Halsey spotted out with G-Eazy as Lana confirms he was the loser she fell for from "In My Feelings"
Stalker Sarah spotted G-Eazy and Halsey, who is similar to Lana in that she seems to love nothing more than dating awful white guys, out together. She also captured the two of them leaving the party together.
Here's my video of @G_Eazy & @halsey looking great when they arrived at Delilah last night. Don't they look cute. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mGnXFTRZeo— Stalker Sarah (@SarahMOnline) July 22, 2017
At a recent listening party when "In My Feelings" was playing, Lana said she could name names, but she wouldn't and then she made a "G" sign with her hands as Sobbin' in my cup of coffee Because I fell for another loser played.
Could this be a new couple alert? @G_Eazy & @halsey ❤️— Stalker Sarah (@SarahMOnline) July 21, 2017
It seems like Halsey may have been the switch she was referring to
Lana Del Rey a fait comprendre lors de la listening party que In My Feelings est à propos de G-Eazy.pic.twitter.com/gkNY8N4mNJ— Lana Del Rey France (@LDReyFR) July 21, 2017
Who's doper than this bitch? Who's free-er than me?
You wanna make the switch, be my guest, baby
I'm feeling all my fucking feelings
Lizzy Grant's off-stage style has always been tragic.
I lowkey love how "Lana Del Rey" is an entirely made up persona. It's refreshing to know she's not anywhere near as messy in her personal life as her songs would lead you to believe.
Substance use I don't think is as often as it seems in her music though
Get Free, 13 Beaches and Heroin are great too. The production is ace.
I'm digging her anti-Trump songs too. Lol.
i really like the song with stevie nicks
You guys always talk about this Halsey person, I still didn't bother checking for ha.. should I?
yes ilh listen to 100 letters, strangers and hurricane on spotify.
Anyway this has been me since friday
Anyways I think Heroin is overhyped by the way ppl talked about it when it leaked.
Get Free is an epic little song and it closes the album so well.
God Bless America has such a 90s feel in the beats and is also one of my favorites.
Tomorrow Never Came & When the World Was at War I like a lot too 😩
I'm so happy about her showing different perspectives this time around.
I like all the songs though, and I love how it shifts from a more classic pop record halfway through to become more of a ~conscious~ Laurel Canyon singer songwriter record on the second half. I like this album soooo much more than Honeymoon, I'm just so happy with it!
Lust for Life is amazing. I've been listening to Cherry non-stop.