idk what's even going on anymore

I'm glad Katie is back even as Black Siren, I miss her on my screen

I hope we get some fun Felicity/Oliver scenes, since I'm tired of the pining, the reason that ship works was their chemistry in early seasons, they should play that dynamic up

I am not invested in anything on this show anymore lmao just gimme pretty people being pretty i guess Reply

ok but WHY MUST MICHAEL EMERSON HURT ME SO?



i'm not watching this for him (and katie). i can't. i'm out, i've been out for a long time, and they can't drag me back in.



also memerson deserves better :'( Reply

mte. Smh Emerson.I never seen Arrow and tempted to watch bc of him but I know I have better taste then that. How is his post-poi caeer a flop? 😣😣😣 This man needs another tv show and all the awards. I hope Caviezel is doing better.



ikr. he should be on a great cable show, or a big network show. slummin' it on the CW? for shame!



caviezel was supposed to star in that navy SEAL show but he dropped out and was replaced by david boreanaz (which i was happy about, cause now i won't have to watch it). but caviezel's always had a weird career, he wasn't like memerson, with a constant tv presence. he may just go back to making random movies here and there until something better comes along. Reply

It's funny how the guest stars and regulars are doing better then the main cast. I'm slightly bitter that the main cast haven't hit the jackpot yet, maybe Amy will do well bc of her Mavel show.



I want to say I read that Caviezel said something about how tv has long work hrs and he wants to take a break but idk how accurate my memory is tbh.



*sigh* I miss the show and cast sfm. It's hard to believe it's over and that it's been a yr since it ended. Reply

mte! jimmi simpson was on freakin' westworld, lol! (also made by nolan, of course)



ia, i think it's very likely he wants to recover, lol. at least for a while.



ita bb. it was such a good show. a rarity. i still miss it. Reply

nolan should have ask M.Emerson to join Westworld but i think he said he wants to do something lighter/different but Arrow was the answer?!?! smh Reply

MFTE!!! why not put him on westworld? or, like, just put him on NCIS or some shit, and old ppl show where he could have a chill schedule and play, like, the medical examiner. so he can make some cash and be cool. arrow??? ugh. Reply

i want to do a post but i know it posted in one of the post. i need to rant about this!! lol Reply

lmao mte! that should have had its own post, memerson is an icon! not a footnote on a random promo post, lol. Reply

ok i posted. hopefully, it will get approved. Reply

http://tvline.com/2017/07/22/arrow-vide o-stephen-amell-season-6-interview-micha el-emerson/ he's an idiot, but Stephen geeking out over Michael Emerson was adorable Reply

not watching this but do work and kick ass black siren Reply

really sis



i was just finishing my arrow / legends sdcc post Reply

how would i know?!!! lmao



Gimmie all the Black Siren! She looks badass in that outfit she had on in the trailer. Reply

