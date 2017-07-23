The Expanse casts Elizabeth Mitchell for S3, plus roundup
#TheExpanse - Season 3 - Elizabeth Mitchell to Recur https://t.co/10xjbkk3af pic.twitter.com/3Cj8J07QyU— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) July 23, 2017
Elizabeth Mitchell has been cast in a recurring role in S3 as a character who “brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series." So pretty much confirmed she's playing [Spoiler (click to open)]Anna Volovodov
They released a new promo that has absolutely no new scenes (since they've just started filming) but manages to hype up S3.
Here are some Q&A tweets from comic con:
What do @AbrahamHanover and Ty Franck argue over?— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 22, 2017
Physics. Obviously. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/9tnpwjexs6
"I think Amos is done at this point. Naomi gave the protomolecule to Fred Johnson!" - @weschatham— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
True story. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/yQyqFuQhyq
Bobbie's treason against Mars? "It's not so bad," Frankie says. "I get to hang out with Avasarala." #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/1kWyLAKe62— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
[more Q&A tweets]
Speaking of Avasarala, @DaltonRoss loves her "filthy mouth."— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
Apparently @SAghdashloo dropped some F-bombs last night too. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/d2LZhPYrqw
"We've been talking about war for a couple years, but now, here comes war." - Mark Fergus— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
Bring it on. 👊 #TheExpanse #SDCC
"He's picking up the pieces and finding his feet." - Steven Strait on Holden— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
We're with you, Captain. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/jaAVHry5E4
"I would totally enjoy playing Errinwright." - @Casanvar— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
From Martian to Earther, huh, Cas? #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/DSEOvjxwjX
"If I played someone else, I'd be the protomolecule monster. He had a great story arc." - @weschatham— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
We prefer Amos. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/B0JHNodwG9
"I'd definitely play Joe Miller." - Steven Strait, followed by a big round of applause from the crowd.#RIPJosephMiller #TheExpanse #SDCC— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
When asked "What was the most intimidating scene to shoot?" Wes and Frankie's answers:
"When I had to fix, or repair, the engine...right?" - @weschatham, the science expert. #TheExpanse #SDCC— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
"Beating up Cpt. Martens. He didn't have a stunt double and I didn't want to hurt him. Well, I did." - Frankie— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
👊👊👊 #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/t78pK86k4L
"It's important how the violence of space travel informs the hostility of the plot." - @narenshankar— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
Prepare to burn. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ap3vwRjKeg
If #TheExpanse was real, @SAghdashloo would choose to be an Earther and @Casanvar would be a Martian.— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
No surprises here. #SDCC
"Naomi's like my sister, but I'd do her." - @weschatham's favorite one-liner.@Mi55Tipper's reaction: priceless. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ShZwLsehAs— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
"Pick one person to push out the airlock." - Fan— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017
A resounding "Naomi" from the Roci crew. #TheExpanse #SDCC @mi55tipper pic.twitter.com/1yC7ocsIWZ
I've got lots of Tweets, so I'm going to break them up and put a spoiler cut to save your dash.
[bts comic con]
The Roci flies to ComicCon!!!#TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/H9aC2qgN4H— Collin Pelton @SDCC (@collinpelton) July 21, 2017
#TheExpanse cast comes to the #SDCC Escape Room!!! @ExpanseSYFY @Mi55Tipper @SAghdashloo @weschatham @Casanvar pic.twitter.com/XiM8uUolKa— Ben Roberts (@broberts76) July 21, 2017
Looks like the crew of #TheExpanse dodged danger again and conquered the Escape Room.— The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 21, 2017
Good thing too, we have our #SDCC panel tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/gSctSeH8zm
Good morning Expanse fans!!#TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/W9TK27U238— Collin Pelton @SDCC (@collinpelton) July 22, 2017
The best space team in the galaxy! @ExpanseSYFY are here! 🚀 @Casanvar @weschatham @alicialutes @SAghdashloo @Mi55Tipper #SDCC #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/9FHYlUPR4O— Nerdist (@nerdist) July 22, 2017
[bts filming]
Nick Tarabay (Cotyar) showed up for filming-
First day on the set of #TheExpanse.— Nick E Tarabay (@nicktarabay) July 19, 2017
Coytars back !@ExpanseSYFY @TheExpanseWR #Coytar pic.twitter.com/0A3GIwuPpE
Lovely Frankie is holding my place...#TheExpanse #Season3 pic.twitter.com/DlIhg4m58I— Shohreh Aghdashloo (@SAghdashloo) July 21, 2017
It takes a village! pic.twitter.com/PRnLf1q4QW— TheExpanseProdOffice (@TheExpansePO) July 18, 2017
A sneak peek into Avasarala's closet! @SAghdashloo @ExpanseSYFY @TheExpanseWR pic.twitter.com/hwOQjaKsMY— TheExpanseProdOffice (@TheExpansePO) July 19, 2017
Guys, I caught this very special moment while shooting the other day. When we need emotional support on set, they call in Ty. #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/1FWkeKyO4k— Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) July 15, 2017
[miscellaneous tweets]
Take a wild ride with Amos Burton...The latest Expanse Origins is available today! Get your copy at https://t.co/hWinnCj4oo #TheExpanse— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) July 12, 2017
Hey #Expanse fans. We're in the process of deciding on behind-the-scenes featurettes. Have any ideas? No promises, but we'd love your input.— TheExpanseProdOffice (@TheExpansePO) July 19, 2017
Wishing this incredible woman-tough as tungsten babe-a very Happy Birthday! 🎉 @CaraGeeeee 💜We're so lucky to have as Drummer⭐️ #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/P6tj4hQtYh— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) July 18, 2017
Out todayyyyyyy! #TheExpanse #season2 https://t.co/DLvfmWCSkW— Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) July 18, 2017
[Cas Anvar Twitter]
It wouldn't be #ComicCon without @SAghdashloo or Forkie.— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) July 21, 2017
And yes, @actordougjones & @SonequaMG are creepin#TheExpanse #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/4KbrYJedAM
Check these Trekkies out...@actordougjones with @SonequaMG because #StarTrek. @startrekcbs and @ExpanseSYFY... pic.twitter.com/1s90ShrHOr— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) July 21, 2017
Only @actordougjones can pose like Doug Jones. pic.twitter.com/QY6sdtU7t6— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) July 21, 2017
Martians, representin' #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/ASJHO2D4Te— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) July 22, 2017
Hanging with @EW and the crew. #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/eBkEilhfhQ— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) July 22, 2017
Are you excited about the casting? What are you looking forward to the most in S3?
also queen shohreh looked fab, as did frankie!
might just have to start watching this show i know nothing about, i love me some liz!
Also... I'm so here for this casting OMG! I'd never thought of her but I love her and she'll be great!
great casting 🙏🏽 juliet burke is one of my favorite characters of all time, mostly thanks to this babe's performance.
I fucking love Elizabeth. And pls tell me her character is gonna be [spoiler] a lesbian.
But always more importantly, Shohreh AND FORKIE MY MARTIAN QUEEN!!! 💖💖💖