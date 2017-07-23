ladies of arrow

Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow at SDCC

-doubling down on the gritty realism of season 5
-we'll see a different oliver queen, will tell very different stories with him this year
-oliver is not the best dad
-black siren is a powerful villain
-juliana got emotional the first time she tried on her black canary outfit
-season 6 will feature a group of villains rather than 1 big bad
-anatoli will be back with a "literal vengeance"
-michael emerson will be in the group of villains
-richard dragon will be among the villains as well (casting announcement to follow)
-vigilante is someone we know
-keep trying to get colin back on the show, but he's too busy with chicago med


-we'll see more quentin/black siren
-alena from helix will be back
-character specific flashbacks
-slade wilson back for a two-part episode where his backstory will be explored & present day after everything he's been through
-stephen gives an arrow necklace he was gifted to a young fan fighting cancer with the promise that she will return it when she comes back next year






-we'll find out who survived quickly but repercussions of explosion drive all of season 6
-emotional and physical injuries
-david ramsey says that diggle sustains a great deal of "damage" and will be "profoundly affected"
-season premiere picks up 5 months later
-the team questions the personal decisions oliver makes that affect them all
-mericle calls olicity a core component of the show "if felicity makes it off the island (lol) there's no way we can't address the relationship"
-oliver's fatherhood role will be a defining aspect of season 6



-"If she's alive, I hope that they reconcile the involvement of William and then get married."


-some people will deal more with consequences of the island explosion than others
-cast fangirls about michael emerson casting
-michael proposes a double wedding for olicity/westallen during the crossover (LMAO)
-crossover will be a well-known dc comics story












-recurring role
-imo, he'll be cayden james, the mysterious leader of helix felicity helped free from argus last season




-wendy says black siren is a full on villain










I can't find the Legends of Tomorrow panel anywhere...so enjoy these tweets from it:



-legends will ask themselves how they fit into the world when a better team (rip's new time bureau) comes along
-we'll be meeting a new version of damien darhk (he's coming for blood)
-zari is of the mindset that instead of "fixing" history they should "improve" it
-jax & stein will have "freaky friday" type episode where they switch bodies
-ray's brother sydney will appear
-amy pemberton will be back as the anthropomorphic version of gideon
-captain cold not back through time travel
-sara's bisexuality to be established further in s3
-discussing constantine being brought on
-they will be doing an 80s ep and visiting ray's childhood & meet his mom


















-Wentworth Miller and Arthur Darvill will be recurring guest stars
-Neal McDonough returns as a series regular (wtf?)


-caity thinks sara did great as captain
-everyone is at odds with rip
-rip has a group of skilled (she doesn't say what - but i'm guessing time-people/police) that come after the legends
-season long arc to fix everything they broke in time, not just a "mission of the week" fixes
-kind of a role reversal between jax & stein this year
-tala just met the cast at SDCC
-zari is a hacktivist from the future
-zari will be paired with ray
-zari challenges the team's idea about what they are doing and if they've really helped in the long-run/future
-victor wants stein to meet eleanor roosevelt
-brandon would like to see ben franklin
-maisie & caity would like to have cleopatra


-zari is from 2030
-legends have to prove themselves to the new time bureau
-pt barnum will try to take advantage of the legends
-franz wants to visit the show to visit the future more
-tala would like to live in the world of jane austen







Rick Gonzalez & Maisie Richardson-Sellers Take Over Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow's Instagram Pages

maisiersellers Meet the new Legend @talaashe!

[The Rest...]
Emily, Stephen and Aly took part in Night 2 of Syfy Live from Comic Con!


@emilybett I can't explain how much this person means to me except that if I had a sister....she'd be it.....along with all my other sisters.




