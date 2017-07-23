Usher's Ex Wife Tameka Foster Addresses Herpes Story


Do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced 8 years... Some issues are not my business... ex husbands, ex friends, bitch-maids, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns ... I'm good and my health (Everywhere is great🙏🏾), well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I'm awesome and enjoying the sun. 🌞Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip.. Not my business at all. I'm living my bestest life. Always. Miss me with the bullshit. Thank you. Gwan na 💅🏾

