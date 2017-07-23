Halsey spotted out with G-Eazy as Lana confirms he was the loser she fell for from "In My Feelings"

Ashley and G-eazy are a perfect match for each other Reply

lmao I clicked the source and stalker Sarah stans Kpop now? lord



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:02 pm (UTC)

how the hell did she get verified? lmao Reply

She also uses the Fox News app to share stories very frequently. Reply

i think i knew this. i think it might just be bts?? idk i feel like she followed them in like 2014 Reply

I just find it hilarious that the source is Stalker Sarah. Reply

lmao of course she does. is there any other genre better for someone who willingly calls themselves stalker?? she'll fit right in. Reply

what the fuck is lana wearing???? adidas tracksuits?? lmaoooo is she ok? is she going through something??



sis.......

her irl style is always hopelessly tragic. it's surprising but true. Reply

She's very devoted to her trailer park aesthetics irl. Reply

And she's wearing those ugly pink flats with the tracksuit 😂



Lizzy Grant's off-stage style has always been tragic. Reply

lmao let the down to earth relatable queen be! Reply

i love ha for her reliably awful personal style Reply

Same lol it's endearing Reply

she looks cute Reply

haha this is how she dresses everyday tho. I think it made the whole thing really intimate and lowkey I liked it. Reply

Britney taught ha. Reply

I'm disappointed she doesn't actually date daddies. Where's that artistic integrity, Lana?? Reply

She's a princess of imagination!



I lowkey love how "Lana Del Rey" is an entirely made up persona. It's refreshing to know she's not anywhere near as messy in her personal life as her songs would lead you to believe. Reply

She does hint that things in her music aren't entirely true in interviews but I do believe she's had her share of a couple of older men in her formative years.



Substance use I don't think is as often as it seems in her music though Reply

i need her to come thru with those lyrics and date a fine ass salt n pepa daddy at least once Reply

nnn not them matching, i thought she was with mgk? welp, halsey clearly has a type...and awful taste in men. Reply

wasn't he "making out" with britney spears like last week? WHO IS THIS GUY???????? Reply

wutt? isn't britney spears with that kid atm? Reply

I think it was like a year ago when they had that song to promote Reply

Whaaaaaaaat Reply

huh? she broke up with that persian model? Reply

white usher Reply

NOOOOO Britney is dating that model from her music video Reply

HOW THE FUCK IS STALKER SARAH VERIFIED



LMAO





mte. why is the internet encouraging ha.. Reply

This post has reminded me to check out lanas new album I've seen so many ppl saying it's better than btd paradise but I doubt it Reply

Check it out sis. It's great. Aside from Love and Lust for Life, the other bops are Cherry and In My Feelings.



Get Free, 13 Beaches and Heroin are great too. The production is ace.



I'm digging her anti-Trump songs too. Lol. Reply

I'm only on cherry and it's already better than uv and honeymoon I'm so pleased I missed enjoying her music Reply

its better than honeymoon, that's for sure. Reply

it's not better than BTD but it's enjoyable



i really like the song with stevie nicks Reply

I'm an awful white g(al), date me Lana!



You guys always talk about this Halsey person, I still didn't bother checking for ha.. should I? Reply

no Reply

no (2) Reply

lmao @ these replies.



yes ilh listen to 100 letters, strangers and hurricane on spotify. Reply

Don't do this to yourself Reply

I like hurricane and ghost. Her album is listenable, but the lyrics are a little cringy Reply

Lol she's fucking annoying but Strangers is a really good song. Reply

She's no Lana but I don't mind her music. Reply

I......don't even have a response. I'm out. Lol!!! Reply

lmao their matching outfits tho Reply

OMG @ Stalker Sarah being verified, lmao Reply

it's no huge feat these days Reply

They decided to verify journalists a little while ago. Reply

how is Stalker Sarah 21 years old tho???????????????????????????????? Reply

i think she's been """""21"""" for awhile now Reply

she is absolutely not 21 anymore omfg Reply

She has to be mid 20s by now... she's been stalking forever Reply

lmaooo Reply

Back by popular demand. Footage I never posted back on June 2nd (catch me outside) 😡 pic.twitter.com/H8VQSVzv2K — Stalker Sarah (@SarahMOnline) July 16, 2017







This little girl (she is 13, right?) looks high/drunk af. Reply

her mom is just as vile as she is Reply

Anyway this has been me since friday

Holy goddamn moly I cannot believe G-Eazy is responsible for A GOOD song, I'm thru the looking glass here

LMAO Reply

LMAOOOOOO Reply

Lol same. It's been on repeat all weekend long Reply

In My Feelings is not a stand out to from the album. I probably need to play it a couple of more times.



Anyways I think Heroin is overhyped by the way ppl talked about it when it leaked.

Get Free is an epic little song and it closes the album so well.

God Bless America has such a 90s feel in the beats and is also one of my favorites.

Tomorrow Never Came & When the World Was at War I like a lot too 😩



I'm so happy about her showing different perspectives this time around. Reply

Oh, In My Feelings and God Bless America were the immediate stand-outs for me!



I like all the songs though, and I love how it shifts from a more classic pop record halfway through to become more of a ~conscious~ Laurel Canyon singer songwriter record on the second half. I like this album soooo much more than Honeymoon, I'm just so happy with it! Reply

In My Feelings feels so lazily written to me, idk Reply

same lmao Reply

