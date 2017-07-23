RHONY's LuAnn D'Agostino denies slapping her husband
Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Luann D'Agostino had slapped her husband Tom during a public argument in a restaurant. The Real Housewives of New York city star, who recently blessed us with another iconic TV moment by drunkenly falling to some rose bushes, appeared on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on Wednesday to defend her marriage, which is rumoured to be on the rocks after just seven months.
"I did not slap him," the pirate-loving housewife said, but unfortunately continued her explanation with some suspicious contradictions. "We have a very passionate love affair going. We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up."
"It's gossip, come on," she said, although stuttering more than usual when Andy Cohen asked her the question again. "I took his face in a very loving way and people took it as a slap."
The countess of cool admitted having a fight in a restaurant, but called it "a lover's quarrel".
The marriage has been under scrutiny from the start, but the pair decided to marry despite several stories about Tom hitting on other women while engaged to LuAnn. In one episode of RHONY, he referred to his wedding ring as a "dog collar". According to Page Six, Tom almost called off the wedding a day before but eventually decided to go through with it. Meanwhile, LuAnn didn't pull the plug on the relationship out of fear of looking foolish, and because she had already done a lucrative deal with People magazine for an exclusive about the wedding.
What are your thoughts on this RHONY season, ONTD? Which housewife is the most entertaining drunk, Dorinda or LuAnn?
Usually I roll my eyes at the whole ~Bethenny is the greek chorus of the show~ cuz Im not a fan, but this last episode she actually was and I was cackling. Like I laughed SO much during this episode; LuAnn falling down drunk? SCREAMED. When these hags are "on" they're ON.
I sorta want them to bring back Jill to be quite honest, salivating at the potential drama
Someone on the Hosuewives reddit suggested making Ramona a "friend of" and then bringing Jill back full time for a season!! It would make Ramona go fucking crazy omg
...IT'S ABOUT TOM.
Dorinda my messy queen >
Ramona continues to be a monster.
season 8 was a magnificent season probably one of my faves tbh
can we discuss her falling into the bush tho
lolol poor lu, cut off her nose to spite her face. she's stuck with this idiot
And that gif.