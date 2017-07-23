Ex-‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge declares bankruptcy

If he's declared bankruptcy, does that mean the women who sued him won't get a thing? Reply

The Trump way. Yeah, they'll not get anything... for now.

Some types of bankruptcy liquidate all debts and others restructure the debts so you get on a payment plan. This article doesn't say which type he's filed for. Also either way he might not get approved.

Someone I know knows someone getting married in 3 months and the place she got her wedding dress from is going bankrupt so she is now dressless.

will she get her money back? three months is not an impossible timeframe to find another but yeah i think i heard of that bankruptcy case

The person who told me about it said as of now, she hasn't so hopefully she will eventually.

ohhh I saw some headline about a big wedding chain place going out of business and I guess it's fucking up tons and tons of weddings



I saw that David's Bridal is offering anyone who got fucked over by the other place a discount Reply

lmao I love it when businesses profit from things like this, but act charitable

I mean, they could just charge desperate women full price knowing many will pay for it.

you falling for that capitalism bb

I am weak

Did she contact the other big bridal places? It seemed like most were offering major deals to brides effected by that one company going under.

Alfred Angelo or something? A lot of women are facing that.

That's so crappy. If I ever get married I'm just gonna do the court thing. Screw a wedding tbh I'd rather have money saved up for a honeymoon.

Yea a great honeymoon >>>

Omg my friend who's getting married just posted about this, her sister is also getting married this year and the place is holding all their bridesmaids dresses.

she broke

lmao only came here to see if this gif was posted

I remember he and Janice would always bicker on the show

Wasn't he always carrying a Pomeranian?

I literally couldn't remember who he was until I read this comment omg.

he sold it

I'll never forget him judging a picture of a lovely 130-lb contestant and saying she looked like 'a side of beef', and smirking while he said it like he thought he was funny. I'm glad he's bankrupt and I hope it screws him over for the rest of his life. Reply

I was watching old clips of ANTM recently and some of the things they got away with saying to these poor women are insane. I still can't get over how they portrayed and treated the girl who admitted to being bulimic and then had a designer snark her hips were too big.......then they eliminated her. Like shiiiiiit I know they need drama for ratings but they seemed to love to destroy self esteem and not bother building it back up. Reply

Yep :/ as a teen this stuff went over my head as I was more ignorant but now I'm like WHAT at some of the shit they told these girls. The moment in season 3 where they tell Yaya she shouldn't try so hard to prove her being African always stands out to me as a huge wtf now Reply

Oh god I had forgotten about that! I seem to remember them never being on the same page about looking "ethnic". For some girls it was this great thing that was going to "set them apart" and some girls got shit on for having black hair or for being ~too black~. LIKE MAKE UP YALLS FUCKING MIND.



Also I am still mad fucking EVA beat out Yaya. Yaya was GORGEOUS and a great model. I couldn't get over Eva's piggy face and shit attitude(she did have some great lines tho). I never liked her or thought she was really that great. Seems Yaya has had the better career too, so that's another winner Tyra got all wrong. Reply

Yes, the way they treated YaYa was fucked Reply

it's disgusting! that is how the industry is tho Reply

Yeah, it's sadly accurate but I remember being SO MAD for that girl. They clearly just set her up to fucking fail. They themselves snarked on the fact she "wasn't exactly a size 2" or some shit(which btw this woman was TINY) while knowing she had an eating disorder. Then they sent her on a go-see and either told the designer to criticize her hips for the sake of the "weight struggle story" OR they just got ~lucky~ he was an actual asshole. THEN THEY ELIMINATED HER. Like what the fuck was all that for? You just broke someone down and then kicked them out. Shit.



But they were equally as shitty to Yoanna about her "less than perfect" body. They were so mean about her having a little back fat hanging out in an outfit. She said something like "I'm already a size zero. I don't know what else I can do." And it was so SAD. Like this woman with this perceived perfect body still isn't perfect enough. Reply

Wow. I'm glad he's going through this then. Reply

He always thought he was way funnier than he was. I always forget about him being a judge. Reply

i really hated him as a judge primarily because I always found it gross that such a gross looking man was saying vile shit about these modela Reply

He looks like the kind of guy that trolls Grindr looking for 18yo twinks to fill him bareback and then stalks them and threatens to release their nudes, unless they agree to golden shower him and you have to kick him in the nuts before he cums and smash his phone to run away and never see him again. Reply

allegedly or whatever.

wait lmaoooo

lmao

Lol I could believe it.

I can see it.

Happens all the time

what's his actual day job?

