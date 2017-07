ONTD, who tops?

lol

Lmao this is perfect

I ship it.

Frank always surrounds himself with the worst people.

What was it for?

i am so confused,

is brad high?

he was mimicking receiving a phone call from frank, hence his ~somber ~dreamy look lool

to accept do this he must be on something lol

so awkward, almost on his chanel nr 5 video pr

that's the "i'm being serenade and i have no fucking clue what to do with my face as i sit here pretending to enjoy this awkawrd AF moment" face.

i went on friday for Missy Elliot and i am still recovering

i need frank to serenade me

Being serenaded is one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had in my life.

yeah like wtf do you do? lol

Just crack a frozen half smile a la Mariah



this was an unexpected choice

hot

woof that voice. I wouldn't keep a straight face tbh.

yeah i watched some videos last night and had a mugatu moment with all the effusive praise. he's a weak performer.

Lmao he hasn't improved at all since I saw him years ago for n/u&co

