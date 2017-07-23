Usher's Ex Wife Tameka Foster Addresses Herpes Story

translation: oh god the world thinks I have the herps





I don't blame her tbh if my ex was suddenly known for having herpes I'd want to exclude myself from that narrative as well Reply

Especially when one of the people suing him was apparently one of her bridesmaids at their wedding. I would want to completely be excused of that narrative too Reply

Whoa, shit that's fucked up. Reply

oh shit! Reply

Yeah, same. Kind of like with Charlie Sheen's exes. Reply

Tamika ain't trying to be part of this fuckery and I don't blame her! Reply

lmaoooo @ "everywhere is great" Reply

I'm lol @ my knee hurts and I need reading glasses. Reply

lmao ikr, she added those to show she's being honest! Reply

lol way too old for this shit. save these dramatic posts for the instathots of tomorrow 😴



should have just turned off the comments and kept it moving.



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:54 pm (UTC)

Nice answer tbh Reply

'Just want to let y'all know that I don't have herpes so keep my name out your mouth' Reply

Alright. I'm in touch with myself every day, thanks for the input. "and in touch with yourself"Alright. I'm in touch with myself every day, thanks for the input. Reply

nnn Reply

Drag that avocado toast dick to HELL. Reply

lmaooo Reply

omg do not ruin avocado toast like this D: D: lmao Reply

nooooooooooooooo Reply

So, she has also herpes.



Now I wonder if she got a higher monetary compensation when they got divorced. Reply

doubtful. she was angry about all the cheating and the divorce judge wouldn't grant her primary custody. I can't remember if Usher got it or if they split but whatever it was it greatly reduced her money and I think they had a pre-nup. Reply

so are we talking herpes simplex or genital herpes Reply

You know the answer Reply

whichever makes green goo come out of ppl's dicks Reply

wait, they're the same thing tho Reply

Not my circus, not my clowns Reply

I want to incorporate this into my vocabulary. Reply

lol for real i love that Reply

I love translated sayings. Sounds like she got it from the Polish saying of not my circus, not my monkeys. Reply

Yess Reply

And that's a wrap lmao you go girl Reply

herpes post? lmao



I had this couple who were my roommates years ago and they had this explosive argument that led to their breakup and I was trying to ignore it until I heard the guy yell, "AND I LET YOU GIVE ME HERPES!"



later because well... I had to ask, after she moved out and he stayed, I was like, "why did you willingly let her give you herpes?" and he was like "I thought she was going to be my life partner you know?"



which, lmao, no? I might be willing to make a lifetime commitment to some things, herpes is not one of those things. there are ways to use protection bruh Reply

lol i will not be willing to take herpes for anyone, FUCK. DAAAAAAAAAAT.



i don't believe in herpesly ever after Reply

fucking dead @ "herpesly ever after" Reply

Hahahahaha Reply

This whould be a new Disney princess story. Reply

I "let" someone give me an incurable std

Nnnnnnnn

Is there a way to have unprotected sex with something and NOT get herpes? What if you want to have kids? Reply

ok but its not like he means that in a way where she was probably rubbing her sores up on him. you can shed the virus at random times even when you're not having an outbreak and it can spread with the use of a condom as well. if you're at a point of your life where you meet someone and you truly think you're going to make it work long term then I could see someone being ok with it, especially since some people show no reactions to the virus at all



I swear reading this series of usher posts has really made it obvious the lack of sex ed in this comm Reply

you don't have to include Taylor in your narrative, geez Reply

What does 'Gwen na' mean? Reply

go on now. run along. Reply

Ah that makes sense. Thanks! Reply

i thought it meant "good night" but i guess i was wrong! Reply

