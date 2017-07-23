Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow at SDCC

what was said about Arrow season 6?? Reply

oh nvm it just showed up for me, it took it forever to show up lmao



(op u might want to add a spoiler cut for pictures, it's easier for our computers to load, just a suggestion :D)

i added the spoiler cut for the social media lol

thank you! Good job on the post <3

they're being incredibly annoying and still playing it like most of them might be dead. but there were hints of stuff: i.e. olicity reconciling/wedding (which david & stephen have been spoiling for weeks), emily & echo in a dif interview i didn't post from ET hinted at working together [Smoak Technologies], & diggle has a big arc with his family. Reply

thank you!!! lmaooo are they for real, I'm pretty sure Samantha is dead and the rest are fine loool





aw Olicity wedding, finally lmao



I hope they can just be happy and fun together, i can't with drama lol Reply

i really hope samantha's not dead. i was thinking she might be gravely injured or something? but on the island and 5 months without treatment/a hospital she'd probably die anyway.



literally all the mains are going to be alive, it's the injuries and stuff that's going to be the consequences.



you and me both. i don't think i could handle another season 5 (in terms of their relationship) Reply

i don't understand what the point of hiding who is alive or not? we know who is alive and who probably isn't. it's not the living, it's the injuries and stuff they could've kept secret.



-samantha prob dead (or i think might be out of commission for a while - i actually really hope they don't fridge her)

-nyssa prob not dead (they love katrina too much)

-evelyn prob dead and i'm sad because i really wanted a redemption arc for her. she's only a teenager

-talia prob not dead either

(ew why is the list of possibilities all women)



i didn't notice paul blackthorne wasn't there until halfway through yesterday when he posted that he couldn't be there due to some family issues. either way i think lance might bite the dust this year. Reply

Thread

Link

The LoT trailer looks good. I'm excited that they're going to remember that Sara is bi. I felt like Arrow established that, but then with LoT they sort of forgot and had her solely interested in women.



I really hope they're finally done with the horrible Oliver flashbacks. Reply

Thread

Link

They're definitely done with Oliver's 5 years away chronological flashbacks...finally. Reply

The Titanic bit with Victor "Thomas Andrews" Garber absolutely delighted me. I love LOT so much. It's so much fun. I've never seen a show course-correct so well like it did from s1 to s2.



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

I read that Sara will be written as bisexual again. Idk why they tried erasing that on Legends by saying she wasn't into men when Sara was an established character on Arrow. Even if the writers only wanted her to hook up with women that wouldn't change her being bi. Reply

I don't think they expected backlash for it. Reply

a_files06



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:22 pm (UTC) Assaid, they def didn't expect the backlash they got. And people were quick to point out that her more serious relationships/developments were with men (Oliver, then Leonard). Her only one with Nyssa which we've only ever got bits and pieces of...and her flings were only with women and meaningless (which wouldn't be a problem, imo, if it wasn't such a problematic pattern). Reply

I still don't understand why they refuse to explore Sara/Nyssa more in depth. They act like those two had so much screentime and story together when in reality it was like maybe 3 episodes worth? Reply

they wanna say that it's because katrina has such a busy schedule...but she hasn't really had that busy a schedule and training day flopped. if they made katrina a recurring/regular offer on the shows i'm sure she'd have accepted it. Reply

but wasn't she literally into Snart in season 1 of LoT? Why would they say she doesn't like men? Reply

nothing beyond friendship happened between them. they just used snart and sara becoming close to turn him from a selfish villain to a ~caring hero~ Reply

I dont know why MG gave the mandate to play coy, it made things a little boring on the Arrow end. But I loved seeing the cast together.







WM said that Siren will be a full on villain for the time being but I don't mind, I don't expect any possibility of redemption this early on.



These two are sooo cute!





And I loved that KC/JH really bonded this weekend.

What happens to Nyssa, Thea, and Williams mom? Reply

We'll find out in 601, I assume. Reply

No Robbie? Reply

