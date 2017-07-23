I can't believe I'm gonna start watching this show because of Tom Welling. Reply

the show is really good tho!

it's not on any the channels i have in my country so i can't watch it legally so i've been v v lazy.

i think it's on amazon prime

i'm pretty sure stan has it in australia, but stan doesn't work on my tv so i can't get it which really annoys me because it has most of the shows I really want to watch and i hate watching things on my laptop.

I agree about watching things on laptops. I hate it.

This show is AWESOME!

tom welling??????????????????? is it my birthday?



shit i better catch up, i've only finished season 1! Reply

do it! i think i enjoyed the second one even more

omg really? awesome. i loved the first season, i just let it pile up on my dvr without watching. but now is the perfect time to binge it! i'll be all caught up for the s3 premiere.

I watch it occasionally and it's decent. Lol

This casting news softens the blow M.Emerson being on Arrow for sure. Reply

oh, thanks bb, good to know! i'll watch it for sure, it's summer and there's *nothing on, lol.



and MTE! an actor i love joined a show i have actually watched and like, lmao. as opposed to arrow /



srsly i'm excited, i love tom welling! but how does he get a better gig than memerson? a series regular on a fox show vs recurring on the CW? like...



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:13 pm (UTC)

LOL i didnt think of that way. i think another thing that kills me is Welling is a terrible actor and he got a better gig than M.Emerson. HOW SWAY? lol

lmaooo ikr? but ngl i thought tom welling really improved by the time smallville ended, he actually had some nice moments. but, of course, he's nowhere NEAR memerson's talent. ngl i'm still pressed he'll be on arrow, of all things. at least they could have cast him on legends of tomorrow, to be this season's big bad (and ham it up like the trio of villains did last season). instead he'll be a ~mysterious~ team member(?) on arrow? ughhh i'm butthurt.

oh well, at least i can ogle tom welling on lucifer :')



oh well, at least i can ogle tom welling on lucifer :') Reply

I watched the panel and the producer pretty much said that when Tom's name came up they knew they have to work with him and cuz he's being part of Warner Bros for so long.

awwww, i'm so happy to hear that! srsly he is so great and he'd make such a perfect addition to any show, let alone a legitimately good show (not to mention a WB show, lol) like lucifer. srsly when i heard the news i flipped out. i'm so happy for him but also for myself, lol. i missed him :')

Tom Welling?! wtf?



I thought he would've been doing Men.com movies by now. Reply

Ah, such a great trailer. I can't wait to see Chloe and Dr. Linda messing around in Lucifer's lair. They look like they're having a blast. Ah, the whole thing looks amazing!

lmao what kinda of dance is that Doctor?

a drunk one lol



i love the friendships between the women on this show Reply

I want to watch this show for Gary, but idk I didn't care for the pilot when it first came out. :|

the pilot was weak, it's gotten so much better & funnier ever since imo

the second season is so much better than the first imo

It got so much better. AND GARY SINGS!

Ill have to start this show sometime. I watched a couple of episodes when it first began but had to many shows on my plate.

mte, i even finished the first season but then i forgot about it! the comments seem positive tho, plus tom welling? sign me the fuck up, tbh.

This gets a third season, but Constantine was cancelled?

Btw wasn't lucifer also bi in the comics? I'll watch again if they made the show less hetero

He's also bi on the show. Wish they'd show it more, tho.

I got mad for a quick sec when I saw Dan and Chloe kiss, ngl. Anyway, this looks great. Glad his mom is finally gone. Hoping for more Amenadiel and Maze.

Kinda surprised he picked this to guest on with all the other options he had

Tom Welling? I'd figured he quit acting or something, lol.



Anyway, I missed a good chunk at the end of last season who I'm confused as hell, gotta catch up!



But wtf at Chloe/Dan?! Reply

I read some comments that these scenes were from the eps they film last season but did not aired. I also did 😡😡😡 at Chloe/Dan too.

i stopped watching this after like the 1st episode of season 2. idk if its worth me watching it again???

why'd you stop? it finally got really good in s2!

every single second of this looks fucking amazing. here's to hoping decker took some acting classes on her break, though

LUCIFER IS BACK!

Wait Lucifer is bi? pair it with Tom Welling's character tbh 👀



I wonder if he will ever guest star in the cw shows Reply

lol he is bi but Welling's character is going to be the detective's love interest.



i think he doesnt guest star on CW's shows bc he is bitter they canceled Hellcats. And by he, I mean me lol





