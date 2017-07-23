Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Dunkirk and Girls Trip triumph as Valerian bombs




TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Dunkirk WB $50,500,000 - 3,720 - $13,575 $50,500,000 $150 1
2 N Girls Trip Uni. $30,370,720 - 2,591 - $11,722 $30,370,720 $19 1
3 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $22,010,000 -50.2% 4,130 -218 $5,329 $251,711,581 $175 3
4 1 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $20,400,000 -63.7% 4,100 +78 $4,976 $97,750,914 $150 2
5 N Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets STX $17,020,000 - 3,553 - $4,790 $17,020,000 $209.184 1
6 3 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $12,714,475 -34.3% 3,525 -630 $3,607 $213,322,700 $80 4
7 4 Baby Driver TriS $6,000,000 -31.1% 2,503 -540 $2,397 $84,233,939 $34 4
8 5 The Big Sick LGF $5,000,000 -33.9% 2,597 - $1,925 $24,539,378 - 5
9 6 Wonder Woman WB $4,630,000 -31.9% 1,971 -773 $2,349 $389,033,279 $149 8
10 7 Wish Upon BG $2,477,816 -54.7% 2,154 -96 $1,150 $10,522,081 $12 2
11 8 Cars 3 BV $1,927,000 -38.2% 1,294 -755 $1,489 $144,021,565 - 6
12 9 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $1,125,000 -60.4% 1,025 -1,298 $1,098 $127,561,805 $217 5
13 11 47 Meters Down ENTMP $725,000 -36.4% 448 -584 $1,618 $42,549,457 - 6
14 20 Maudie SPC $390,198 +58.4% 233 +134 $1,675 $4,064,865 - 14
15 13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $357,000 -29.9% 268 -131 $1,332 $387,252,502 $200 12
16 17 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $355,000 +7.0% 291 +14 $1,220 $71,759,237 - 8
17 12 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $251,600 -72.7% 331 -395 $760 $10,155,034 - 5
18 14 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $250,000 -49.6% 229 -219 $1,092 $170,620,200 $230 9
19 16 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $196,820 -45.7% 214 -187 $920 $79,380,625 $125 7
20 19 The Little Hours G&S $162,530 -44.3% 114 +9 $1,426 $971,637 - 4
21 25 A Ghost Story A24 $141,438 +4.4% 43 +23 $3,289 $480,478 - 3
22 26 Baywatch Par. $78,000 -42.0% 125 -31 $624 $58,007,344 $69 9
23 29 Lost in Paris Osci. $61,500 -23.4% 42 +2 $1,464 $242,176 - 6
24 22 Paris Can Wait SPC $53,784 -64.3% 66 -111 $815 $5,448,570 - 11
25 N Landline Magn. $52,336 - 4 - $13,084 $52,336 - 1
26 27 Megan Leavey BST $41,049 -60.2% 87 -75 $472 $12,904,574 - 7
27 23 All Eyez on Me LG/S $30,800 -78.5% 62 -133 $497 $44,825,760 $40 6
28 N The Midwife MBox $20,250 - 3 - $6,750 $20,250 - 1
29 39 City of Ghosts IFC $18,216 -21.4% 18 +7 $1,012 $73,216 - 3
30 46 Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Society $16,341 +10.6% 11 +2 $1,486 $97,653 - 4
31 45 The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $16,265 -11.7% 25 +10 $651 $94,584 - 4
32 53 13 Minutes SPC $11,984 +18.5% 19 +10 $631 $74,540 - 4
33 42 Love, Kennedy Purd. $11,796 -41.3% 14 +1 $843 $305,129 - 8
34 N The Fencer CFI $5,400 - 2 - $2,700 $5,400 - 1
35 52 Churchill Cohen $4,150 -59.6% 8 -5 $519 $1,255,480 - 8
36 55 False Confessions BWP $3,828 -48.0% 3 +1 $1,276 $20,228 - 2
37 80 The Bad Batch Neon $1,735 +10.4% 3 -2 $578 $181,061 - 5
38 72 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $594 -80.1% 3 - $198 $46,428 - 5
TOTAL (38 MOVIES): $177,432,625 +8.7% 35,829 +373 $4,952
Bonus congrats to Wonder Woman which officially passes GotG 2 to become the highest grossing film of the summer.

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
