! Reply

These Aneurin reviews are ridiculous. L He barely has any screen time and no dialogue, but sure, he was sooooooo incredible RME Reply

I saw Dunkirk and Tom of Finland.



Dunkirk was really good tbh. Loud and theatrical, as Nolan movies always are. Not so much about the narrative, more of an immersive experience. Great sound design and visuals.



Tom Of Finland was... kinda boring (how is a movie about the creator of modern gay imagery boring?). The presentation was too standard and the writing too sappy imo. Reply

Kenneth Branagh was on Colbert Friday. He said they met with some Dunkirk survivors who thought the movie was true to form and well made. But one said the movie was louder than the actual event.



Seeing your remark how loud it was ... 😂



Edited at 2017-07-23 03:56 pm (UTC)

The noise really bothered me honestly. We saw it on IMAX, and while the movie was visually stunning, that constant low guttoral note that plays throughout the movie was overwhelming and really made it difficult for me to enjoy the film. I really feel like it would have been just as effective had they toned that down a bit. I felt like I needed earplugs the entire time, and the LOUDNESS really made it hard for me to make out some of the dialogue. Reply

yeah, i think nolan was successful in terms of the audio and visual cinematic experience. there's not much of a story or character development, but it works out well for this movie. Reply

I really liked Dunkirk. Held my interest the entire time and didn't feel overly gut-wrenching.



Also I found the French soldier and the other one (not Harry) super hot.. Reply

i saw the big sick, honestly it was great, loved it, sad at times but overall thought it was great. Reply

I really want to see it, that bit in the trailer about "her Uber driver needing to put on his pants" is probably the cutest/funniest thing I've seen in a romcom trailer in YEARS. Reply

That scene is what was making me wanna see it too! Reply

I saw it too. I liked it but I thought it was too long. The narrative needed to be tighter IMO. Reply

i really liked it too! loved aidy bryant and bo burnham. also thought ray romano and holly hunter were great too



probably could've been a tad shorter. felt much longer than it actually was Reply

I watched Network yesterday, really good movie but kinda eerie.



the opening shot of dunkirk is so beautiful. i saw it in 70mm imax and i heard several people in the theater say "wow" Reply

the first scene with the beach was so beautiful in 70mm :) Reply

I went last night in 70mm IMAX and the visuals were beyyyonnnddd.



I go to the imax a lot (I live like 5-10 minutes from the 2nd biggest screen in Britain so it's handy), but I took my mum and her partner as they're both massive World War fanatics and obsessed with all things WW2 especially, and her partner has never ever gone to an imax or big screen before, like the biggest cinema he's ever been in is a 100-seater small one.



And he was shook the whole way through at how massive everything was! It was cute. Reply

I'm sad Valerian bombed this much. People say they want original stories but also don't show up to them. Now obviously noone should have to watch a bad movie but something with this kind of budget that had not been adapted before i was hoping would do better..



Yasss at Girls Trip kicking ass, already made back its budget and then some. Coupled with WW become the highest domestic grossing this summer (so many qualifiers tsk tsk) its a great weekend for women in cinema.



Hollywood, make more smaller movies like Girls Trip and you'll get decent change from it, also see..WOC can open movies as well as anyone Reply

People want simple original stories. The problem with these big films like Jupiter Ascending and Valerian is they try to create a whole world in one go. You can't do that. They pack in too much at once and it's overwhelming and it can bore people. Reply

I think a reason for this is that studios want "the next franchise" but yeah ia i prefer orginal stories told on a smaller scale Reply

I think back to the original Stars Wars that did create this world and the film stood more as a single film than a franchise (by the way the ending went and that everyone thought the film was going to bomb bigtime before it came out)....



Again, I think the lack of good storytelling, characters you like or identify with and good casting is the big part of why these other movies just don't do well.



Jupiter was so damn dumb. It wouldn't matter who was cast but the casting made it worse and it was just ridiculous. Valerian is in the same boat.



I loved Fifth Element but what really made it work was the cast. The plot was super amazing but the acting was great.



It's like they need to MAKE a good stand alone film first...THEN see if it's worth making it into a sequel (unless it's something like Potter which already had a continuing storyline)



Sorry, that was way longer than I intended :D Reply

Valerian isn't really original though, it's based on a comic book.



If you want to talk original Dunkirk and Girls Trip are both made directly for film and did great numbers. Reply

The budget seemed ridiculous from when they announced it and it was also basically the only thing that seemed slightly interesting about the movie from an outsider's perspective. Reply

They should have cast better, more charismatic leads. Reply

i saw in order of preference:



dunkirk

the beguiled

heal the living

war for the planet of the apes

endless poetry Reply

omg endless poetry, i'm so over jodorowsky's nasty old ass



heal the living was surprisingly decent I had heard so many bad things about it Reply

he's so fucking gross



and yeah it was good! Reply

omg endless poetry, i'm so over jodorowsky's nasty old ass



in what way is he gross? was considering making that my first jodorowsky, but i can't handle creepy male directors when their ugliness seeps into & poisons their films Reply

oh no was war for the planet of the apes that disappointing? :(



i'm still trying to drag my friends to watch it with me lol Reply

And I watched Dunkirk.



It seems to have done it's job because it's stayed with my all weekend. It was jarring afterwards tho. The abrupt ending and trying to piece together the time lines throughout but visually it was great and I haven't felt so tense watching a film in a very long time. My dad didn't like it lol



It was so claustrophobic [ Link to spoiler ] when Collins crashes his plane in the ocean and of course his cockpit didn't open up and the water is rushing in as he's banging on the glass omg 😭😭😭 I was hiding my face in my dad's shoulder lol



And every time they showed a ship full of soldiers I was internally screaming at them to abandon ship because I just knew they would get bombed and then showing the insides with water rushing in 😭😭😭



[ Link to spoiler ] George 😭😭😭



Wish they showed more of the civilians.



The spitfires and dogfights were the best parts. I should stop being surprised by Nolan films being number one lolAnd I watched Dunkirk.It seems to have done it's job because it's stayed with my all weekend. It was jarring afterwards tho. The abrupt ending and trying to piece together the time lines throughout but visually it was great and I haven't felt so tense watching a film in a very long time. My dad didn't like it lolIt was so claustrophobicWish they showed more of the civilians.The spitfires and dogfights were the best parts. Reply

it was so claustrophobic especially in the plane! i was feeling nauseous going in anyway, i had to stand up and watch it from the back of the theater lmao Reply

it has really stuck with me too Reply

that collins scene dragged out for way too long imo Reply

It probably would have helped if they didn't jump to the civilian boat and kept it on him but I'd have to watch again to make sure. It stressed me tf out tho. Reply

Same Reply

Same, I don't think I've ever been that stressed out watching something. I need to see it again in IMAX Reply

it was making me anxious, the score which sounded like a ticking clock made it all the more stressful lol Reply

