Usher's Ex Wife Tameka Foster Addresses Herpes Story
Do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced 8 years... Some issues are not my business... ex husbands, ex friends, bitch-maids, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns ... I'm good and my health (Everywhere is great🙏🏾), well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I'm awesome and enjoying the sun. 🌞Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip.. Not my business at all. I'm living my bestest life. Always. Miss me with the bullshit. Thank you. Gwan na 💅🏾
source
I don't blame her tbh if my ex was suddenly known for having herpes I'd want to exclude myself from that narrative as well
Yeah, same. Kind of like with Charlie Sheen's exes.
should have just turned off the comments and kept it moving.
Edited at 2017-07-23 02:54 pm (UTC)
Alright. I'm in touch with myself every day, thanks for the input.
Now I wonder if she got a higher monetary compensation when they got divorced.
I had this couple who were my roommates years ago and they had this explosive argument that led to their breakup and I was trying to ignore it until I heard the guy yell, "AND I LET YOU GIVE ME HERPES!"
later because well... I had to ask, after she moved out and he stayed, I was like, "why did you willingly let her give you herpes?" and he was like "I thought she was going to be my life partner you know?"
which, lmao, no? I might be willing to make a lifetime commitment to some things, herpes is not one of those things. there are ways to use protection bruh
i don't believe in herpesly ever after
Nnnnnnnn
I swear reading this series of usher posts has really made it obvious the lack of sex ed in this comm