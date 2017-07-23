RHONY's LuAnn D'Agostino denies slapping her husband

yikes @ the gif Reply

You need to get out more that's a great way to be kissed Reply

lol I can't stand anyone touching the front of my neck like that, hard pass Reply

Not sure if you're being sarcastic, but I agree. Only thing that makes it better is a nip on the lower lip. Reply

I was 100% real. And yes an extra nibble at the end makes it even better Reply

save it for the bedroom tho kids Reply

Agreed but not in front of others imo lol Reply

hmmm Reply

He seems like the type to murder her for the insurance money. Reply

Ikr Reply

this season has been amazing, theres a real agrument that RHONY is the best series (NY and ATL battle back and forth for that title)



Usually I roll my eyes at the whole ~Bethenny is the greek chorus of the show~ cuz Im not a fan, but this last episode she actually was and I was cackling. Like I laughed SO much during this episode; LuAnn falling down drunk? SCREAMED. When these hags are "on" they're ON.



I sorta want them to bring back Jill to be quite honest, salivating at the potential drama Reply

NY and ATL really are the best. Vicki makes OC unwatchable and BH and NJ are drowning ships. This season of NY especially is amazing.



Someone on the Hosuewives reddit suggested making Ramona a "friend of" and then bringing Jill back full time for a season!! It would make Ramona go fucking crazy omg Reply

the entire cast of OC makes the show unwatchable. Reply

I never knew I needed drunk Luann until last week. It was hilarious. The way she acts, I can't believe Ramona is 60 years old sometimes Reply

Ramona is just horrible. Running around trying to get the best room, treating the staff like shit, being two hours late for dinner, ripping the light fixtures and paint off the walls in Dorinda's house, screaming all that nasty stuff to Bethanny... She is so bratty and entitled. And the weird little cutesy laugh she does drives me mad. Reply

Money can't buy you class, dahling. I need a gif tbh, haven't keep up with this season and seems like I need to Reply

Just watch this, LuAnn's leg flailing in the air gets me every time: https://youtu.be/SXDOAFiQ0_I Reply

Why she gotta do Rob Corddry like that? Reply

I'm just hear to say Luann falling into the bush made me cry laughing. lmfaooooo so iconique Reply

Omg is there a gif 👀 Reply

PLEASE DON'T LET IT BE ABOUT TOM











































...IT'S ABOUT TOM. Reply

Lmao Reply

HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME QUESTION MARK Reply

LOL iconic Reply

The recent episode was comedy GOLD. I love these crazies so much Reply

I hate when any form of violence in a relationship is termed 'passionate' ....I stopped going to Lainey Gossip after she chalked Emma Roberts beating her boyfriend up to 'passion' Reply

this marriage is a sham Reply

I still can't believe she married him. But honestly she just doesn't give a fuck and put the title of being married and a wife again above everything else.



Dorinda my messy queen >



Ramona continues to be a monster.



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Jesus Christ @ that gif Who grabs someone by the throat to kiss them?? Reply

I hope they are into bdsm and the guy isnt just plain abusive :( Reply

The way he is holding her neck is creeping me out. Reply

the gif ... Reply

I stopped watching after the season with Scary Island, should I start watching again? I liked RHONY bc it was about these delusional social climbers, but then then it became about crazy drunk people screaming at each other. Reply

Def pick it back up!! It's the best HW franchise along with ATL. I would skip S4 tho (the one after Scary Island) cus it's a snooze fest Reply

I can't stand Sonja for some reason Reply

YES!!!! start from season 5 tbh there are quite a few moments in season 5 and 6, but i think season 7 onwards (the one where bethenny comes back) is when things start really escalating.



season 8 was a magnificent season probably one of my faves tbh Reply

if you don't like crazy drunk women screaming at each other, i'm afraid RH is not for you. Reply

Definitely get back into it. Dorinda is the best Reply

omg that top pic...it looks like tom has been sucking the life force out of our beloved countess! Reply

well she lies, so





Link

The NYC girls consistently deliver everything I want in a HWs episode - drama, humor, frivolous fights, tantrums, fun drunk people, etc. The other franchises could never. Reply

Yea NYC is the best ❤️ Reply

IT WAS A LOVE TAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!



lolol poor lu, cut off her nose to spite her face. she's stuck with this idiot Reply

She confirms it then denies it.



And that gif. Reply

So next season is about the divorce right? Reply

They're just a bizarre delusional couple Reply

