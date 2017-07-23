lucifer season 3 - comic-con 2017 - trailer
Excited to have #TomWelling join the cast of #Lucifer for Season 3. Introducing #LtMarcusPierce #SDCC2017 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/H0MNzNklGM— Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) July 22, 2017
shit i better catch up, i've only finished season 1!
This casting news softens the blow M.Emerson being on Arrow for sure.
and MTE! an actor i love joined a show i have actually watched and like, lmao. as opposed to arrow /
srsly i'm excited, i love tom welling! but how does he get a better gig than memerson? a series regular on a fox show vs recurring on the CW? like...
oh well, at least i can ogle tom welling on lucifer :')
I thought he would've been doing Men.com movies by now.
i love the friendships between the women on this show
Anyway, I missed a good chunk at the end of last season who I'm confused as hell, gotta catch up!
But wtf at Chloe/Dan?!
I wonder if he will ever guest star in the cw shows
i think he doesnt guest star on CW's shows bc he is bitter they canceled Hellcats. And by he, I mean me lol