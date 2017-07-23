winona

GRRM Announces The Winds Of Winter Release Date Estimate



In his latest LJ entry, Martin confirmed that:

His contribution to the Book of Swords series, titled Sons of the Dragon, will be out October 10. It's about the reigns of Aenys I Targaryen and Maegor the Cruel.
Fire and Blood, his book on Targaryen history has too much material and will be split into two volumes. The first one will be out in late 2018 or early 2019.
The Winds of Winter is coming you little bitch:

I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…

