Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk and Girls Trip triumph as Valerian bombs

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$50,500,000
|-
|3,720
|-
|$13,575
|$50,500,000
|$150
|1
|2
|N
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$30,370,720
|-
|2,591
|-
|$11,722
|$30,370,720
|$19
|1
|3
|2
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$22,010,000
|-50.2%
|4,130
|-218
|$5,329
|$251,711,581
|$175
|3
|4
|1
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$20,400,000
|-63.7%
|4,100
|+78
|$4,976
|$97,750,914
|$150
|2
|5
|N
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$17,020,000
|-
|3,553
|-
|$4,790
|$17,020,000
|$209.184
|1
|6
|3
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$12,714,475
|-34.3%
|3,525
|-630
|$3,607
|$213,322,700
|$80
|4
|7
|4
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$6,000,000
|-31.1%
|2,503
|-540
|$2,397
|$84,233,939
|$34
|4
|8
|5
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$5,000,000
|-33.9%
|2,597
|-
|$1,925
|$24,539,378
|-
|5
|9
|6
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$4,630,000
|-31.9%
|1,971
|-773
|$2,349
|$389,033,279
|$149
|8
|10
|7
|Wish Upon
|BG
|$2,477,816
|-54.7%
|2,154
|-96
|$1,150
|$10,522,081
|$12
|2
|11
|8
|Cars 3
|BV
|$1,927,000
|-38.2%
|1,294
|-755
|$1,489
|$144,021,565
|-
|6
|12
|9
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$1,125,000
|-60.4%
|1,025
|-1,298
|$1,098
|$127,561,805
|$217
|5
|13
|11
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$725,000
|-36.4%
|448
|-584
|$1,618
|$42,549,457
|-
|6
|14
|20
|Maudie
|SPC
|$390,198
|+58.4%
|233
|+134
|$1,675
|$4,064,865
|-
|14
|15
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$357,000
|-29.9%
|268
|-131
|$1,332
|$387,252,502
|$200
|12
|16
|17
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$355,000
|+7.0%
|291
|+14
|$1,220
|$71,759,237
|-
|8
|17
|12
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$251,600
|-72.7%
|331
|-395
|$760
|$10,155,034
|-
|5
|18
|14
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$250,000
|-49.6%
|229
|-219
|$1,092
|$170,620,200
|$230
|9
|19
|16
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$196,820
|-45.7%
|214
|-187
|$920
|$79,380,625
|$125
|7
|20
|19
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$162,530
|-44.3%
|114
|+9
|$1,426
|$971,637
|-
|4
|21
|25
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$141,438
|+4.4%
|43
|+23
|$3,289
|$480,478
|-
|3
|22
|26
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$78,000
|-42.0%
|125
|-31
|$624
|$58,007,344
|$69
|9
|23
|29
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$61,500
|-23.4%
|42
|+2
|$1,464
|$242,176
|-
|6
|24
|22
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$53,784
|-64.3%
|66
|-111
|$815
|$5,448,570
|-
|11
|25
|N
|Landline
|Magn.
|$52,336
|-
|4
|-
|$13,084
|$52,336
|-
|1
|26
|27
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$41,049
|-60.2%
|87
|-75
|$472
|$12,904,574
|-
|7
|27
|23
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$30,800
|-78.5%
|62
|-133
|$497
|$44,825,760
|$40
|6
|28
|N
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$20,250
|-
|3
|-
|$6,750
|$20,250
|-
|1
|29
|39
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$18,216
|-21.4%
|18
|+7
|$1,012
|$73,216
|-
|3
|30
|46
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|Society
|$16,341
|+10.6%
|11
|+2
|$1,486
|$97,653
|-
|4
|31
|45
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$16,265
|-11.7%
|25
|+10
|$651
|$94,584
|-
|4
|32
|53
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$11,984
|+18.5%
|19
|+10
|$631
|$74,540
|-
|4
|33
|42
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$11,796
|-41.3%
|14
|+1
|$843
|$305,129
|-
|8
|34
|N
|The Fencer
|CFI
|$5,400
|-
|2
|-
|$2,700
|$5,400
|-
|1
|35
|52
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$4,150
|-59.6%
|8
|-5
|$519
|$1,255,480
|-
|8
|36
|55
|False Confessions
|BWP
|$3,828
|-48.0%
|3
|+1
|$1,276
|$20,228
|-
|2
|37
|80
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$1,735
|+10.4%
|3
|-2
|$578
|$181,061
|-
|5
|38
|72
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$594
|-80.1%
|3
|-
|$198
|$46,428
|-
|5
|TOTAL (38 MOVIES):
|$177,432,625
|+8.7%
|35,829
|+373
|$4,952
|
all those reviews criticizing Dane's casting are pretty sad, been seeing them everywhere
i cant believe it cost so much to make. i was like oh 17 million isn't TERRIBLE but then i saw the budget, rip
cara was less awful than dane, which is a sign that something went terribly wrong with casting.
http://variety.com/2017/film/news/box-o
Also want to be smug about Wonder Woman. It has been obvious for a while now that it was going to hit $400 mil or very close to it and for some reason so many box office places kept saying it would peter out at $380 mil. I knew Spider-Man wouldn't dent it. Movies about women perform very differently, older women turn out for it and they don't care about opening weekends so that keeps the box office drops small. I am glad Spider-Man was front-loaded and is dropping hard week to week. Nothing against the movie or the cast but maybe this will finally drum some common sense into the brains of these execs. Women buy most of the tickets and n1curr about your millionth movie starring a generic white guy.
