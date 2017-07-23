Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow at SDCC
-doubling down on the gritty realism of season 5
-we'll see a different oliver queen, will tell very different stories with him this year
-oliver is not the best dad
-black siren is a powerful villain
-juliana got emotional the first time she tried on her black canary outfit
-season 6 will feature a group of villains rather than 1 big bad
-anatoli will be back with a "literal vengeance"
-michael emerson will be in the group of villains
-richard dragon will be among the villains as well (casting announcement to follow)
-vigilante is someone we know
-keep trying to get colin back on the show, but he's too busy with chicago med
-we'll see more quentin/black siren
-alena from helix will be back
-character specific flashbacks
-slade wilson back for a two-part episode where his backstory will be explored & present day after everything he's been through
-stephen gives an arrow necklace he was gifted to a young fan fighting cancer with the promise that she will return it when she comes back next year
#Arrow exec prod confirms there will be a death and injuries on the island. Plus there will be a crossover again.— Rebecca Murray (@becmur) July 22, 2017
We talked to the #Arrow cast at #SDCC about the repercussions of Lian Yu: "People will pay a price." https://t.co/oMcu0rP16B pic.twitter.com/892C6n6Azf— Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) July 22, 2017
-we'll find out who survived quickly but repercussions of explosion drive all of season 6
-emotional and physical injuries
-david ramsey says that diggle sustains a great deal of "damage" and will be "profoundly affected"
-season premiere picks up 5 months later
-the team questions the personal decisions oliver makes that affect them all
-mericle calls olicity a core component of the show "if felicity makes it off the island (lol) there's no way we can't address the relationship"
-oliver's fatherhood role will be a defining aspect of season 6
#Arrow's @StephenAmell is hoping for an #Olicity wedding in Season 6 https://t.co/kywRKChS3Y pic.twitter.com/f045vasK8d— TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 22, 2017
-"If she's alive, I hope that they reconcile the involvement of William and then get married."
-some people will deal more with consequences of the island explosion than others
-cast fangirls about michael emerson casting
-michael proposes a double wedding for olicity/westallen during the crossover (LMAO)
-crossover will be a well-known dc comics story
.@david_ramsey teased the significance of family for Diggle in S6 in terms of Oliver, Lyla, & one of Dig's parents! #Arrow #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ldEUHuK2qR— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) July 22, 2017
Marc Guggenheim just confirmed that #RaisaTheMaid is coming back!!!! @gatitweets— Arrow - GreenArrowTV (@GreenArrowTV) July 22, 2017
Stephen Amell's first scenes of Season 6 are with William.— Arrow - GreenArrowTV (@GreenArrowTV) July 22, 2017
#Arrow Season 6: #PersonofInterest's @MichaelEmerson Cast in Mystery Role https://t.co/ZRZXdhDWHv— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) July 23, 2017
-recurring role
-imo, he'll be cayden james, the mysterious leader of helix felicity helped free from argus last season
-wendy says black siren is a full on villain
I can't find the Legends of Tomorrow panel anywhere...so enjoy these tweets from it:
#SDCC LIVE: DC's #LegendsofTomorrow Cast, Crew Reveal Season 3 Details https://t.co/R82adpd23d pic.twitter.com/lYj2UrNWhM— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 22, 2017
-legends will ask themselves how they fit into the world when a better team (rip's new time bureau) comes along
-we'll be meeting a new version of damien darhk (he's coming for blood)
-zari is of the mindset that instead of "fixing" history they should "improve" it
-jax & stein will have "freaky friday" type episode where they switch bodies
-ray's brother sydney will appear
-amy pemberton will be back as the anthropomorphic version of gideon
-captain cold not back through time travel
-sara's bisexuality to be established further in s3
-discussing constantine being brought on
-they will be doing an 80s ep and visiting ray's childhood & meet his mom
We're talking villains! Kuasa from the Vixen animated series will be joining us! And Damien Darhk will be back scarier than ever!— LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) July 22, 2017
.@maisie_rs says Amaya really deals with whether she should return to the past #LegendsofTomorrow #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7VV4p2CuwQ— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) July 22, 2017
Dominic said Mick realized Legends love him. They are his 1st real family. he's evolving bc of that. #JBuffyAtSDCC #SDCC #LegendsofTomorrow— Just About Write (@JustAboutWrite_) July 22, 2017
"Martin learns that he doesn't know everything. Jefferson becomes his teacher." #LegendsofTomorrow #SDCC #Firestorm pic.twitter.com/3IQTIwIoFs— Fangirlish (@fangirlishness) July 22, 2017
Sara wouldn't know how to deal with Black Siren because there's a lot of love there but it's also not her sister. #LegendsofTomorrow #CWSDCC— Mae Abdulbaki @ SDCC (@MaeAbdu) July 22, 2017
#SDCC Announcement: Three favorites are returning for #LegendsOfTomorrow Season 3! https://t.co/biwnJQc84p— Legends of Tomorrow (@DCLegendsTV) July 22, 2017
-Wentworth Miller and Arthur Darvill will be recurring guest stars
-Neal McDonough returns as a series regular (wtf?)
