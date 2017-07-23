New Official Trailer for History Channel's 'Knightfall' | Coming Soon
“Knightfall” is a 10-episode scripted series centered around the Knights Templar warriors of the Crusades and goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks. From their battles in the Holy Land, to their complex relationship with the King of France, to the betrayal that would ultimately lead to their tragic dissolution, the story of the Knights Templar has never been fully told until now.
im into this