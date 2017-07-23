Halsey spotted out with G-Eazy as Lana confirms he was the loser she fell for from "In My Feelings"

Stalker Sarah spotted G-Eazy and Halsey, who is similar to Lana in that she seems to love nothing more than dating awful white guys, out together. She also captured the two of them leaving the party together. At a recent listening party when "In My Feelings" was playing, Lana said she could name names, but she wouldn't and then she made a "G" sign with her hands as Sobbin' in my cup of coffee Because I fell for another loser played.
It seems like Halsey may have been the switch she was referring to
Who's doper than this bitch? Who's free-er than me?
You wanna make the switch, be my guest, baby
I'm feeling all my fucking feelings
