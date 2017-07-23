GRRM Announces The Winds Of Winter Release Date Estimate
In his latest LJ entry, Martin confirmed that:
○ His contribution to the Book of Swords series, titled Sons of the Dragon, will be out October 10. It's about the reigns of Aenys I Targaryen and Maegor the Cruel.
○ Fire and Blood, his book on Targaryen history has too much material and will be split into two volumes. The first one will be out in late 2018 or early 2019.
○ The Winds of Winter is coming
I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…
Source
A number of months? It could be 100 for all we know lmao.
The only 2 I have read are No Featherbed For Me and Love and Honor (an epic and long 'What if Ned didn't die' story)
I tried reading the first one but his writing style was atrociously bad, I had to drop it. Very thankful for that now.
A lot of fantasy writers have a propensity to get hopelessly self-indulgent later on in their series, but this dude was already there right at the start.
It feels like a lifetime ago
Kids born that year will start school this fall 😒
I bet that after Winds comes out he's gonna be like "I'm taking a small brea before the last book!" and then he's just never gonna write a single word of it.
I had a dream a while back that GRRM pulled a beyonce and released all the final books (I say 'all' bc the final two were in multiple volumes). I woke up, thought 'lmao that's never going to happen' and started searching ao3 for any good soul who's tried to wrap the whole thing up for him.
I'm reading this 630k fic called The North Remembers rn, and if that's all I get for closure I'll take it. It's so good, and the fact some fan wrote all of it, a 630k massive novel, for free, while contending with pressures of life that money and fame have helped mitigate/remove for grrm...I want to mail this person an award or something idek