I'm younger than that but I haven't paid for a superhero movie since Batman Begins but I turned out for this. Saw a lot of similar stories on twitter, women who had zero interest in comic book adaptations turning out because they remembered the TV show or they just thought it looked good.
And yeah, the first time we saw it was opening weekend, but when we went again with my sister, her partner, and her kids, it was three weeks later. So that was six tickets sold well after opening weekend.
I don't agree with this analysis. Considering 7 of the 10 biggest movies of 2017 have ~generic White guy leads, execs won't see Spidey's comparative underperformance as evidence that 'n1curr' about White dudes.
They're more likely to blame Homecoming's casual diversity and choose to greenlight more white female power fantasy instead.
i agree that she shouldn't take the "fall" for this film, but she also probably shouldn't be in movies
if she was a POC model with those skills she would not keep getting these chances
(i'll reserve final judgement until i see the movie, though, if her performance really is getting approving reviews/reception)
I saw Dunkirk last week, obvs, and I also saw Landline -- not as great/insightful as Obvious Child, but solid. That new gal Abby Quinn is really talented; I hope she's in more stuff.
Edited at 2017-07-23 03:44 pm (UTC)
Honestly so visually stunning tbh, and tense af in parts. The Spitfire scenes were by farrrrr the best.
I really despised Harry Styles in it though, he took me out of the film in a big way, and I thought he wasn't very good. Basic at absolute best, which is a shame as he had a lot of lines and screentime. Of the three of them who were in those scenes together, Aneurin Barnard was dramatically better than newcomer Fionn Whitehead and Harry combined.
Mark Rylance and just about everyone else was great though!
Dunkirk was really good tbh. Loud and theatrical, as Nolan movies always are. Not so much about the narrative, more of an immersive experience. Great sound design and visuals.
Tom Of Finland was... kinda boring (how is a movie about the creator of modern gay imagery boring?). The presentation was too standard and the writing too sappy imo.
Seeing your remark how loud it was ... 😂
Edited at 2017-07-23 03:56 pm (UTC)
Also I found the French soldier and the other one (not Harry) super hot..
I really want to see it, that bit in the trailer about "her Uber driver needing to put on his pants" is probably the cutest/funniest thing I've seen in a romcom trailer in YEARS.
probably could've been a tad shorter. felt much longer than it actually was
I watched Network yesterday, really good movie but kinda eerie.
Edited at 2017-07-23 03:45 pm (UTC)
I go to the imax a lot (I live like 5-10 minutes from the 2nd biggest screen in Britain so it's handy), but I took my mum and her partner as they're both massive World War fanatics and obsessed with all things WW2 especially, and her partner has never ever gone to an imax or big screen before, like the biggest cinema he's ever been in is a 100-seater small one.
And he was shook the whole way through at how massive everything was! It was cute.
Yasss at Girls Trip kicking ass, already made back its budget and then some. Coupled with WW become the highest domestic grossing this summer (so many qualifiers tsk tsk) its a great weekend for women in cinema.
Hollywood, make more smaller movies like Girls Trip and you'll get decent change from it, also see..WOC can open movies as well as anyone
Again, I think the lack of good storytelling, characters you like or identify with and good casting is the big part of why these other movies just don't do well.
Jupiter was so damn dumb. It wouldn't matter who was cast but the casting made it worse and it was just ridiculous. Valerian is in the same boat.
I loved Fifth Element but what really made it work was the cast. The plot was super amazing but the acting was great.
It's like they need to MAKE a good stand alone film first...THEN see if it's worth making it into a sequel (unless it's something like Potter which already had a continuing storyline)
Sorry, that was way longer than I intended :D
If you want to talk original Dunkirk and Girls Trip are both made directly for film and did great numbers.
dunkirk
the beguiled
heal the living
war for the planet of the apes
endless poetry
heal the living was surprisingly decent I had heard so many bad things about it
and yeah it was good!
in what way is he gross? was considering making that my first jodorowsky, but i can't handle creepy male directors when their ugliness seeps into & poisons their films
i'm still trying to drag my friends to watch it with me lol
And I watched Dunkirk.
It seems to have done it's job because it's stayed with my all weekend. It was jarring afterwards tho. The abrupt ending and trying to piece together the time lines throughout but visually it was great and I haven't felt so tense watching a film in a very long time. My dad didn't like it lol
It was so claustrophobic [Link to spoiler]when Collins crashes his plane in the ocean and of course his cockpit didn't open up and the water is rushing in as he's banging on the glass omg 😭😭😭 I was hiding my face in my dad's shoulder lol
And every time they showed a ship full of soldiers I was internally screaming at them to abandon ship because I just knew they would get bombed and then showing the insides with water rushing in 😭😭😭
[Link to spoiler]George 😭😭😭
Wish they showed more of the civilians.
The spitfires and dogfights were the best parts.