-caity thinks sara did great as captain
-everyone is at odds with rip
-rip has a group of skilled (she doesn't say what - but i'm guessing time-people/police) that come after the legends
-season long arc to fix everything they broke in time, not just a "mission of the week" fixes
-kind of a role reversal between jax & stein this year
-tala just met the cast at SDCC
-zari is a hacktivist from the future
-zari will be paired with ray
-zari challenges the team's idea about what they are doing and if they've really helped in the long-run/future
-victor wants stein to meet eleanor roosevelt
-brandon would like to see ben franklin
-maisie & caity would like to have cleopatra
-zari is from 2030
-legends have to prove themselves to the new time bureau
-pt barnum will try to take advantage of the legends
-franz wants to visit the show to visit the future more
-tala would like to live in the world of jane austen
cw_arrow The triangle offense.
maisiersellers Meet the new Legend @talaashe!
cw_arrow And so it begins...#SDCC2017 #Arrow
cw_arrow Pow!! #sdcc2017 #Arrow #WildDog
cw_arrow Don't blink or you'll miss something epic in every episode! Hi Emily!!
cw_arrow Gotta see the love instead of hear it. #Arrow #sdcc2017 Fam.
cw_arrow Canary love.
cw_arrow Wild Canaries.
cw_arrow Marc freaking Guggenheim! Love ya Marc!
echokells #SDCC squad. Let's get it.
beautifulballad Emily, Stephen and Aly took part in Night 2 of Syfy Live from Comic Con!
cadlymack Mine mine mine. ❤️
julianaharkavy Oh what a night. 💫 #SDCC17
emilybett This is illegal
julianaharkavy Fam-bam. 💚 #SDCC17
cw_arrow Oh Captain!
cw_arrow We're just too dope. Simple.
cw_arrow Rene went to Gotham, saw Lucifer and hung out with Kevin Smith. So far a fun day. #Arrow #Gotham #Lucifer #sdcc2017
cw_arrow The offices of Queen, Holt & Ramirez.
cw_arrow In a quick Flash...you meet cool people. @candicekp #JesseLMartin #Arrow #Flash #sdcc2017
cw_arrow Wild Flash Vibes.
echokells Dem boyz are back at it.
james2bambamford @emilybett I can't explain how much this person means to me except that if I had a sister....she'd be it.....along with all my other sisters.
Emily & Stephen in BuzzFeed's #SDCC GIF booth #Arrow pic.twitter.com/btdLWHkBI5— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 23, 2017
Ok #Arrow fans... ready for some behind the scenes of our #EWComicCon photo shoot?? pic.twitter.com/n3G94hGC6V— Brittany Kaplan (@BrittanyLKaplan) July 22, 2017
Our day just got even better! Thanks for stopping by, @CW_Arrow! #ETComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/9E2HNIyQvc— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 22, 2017
cw_arrow Good times. #Arrow #Supergirl #BlackLightning #Timeless
caitylotz Me and my boyz #SDCC
cw_legendsoftomorrow Taking you on our Comiccon journey with us today! 🚀#sopumped #cwccsd
officialfranzd Jet life squuuuaaaddd
talaashe these dreamboats ✨✨✨
talaashe 💙💖💜
caitylotz Pattern Queens #sdcc
caitylotz Talk talk talk
caitylotz I'm in love with Doug the Pug. He's still feeling it out.
caitylotz Sister sister
nickzano First photo shoot of the day off to a smashing success #sdcc
nickzano Con-ing so hard #sdcc
brandonjrouth Hard to break old habits...😉 #SDCC #Legends 📷 by @caitylotz
cw_legendsoftomorrow Cape anyone...?
cw_legendsoftomorrow introducing our new Legend @talaashe!
cw_legendsoftomorrow Don't rock the boat
cw_legendsoftomorrow And that's a wrap SDCC you've been incredible! we will be back causing mischief on your screens October 10th 💋@maisiersellers
https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3tRH8

