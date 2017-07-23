July 23rd, 2017, 02:28 pm evillemmons Arrow | Comic-Con® 2017 Trailer source Tagged: arrow (cw), comic-con, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
I'm glad Katie is back even as Black Siren, I miss her on my screen
I hope we get some fun Felicity/Oliver scenes, since I'm tired of the pining, the reason that ship works was their chemistry in early seasons, they should play that dynamic up
I am not invested in anything on this show anymore lmao just gimme pretty people being pretty i guess
i'm not watching this for him (and katie). i can't. i'm out, i've been out for a long time, and they can't drag me back in.
also memerson deserves better :'(
caviezel was supposed to star in that navy SEAL show but he dropped out and was replaced by david boreanaz (which i was happy about, cause now i won't have to watch it). but caviezel's always had a weird career, he wasn't like memerson, with a constant tv presence. he may just go back to making random movies here and there until something better comes along.
I want to say I read that Caviezel said something about how tv has long work hrs and he wants to take a break but idk how accurate my memory is tbh.
*sigh* I miss the show and cast sfm. It's hard to believe it's over and that it's been a yr since it ended.
ia, i think it's very likely he wants to recover, lol. at least for a while.
ita bb. it was such a good show. a rarity. i still miss it.
http://tvline.com/2017/07/22/arrow-vide
i was just finishing my arrow / legends sdcc post
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.