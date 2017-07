The Expanse casts Elizabeth Mitchell for S3, plus roundup

"We've been talking about war for a couple years, but now, here comes war." - Mark Fergus



"He's picking up the pieces and finding his feet." - Steven Strait on Holden



"If I played someone else, I'd be the protomolecule monster. He had a great story arc." - @weschatham



"I'd definitely play Joe Miller." - Steven Strait, followed by a big round of applause from the crowd.

"Beating up Cpt. Martens. He didn't have a stunt double and I didn't want to hurt him. Well, I did." - Frankie



"It's important how the violence of space travel informs the hostility of the plot." - @narenshankar



If #TheExpanse was real, @SAghdashloo would choose to be an Earther and @Casanvar would be a Martian.



"Pick one person to push out the airlock." - Fan



When asked "What was the most intimidating scene to shoot?" Wes and Frankie's answers: