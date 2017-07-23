The Expanse casts Elizabeth Mitchell for S3, plus roundup

"I think Amos is done at this point. Naomi gave the protomolecule to Fred Johnson!" - @weschatham



True story. #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/yQyqFuQhyq — The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017

Bobbie's treason against Mars? "It's not so bad," Frankie says. "I get to hang out with Avasarala." #TheExpanse #SDCC pic.twitter.com/1kWyLAKe62 — The Expanse (@ExpanseSYFY) July 23, 2017

Elizabeth Mitchell has been cast in a recurring role in S3 as a character who “brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series." So pretty much confirmed she's playingThey released a new promo that has absolutely no new scenes (since they've just started filming) but manages to hype up S3.Here are some Q&A tweets from comic con:I've got lots of Tweets, so I'm going to break them up and put a spoiler cut to save your dash.SOURCES: