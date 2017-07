Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow at SDCC

Image/Media Heavy!

(I know the trailer was just posted, please don't reject my post lol)-doubling down on the gritty realism of season 5-we'll see a different oliver queen, will tell very different stories with him this year-oliver is not the best dad-black siren is a powerful villain-juliana got emotional the first time she tried on her black canary outfit-season 6 will feature a group of villains rather than 1 big bad-anatoli will be back with a "literal vengeance"-michael emerson will be in the group of villains-richard dragon will be among the villains as well (casting announcement to follow)-vigilante is someone we know-keep trying to get colin back on the show, but he's too busy with chicago med-we'll see more quentin/black siren-alena from helix will be back-character specific flashbacks-slade wilson back for a two-part episode where his backstory will be explored & present day after everything he's been through-stephen gives an arrow necklace he was gifted to a young fan fighting cancer with the promise that she will return it when she comes back next year-we'll find out who survived quickly but repercussions of explosion drive all of season 6-emotional and physical injuries-david ramsey says that diggle sustains a great deal of "damage" and will be "profoundly affected"-season premiere picks up 5 months later-the team questions the personal decisions oliver makes that affect them all-mericle calls olicity a core component of the show "if felicity makes it off the island (lol) there's no way we can't address the relationship"-oliver's fatherhood role will be a defining aspect of season 6-"If she's alive, I hope that they reconcile the involvement of William and then get married."-some people will deal more with consequences of the island explosion than others-cast fangirls about michael emerson casting-michael proposes a double wedding for olicity/westallen during the crossover (LMAO)-crossover will be a well-known dc comics story-recurring role-imo, he'll be cayden james, the mysterious leader of helix felicity helped free from argus last season-wendy says black siren is a full on villainI can't find the Legends of Tomorrow panel anywhere...so enjoy these tweets from it:-legends will ask themselves how they fit into the world when a better team (rip's new time bureau) comes along-we'll be meeting a new version of damien darhk (he's coming for blood)-zari is of the mindset that instead of "fixing" history they should "improve" it-jax & stein will have "freaky friday" type episode where they switch bodies-ray's brother sydney will appear-amy pemberton will be back as the anthropomorphic version of gideon-captain cold not back through time travel-sara's bisexuality to be established further in s3-discussing constantine being brought on-they will be doing an 80s ep and visiting ray's childhood & meet his mom-Wentworth Miller and Arthur Darvill will be recurring guest stars-Neal McDonough returns as a series regular (wtf?)-caity thinks sara did great as captain-everyone is at odds with rip-rip has a group of skilled (she doesn't say what - but i'm guessing time-people/police) that come after the legends-season long arc to fix everything they broke in time, not just a "mission of the week" fixes-kind of a role reversal between jax & stein this year-tala just met the cast at SDCC-zari is a hacktivist from the future-zari will be paired with ray-zari challenges the team's idea about what they are doing and if they've really helped in the long-run/future-victor wants stein to meet eleanor roosevelt-brandon would like to see ben franklin-maisie & caity would like to have cleopatra-zari is from 2030-legends have to prove themselves to the new time bureau-pt barnum will try to take advantage of the legends-franz wants to visit the show to visit the future more-tala would like to live in the world of jane austenSources: Arrow IG MRS2 / / MRS3