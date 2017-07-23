Ex-‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge declares bankruptcy




Former “America’s Next Top Model” judge Nole Marin has declared bankruptcy, ticking off the models who are suing him for cheating them out of $500,000 in wages.
Marin filed for bankruptcy, claiming $105,903 in liabilities and only $621 in assets.

the models’ attorney says
“He screwed them once and now he screwed them again. Nole thinks he’s going to sail off into the sunset, but in the court of public opinion, his boat has already been sunk.”

source
Tagged: , ,