GRRM Announces The Winds Of Winter Release Date Estimate

Yeah, I won't believe it until I can pre-order it. Reply

Literally couldn't care less about the history of the Targaryen Sues with their purple eyes and silver hair.



A number of months? It could be 100 for all we know lmao. Reply

we're never getting that book Reply

Jesus he has just given up hasn't he? Reply

Taking this with a mountain of salt! Reply

Let me go back to reading fanfiction then Reply

yeah, there are some seriously amazing SoIaF fics out there, i don #t even need stupid GRRM anymore. Reply

Any recs? I've been browsing a bit, but honestly don't know where to start lol.



The only 2 I have read are No Featherbed For Me and Love and Honor (an epic and long 'What if Ned didn't die' story) Reply

yep same, I didn't realise how many there were until a few months ago, but some are really great. Reply

hun gimme some recs! i've only read the featherbed one and that took me weeks lmao Reply

lol he is never finishing the series, let alone AWOW. also if he is so unmotivated to write it why doesn't he just get someone else to finish it off for him Reply

why the fuck you lyin, why you always lyin Reply

he'll be dead before the final book Reply

Dude, WE will be dead. And the sun will be a white dwarf Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooo Reply

lmao





I tried reading the first one but his writing style was atrociously bad, I had to drop it. Very thankful for that now. Reply

the first book actually has the best quality writing from what I read (I quit about halfway through book 3). It was like you could see with each new book, his editors had less and less influence. Reply

Jesus. I can't even imagine.



A lot of fantasy writers have a propensity to get hopelessly self-indulgent later on in their series, but this dude was already there right at the start. Reply

Clash of Kings is the better one up to Storm of Swords, then it all goes downhill. But those first chapters are cringe-worthy, I know. When they find the wolf pups etc. I initially gave up too, and was only able to read it all on my second try. Reply

the first one is actually the best one lmao. but yes his writing is TERRIBLE and so many ppl think he's a ~great~ writer bc the books are long and overly descriptive. Reply

I couldn't read further than the prologue tbh. I guess his world-building/character work must be pretty good for people to be enthralled with the books because the actual writing is really shit. Reply

When did A Dance with Dragons even come out



It feels like a lifetime ago Reply

6 years ago :\ Reply

2011



Kids born that year will start school this fall 😒 Reply

it came out just around when TV show started in 2011. I haven't finished it yet lol Reply

I'm pretty sure it came out before the show started, lololol. Reply

After the last two books the only reason I would slog through Winds of Winter is to find out what happens to the characters I love and the last episode of the TV show will have already given me the broad strokes by then. I do wonder how that's going to impact his sales (if he ever actually publishes them lmao). Reply

Game of Thrones is gonna be over by the time Winds comes out, and A Dream of Spring is NEVER going to happen.



I bet that after Winds comes out he's gonna be like "I'm taking a small brea before the last book!" and then he's just never gonna write a single word of it. Reply

he's gonna die before the last book, it is known Reply

ugh



I had a dream a while back that GRRM pulled a beyonce and released all the final books (I say 'all' bc the final two were in multiple volumes). I woke up, thought 'lmao that's never going to happen' and started searching ao3 for any good soul who's tried to wrap the whole thing up for him.



I'm reading this 630k fic called The North Remembers rn, and if that's all I get for closure I'll take it. It's so good, and the fact some fan wrote all of it, a 630k massive novel, for free, while contending with pressures of life that money and fame have helped mitigate/remove for grrm...I want to mail this person an award or something idek Reply

I've had The North Remembers on my to-read list now for ages. I can't decide if I should read it before or after the next book comes out. Also I have such a problem committing to longfic, lol. Reply

Sometimes I wonder if these super talented fanfic authors are actually famous writers in disguise, the fics are SO GOOD. Reply

